Kellyanne Conway looked like Satan’s Beauty Queen on a live Fox News interview

Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway Speaks To The Media

Kellyanne Conway is like Melania Trump in a few respects. They’ve both done things they regret with and for a sexual predator. They both disappear mysteriously for weeks, sometimes months, on end. And they both get a boatload of plastic surgery and injectable intervention. The photos at the top and bottom of this page are from June 15th, Monday. Kellyanne crawled out of her cave office and she was doing interviews on what looks like (??) the South Lawn.

The pics at the top and bottom are from one of the photo agencies we subscribe to – they’re not paparazzi photos, they’re photos from one of the White House pool photographers, and the photos got sold to various photo agencies. You can see Kellyanne’s true form – haggard, evil, with caked-on-makeup and a crooked wig in a harsh mid-day overhead sun. But this is apparently what she looked like when she appeared on Fox News on the same day (check it: the outfit is the same).

If you don’t believe that screen-grab, here she is in motion:

How can one go from MAGA gargoyle to Botoxed-to-hell in a matter of minutes? I would say it isn’t just the lighting – and the lighting definitely helped, to be clear – but I suspect Fox News has some kind of Facetune-ing technology for its live feed or something. They could make Kellyanne look like Satan’s Beauty Queen, but they can probably also make Democrats look like bridge trolls. It’s proprietary technology, I’m sure!

(But yes, Kellyanne has had a ton of work – this is what she looks like WITH injectables, fillers and ‘Tox.)

Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway Speaks To The Media

PS… Did she get a boob job too? This pic is from May 15th.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Kellyanne Conway looked like Satan’s Beauty Queen on a live Fox News interview”

  1. Nia says:
    June 18, 2020 at 7:12 am

    I have wondered if her skin was the result of an illness, and refused to critique her for it. Its looks, low blow. But something has happened, maybe she is well now- or its facetuning. My money is on facetuning.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    June 18, 2020 at 7:15 am

    She had something done during lockdown; I noticed it last week

    Reply
  3. Liz version 700 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Someone on Twitter correctly dc it I think. Trying out for a role on Fox News

    Reply
  4. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    June 18, 2020 at 7:25 am

    “Satan’s Beauty Queen” – bravo! Excellent (and accurate) description!

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 7:27 am

    In general she looks better now than she did a year or so ago, so she definitely had work done and I think she found a better hair and makeup person.

    But the fox news stills…..that’s just bizarre. Its clearly some sort of Facetune program.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment