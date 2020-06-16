Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw Zaya a medieval and pride-theme birthday

Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade’s daughter and Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter, turned 13 on May 29th. They posted beautiful messages to Zaya on her actual birthday about how she inspires them every day. Both tributes were lovely and heartfelt gifts to Zaya for her quarantine birthday. But a little lockdown didn’t stop them from throwing a medieval-with-some-modern-flare themed birthday for her last weekend. And the best part was the costumes!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue their reign as coolest celebrity parents after throwing an epic birthday bash for their daughter, Zaya Wade. The 13-year-old celebrated the occasion with a creative combination of themes: medieval and pride. In photos retweeted by Union, the proud stepmother wears a lovely dress and headband, while her husband sports sunglasses, a leather kilt and his newly-famous red hair. But Zaya stole the show in an outfit that screams Middle Ages with a modern twist, wearing a flowing green velvet dress with a glimmering crown and vibrant purple braids. “Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday,” Gabrielle wrote. “She was surrounded by love and had the best time!” In a birthday post on Zaya’s actual birthday, May 29, Gabrielle gushed over her stepdaughter’s strength. “You are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight,” she wrote. “When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated.” And of course, her father also had something to say. “Waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life,” Dwyane wrote. “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate.”

[From E!]

The photos in the IG’ posted here are the only ones I can find, so I don’t know if anyone else attended the party. We did themes for both kids quarantine birthdays, that also included costumes and it was just the four of us so it’s not weird to me at all if it was just the three of them walking around with grog and turkey legs decked out in their medieval best. Besides, those costumes are amazing, they deserve to be worn. Zaya looks incredible of course, she’s the birthday girl, but Dwyane looks pretty bad@$$ himself in that leather kilt. And I’m grateful for the shots we have, but I am dying to see the cake.

If they were the only one’s celebrating, why wait for June 12th, especially considering Zaya’s birthday fell on a Friday? By waiting to party in June, Zaya got to celebrate her first birthday since coming out as transgender and first birthday as a teenager during Pride, which she tagged in all her photos. Happy birthday, Zaya – here’s to an exciting new year.