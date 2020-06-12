Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter crashed the San Dimas High School 2020 graduation

The teaser for the latest installment of the Bill & Ted trilogy, Bill & Ted Face the Music just dropped this week. Most of us are pretty excited about the return of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter together on our screens. I’m not a B & T fangirl or anything, I enjoyed the first film, not as much the second, and I’ll go see this, if only for the nostalgia. The film is banking on nostalgia and they’re going about in a very cool way. Before the teaser dropped, Keanu and Alex joined the San Dimas High School virtual graduation to congratulate the class of 2020:

'Bill and Ted 3' stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter wish the San Dimas High School Class of 2020 a most excellent graduation

🤘

— Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) June 4, 2020

I probably don’t need to mention this, but San Dimas High is Bill and Ted’s alma mater, the school in which were flunking history, which led to their most excellent presentation in the first movie. Keanu and Alex’s message was sweet. I was going to say that I can’t believe they’ve never spoken at a San Dimas graduation before, but I forgot high schools don’t have big name speakers, so this is doubly cool. The fact that they struggled between being themselves and their spaced out characters, “Hey, I’m Alex Winter. And I’m Keanu Reeves. And together, we are Wyld Stallyns,” made this more genuine. It’s pretty clear Keanu and Alex discussed what they would say, but didn’t script anything, which I think made this a nice hybrid of the actors and their parts. As far as I can tell from the tweets on this, their appearance was a surprise to the students and likely most of the staff. I love all the ways people are finding to make graduation something for the students to remember. Could you imagine being on your computer, getting drowsy from listening to overly emotional staff tell you how brave you’ve been for finishing senior year at home, when all of a sudden, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter come on saying it stinks that you have to graduate virtually? It must have sucked to have been the person who followed them.

And let’s face it, Keanu could show up on Zoom and burp for 20 minutes, I’d still be there for it.

'Bill & Ted Face the Music':el regreso de Keanu Reeves y Alex Winter. pic.twitter.com/R4c45UYiCH — LUIS. (Official) (@LUIS8171073011) June 9, 2020

