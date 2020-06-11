Tan France becomes a US citizen, is looking forward to voting

Fashion guru and author, Tan France, became an American citizen on Tuesday. Congratulations, Tan! Normally, during moments of crisis in this country, I would be more guarded in my salutations because I’d wonder if they’d made the right choice. But currently, many protesting US citizens across the country have made me super proud. And according to Tan’s Instagram post announcing his citizenship, he intends to join the right side now that he’s here. Tan posted the photoset above with the following caption:

A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional. And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation.

Fortunately Tan did not have to give up his beautiful accent to become a citizen, so you can still read that statement in his lovely voice. The second photo, if you click through his IG post, is of Tan and his husband Rob, whom I’d not seen before now. They are a handsome couple. Twenty years is a very long time to work towards something and it could not have come at a better time. This is going to sound trivial, but it has honestly been on my mind: one of my concerns with the current protests, after I worry about the pain and suffering being caused to those protesting, is that someone does something that gets them a felony charge and we lose them as a voter. With voter suppression and the current administration trying to kill mail-in ballots this election seems hopeless, but it isn’t. We can do the work, get the right folks in and then hold them accountable to make the changes they promised. Glad Tan’s on our side now, his will be the most stylish polling station in the country.

And I am not alone in congratulating Tan, far more interesting and fabulous folks gave him a good old-fashioned US of A shout out, including all his Queer Eye castmates.

France’s Queer Eye costars couldn’t help but share their joy for the fashion designer, each dropping a sweet comment on the post. “There is no word or phrase I have strong enough to say how happy, proud, strong you are I have no words strong enough. Love you so much,” replied Jonathan Van Ness. Bobby Berk added, “SO PROUD OF YOU TANNY!!! I love YOU ❤️,” while Karamo Brown wrote, “Welcome! Love you!” “I hope you realize you can no longer say things like ‘you Americans always…’ ” chef Antoni Porowski joked. A slew of other stars left congratulatory messages on France’s post as well.

“YES!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” wrote Justin Theroux while Courteney Cox dropped a series of clapping emojis. “Congratulations! 🎉 Our country is better with you as part of it 🇺🇸✨,” wrote U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Mindy Kaling added, “Congratulations! We are lucky to have you! ❤️,” while Gigi Hadid exclaimed, “Amazing! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” “OH MY GOD WE ARE SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations Tan you’re amazing,” wrote Joey King, who later commented again, “Can you like something more than once 😭.” “Wahoo!!! Just in time for the election too. Perfect timing, per usual ❤️ congratulations!” commented Anna Sophia Robb.

[From People]

To all our new citizens who get to vote for the first time this year, welcome to our textbooks, this one’ll be historic.