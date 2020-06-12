Samantha Marie Ware on being bullied by Lea Michele: She was just abusing her power

Embed from Getty Images

Samantha Ware, 28, is the first person to speak out against Lea Michele after Lea tweeted a Black Lives Matter message. She tweeted about Lea’s abuse of her during her guest role on Glee, when Lea threatened to sh*t in Samantha’s wig. So many of Lea’s costars on multiple projects spoke out after that to say she was an awful person. Lea’s “apology” for her terrible behavior was laughably bad, and included the word “perceived” so many times, as if people’s interpretation of her was wrong, not her behavior. Samantha talked to Variety to describe the way that Lea targeted and bullied her. It sounds awful, and everyone Samantha talked to about it on the Glee set at the time said there was nothing they could do, and that’s how it had always been.

After she had completed filming her first musical number, “Tightrope” by Janelle Monáe, for her first episode in the series, Ware says she felt sidelined by the show’s lead, Lea Michele. “I knew from day one when I attempted to introduce myself. There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident,” Ware tells Variety in an exclusive interview. “It was after I did my first performance, that’s when it started – the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive aggressiveness. It all built up.” “Lea’s actions were nothing new, so I guess since it was such a common thing, my case didn’t seem like that big of a deal,” Ware says. “I remember the first day I actually spoke up and unfortunately no one did anything. They just shrugged it off, like ‘That’s her.’ No one was stopping these things, which is an issue because the environment was helping perpetuate this abuse.” “When you’re shooting a scene, sometimes the camera is on you and sometimes it’s not, but you still have to be in the scene,” Ware says. “The camera wasn’t on us, so it’s not like we had to give a full throttle performance, but apparently, I was goofing around when the camera wasn’t on me, and she took that as me being disrespectful to her.” Ware says no one voiced any concern with her, not even the director of the episode, so she was shocked when Michele called her out and reprimanded her. “She waited until the scene was over and she stopped in the middle of the stage and did a ‘come here’ gesture, like how a mother does to their child,” Ware explains. Michele demanded, “You need to come here right now,” according to Ware, who says she politely refused to walk to the center of the stage because she was already publicly humiliated in front of a crowd of extras and dancers. “I said ‘no,’ and that’s when she decided to threaten my job, and said she would call Ryan Murphy in to come and fire me.” Ware has no reason to believe that Murphy would have even been made aware of the incident, and states that Michele was likely using his name as a threat and scare-tactic. According to sources close to production, by the time “Glee” had reached the sixth and final season, Murphy was not running the series and had no active involvement in the show. Representatives for Murphy and 20th Century Fox Television, which produced “Glee,” declined to comment… Whenever Ware confided in her colleagues and peers, she says they shared that they didn’t feel comfortable to speak up against the star. “Everyone minded their business or said, ‘I’m sorry, I wish I had the power to stop this, but this is just the way it is, and this is just how it’s been’ – which means I wasn’t the first person to have been in that situation,” Ware says.

[From Variety]

That gives me flashbacks to grade school and to getting bullied. This is the type of situation that leads people to go into different lines of work, and it sounds like that’s what Lea’s intention was. “How dare you not kowtow to me constantly! I will get you fired.” The fact that no one helped Samantha or stood up for her speaks volumes about the kind of environment on Ryan Murphy’s sets. Also notice that they declined comment to Variety. They easily could have denounced Lea’s behavior or said that they stand against racism and favoritism, but they did not.

Variety mentions that Ryan Murphy wasn’t directly involved with production, but he surely knew that Lea was like this. As we covered on the last podcast, #54 (that starts with the segment from our Zoom meeting and it’s at minute 22:45), Ryan Murphy and the Glee producers are complicit by letting Lea act that way and do whatever she wanted. Plus Murphy consistently hires Emma Roberts, and she has a similar reputation to Lea.

Whether Lea is overtly racist or not, she benefits from and abuses a system of white supremacy to target people lower than her, and to target Black women. She uses racist microaggressions to keep herself in power. That is a key aspect of racism, which Variety mentioned. I really hope that Lea doesn’t get much of a chance after this. She’s shown over and over the kind of person she is and she doesn’t deserve a platform.