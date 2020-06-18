Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Goop candle apparently smells like her Big O

Do you remember when Gwyneth Paltrow designed, marketed and sold a candle which smelled (allegedly) like her bajingo? The candle’s actual name was This Smells Like My Vagina, and it was sold on Goop for $75. For some reason, that feels like it happened years ago, but it honestly just happened in January. And guess what, the candle sold out. Gwyneth couldn’t shut up about how she was such a punk rock feminist for naming a candle after her bajingo scent and she got a ton of free publicity and it worked. The candle sold out. Well, good news for bajingo-candle lovers, because Gwyneth’s new candle smells her big O.

Gwyneth Paltrow just loves the smell of her own scent. Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Goop queen introduced the latest to her odiferous collection of candles, inspired by Paltrow’s own B.O., called “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” The 10.5-ounce candle costs $75 and is available on Goop’s website, alongside a colorful description: “A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising and wildly addictive.” The candle, a collaboration between Goop and fragrance brand Heretic, is currently available in the US only. As Paltrow waxed on (get it?) about her fragrant climax, her son, Moses, was apparently sitting just outside of the frame before Fallon invited him to chat. The 14-year-old son of Paltrow and her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 43, said he was playing piano and guitar in his free time.

[From Page Six]

I mean… she knows what she’s doing. She knows that by naming her candles this way, she’ll drive attention and sales to her Goop label, and so be it. Personally, I think she should go all-out with the names. I mean, it’s supposed to be punk rock and feminist, right? This Candle Smells Like My [Redacted Because I Don’t Actually Want To Type It].

I tried watching this from the beginning but the sound of her fire crackling is really loud and distracting. She talks about her optimism for the changes the Black Lives Matter movement can bring about, and Moses turns up around 2:10.