Hayden Panettiere has ‘cut ties’ with her abusive boyfriend, is ‘moving ahead’



For anyone who ever blames women for staying with abusive men, even rich and famous women get caught in a cycle of abuse and fear for their lives. I’m thinking of Hayden Panettiere, Mel B and I’m sure there are so many other famous women who have hidden it or who are hiding it now just to survive. Hayden’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, had cops called on him at least four times that we know about before he was finally charged with felony domestic violence against her in the fifth incident in May of last year. She had visible bruising and bite marks from Brian. The court issued a protection order on Hayden’s behalf against Brian, but he was arrested again on Valentine’s Day of this year for hitting her. According to US Magazine, Brain is still a free man because of course he is but Hayden is at least finally safe. Brian is now living in his hometown in South Carolina. How much do you want to bet he did that to flee charges? Us has some quotes from a source about how she’s doing.

Hayden Panettiere is stronger than ever now that she’s called it quits with Brian Hickerson, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s in a good place right now,” says one source. “She’s on the path to recovery.” The actress, 30, finally cut ties with Hickerson, whom she began dating in August 2018, after their February dispute that led to his second arrest for domestic abuse. (Hickerson was previously arrested for domestic violence following another argument with Panettiere in May 2019.) “She and Brian haven’t had contact,” says the source. “He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him.” And the early signs are promising. Panettiere, who rejoined Instagram this month, “has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian,” reveals a second source. “She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her.” Now the mom of 5-year-old Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko, is not looking back. Panettiere is “calmer and more relaxed,” says the second source, while the first source adds: “She’s trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.”

[From US Magazine]

She’s well rid of him and hope she has people around her who are looking out for her. Hayden is also on Instagram now, where she’s been posting family photos and photos with her daughter Kaya, five. She also reposted a video by her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, speaking out against racism. (His message wasn’t the greatest, but he tried.) I don’t think they’re back together, but he’s likely been a great support to her. Their daughter has been staying with Wladimir’s family and I think she’s visiting with Hayden now. I don’t think Hayden ever should have been dragged for that, it was the best decision for Kaya.