Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Goop candle apparently smells like her Big O

Do you remember when Gwyneth Paltrow designed, marketed and sold a candle which smelled (allegedly) like her bajingo? The candle’s actual name was This Smells Like My Vagina, and it was sold on Goop for $75. For some reason, that feels like it happened years ago, but it honestly just happened in January. And guess what, the candle sold out. Gwyneth couldn’t shut up about how she was such a punk rock feminist for naming a candle after her bajingo scent and she got a ton of free publicity and it worked. The candle sold out. Well, good news for bajingo-candle lovers, because Gwyneth’s new candle smells her big O.
Gwyneth Paltrow just loves the smell of her own scent. Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Goop queen introduced the latest to her odiferous collection of candles, inspired by Paltrow’s own B.O., called “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”
The 10.5-ounce candle costs $75 and is available on Goop’s website, alongside a colorful description: “A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising and wildly addictive.” The candle, a collaboration between Goop and fragrance brand Heretic, is currently available in the US only.
As Paltrow waxed on (get it?) about her fragrant climax, her son, Moses, was apparently sitting just outside of the frame before Fallon invited him to chat. The 14-year-old son of Paltrow and her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 43, said he was playing piano and guitar in his free time.
I mean… she knows what she’s doing. She knows that by naming her candles this way, she’ll drive attention and sales to her Goop label, and so be it. Personally, I think she should go all-out with the names. I mean, it’s supposed to be punk rock and feminist, right? This Candle Smells Like My [Redacted Because I Don’t Actually Want To Type It].
I tried watching this from the beginning but the sound of her fire crackling is really loud and distracting. She talks about her optimism for the changes the Black Lives Matter movement can bring about, and Moses turns up around 2:10.
i have to giver her props. She knows her market and knows how to sell her sh$t (maybe literally in the future). business acumen!
10-1 odds, she makes a “limited”(small) amount of theses sh!tty candles, so she can claim, “All sold out! Look how people just eat these up!” (I know, I know…bad, bad pun).
Imagine being SO FAR up your own a$$ (and other places) that you’d think others want to join you there…YUCK. I’d sit in the complete dark before lighting one of those candles up.
She’s softening the market. You just know these are the prelude to the one that smells like her farts.
Lol… I can’t believe anyone would buy a candle with such a scent, but preferences shouldn’t be discussed..
I don’t care about Gwyneth Paltrow at all, but after hearing about this nonsense Erykah Badu released incense that smelled like her pussy (she says it was planned in advance of goop) and two friends of mine confirm that Badu is indeed the best-smelling person in the world. They said you start to smell her from down the hall and she is _intoxicating_. (This is a story about non-intimate sniffing!)
Now I’m intrigued on how she smells so good and they can smell her down the hall.
This is all just a marketing ploy. To get people to talk about her.
Remember when people used to talk about her because they thought she was a good and interesting actress? Hahaha! It’s OK, me neither.
“Bajingo” – LMFAO – thank you!
I would be mortified to be her mother or daughter or son.
Thank God for Goop. Where would celebrity gossip be without her? The ‘gift’ that keeps giving.
As if she’s ever had one
The thing is that candle scent description actually sounds pretty good, but I would never buy it. I’m going to stick with things labeled “ocean mist” or “spring showers,” thank you.
I love bajingo! We cycle through so many names for body parts you just never know what’s gonna come out at any given moment. Nintendo has supplied us with dozens throughout the years (jiggy, jinjo, Yoshi, cheato, Nabbit, Tingle, Kong, Waddle Dee, pico, Beedle, Volga, Linkle, etc) lol. That’s just one source.
I realize this is all marketing, but it’s hilarious. I just picture Gwen like, “honey, hold on a minute, do I smell blackberries? No, it’s ripe cassis! Let me jot this down before you resume your efforts.”
She’s disgusting. And give me a break, her vag doesn’t smell like blackberries, stop with this nonsense. This is the kind of isht that makes women believe there’s something wrong with their natural smells and next thing you know they will be trying to buy blackberry douches, or make their own at home. why do we even entertain this nonsense???