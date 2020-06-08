Sophie Turner attends BLM protest in LA: ‘This is about systemic racism’

There are a lot of white celebrities and politicians who aren’t really doing much of anything. I’m not trying to police people’s involvement at all, because I think merely saying “Black Lives Matter” is an important first step. But there are steps that come after that! Donating to BLM-affiliated causes, using your privilege to be a proactive ally, protesting, and more. So it is with Sophie Turner, a 24-year-old British woman who happens to be pregnant during all of this. Sophie spent months in quarantine for the pandemic, and now she and her mask are marching in the BLM protests. She also donated to BLM causes and she’s using her privilege.

Sophie Turner is using her platform to fight against racial injustice. On Saturday, the Game of Thrones alum, 24, posted photos and videos from a Black Lives Matter protest she attended with husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles. In one image, the actress held up a sign reading “White silence is violence,” and in another clip, she filmed the crowd chanting while taking a knee, a nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested against police brutality and systemic racism.

“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter,” Turner wrote alongside the post. Although many of Turner’s followers stood in solidarity with the movement, others spoke critically of the protests that continued across the nation.

“I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?” wrote one user, seemingly referring to the four policemen who were present at the time of George Floyd’s death. Responding to the user’s comment, Turner explained in her comment, which appears to have since been deleted, that “this isn’t just about those 4 cops. This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years,” she wrote, according to fan accounts. “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

Turner also spoke out against police brutality against pregnant women, sharing a link to a petition about a California woman named Emerald Black, who recently filed a lawsuit against the police. In the lawsuit, Black alleges that while she was pregnant last year, officers pulled her over and “stomped on her stomach,” which caused her to have a miscarriage, according to The Mercury News. “Swipe up to sign the petition calling for an investigation into the police officers responsible,” Turner wrote on her Instagram Story.