Ed Westwick got ‘backlash’ for a social media stunt, not for his many alleged rapes

In early November 2017, in the middle of a national conversation about sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape, two women came forward with strikingly similar stories about being raped by Ed Westwick. Kristina Cohen was the first to tell her Me Too story about Westwick. Two days later, Aurélie Wynn told her story. Both involved the women feeling “sleepy” at Westwick’s home – it’s likely that he spiked their drinks – and the women falling asleep somewhere in his home, only to be woken up by Westwick assaulting them. A couple of weeks after Wynn and Cohen shared their stories, a third woman came forward. Her name was Rachel Eck, and she not only spoke of being sexually assaulted by Westwick, she talked about his partner in assault, her boyfriend at the time, Kaine Harling, who was also around for Cohen’s rape (he brought Cohen to Westwick’s home). In March 2018, a fourth woman came forward to say that Westwick had drugged her, raped her and kept her captive in his home for several days as well.

At the end of the day, all four women went to the authorities to file reports years after the crimes took place. The LA prosecutor declined to prosecute Westwick for the crimes he committed against all four women… that we know about. God knows how many other women he hurt. My point is that “declining to prosecute” is not the same as “cleared of all charges,” “found innocent” or “the victims were disproved.” I 100% believed his victims’ stories and it remains one of the most disturbing “cases” of the Me Too era, and one without justice for his victims. There are still Gossip Girl superfans who have no idea that any of that happened, or they think the women were all lying or that Westwick was proven innocent. Not the case.

I bring all of this up because Westwick is in the news this week for some social media game he played on Gossip Girl fans. He teased a “big announcement” on social media, then it turned out that his big announcement was a line of face masks… and not a reboot of Gossip Girl or something. The fact that there are still so many people engaging with him on social media is disturbing. The fact that we’re all supposed to pretend that four women didn’t bare their souls and risk their careers and livelihoods to tell their stories. The fact that Westwick got more “backlash” about a social media stunt than he did for being accused of multiple rapes… none of this says anything good about our society.

Ed Westwick receives backlash from #GossipGirl fans as his surprise announcement' is selling face masks, later reveals a portion of net proceeds will go to ‘Kick It Out’ organization. pic.twitter.com/Bt5MJRe476 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2020