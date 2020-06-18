Donald Trump wants to prosecute the people who leaked his trip to the baby bunker

I’m not fond of any reporting which normalizes Donald Trump and his very ill mind. In 2016, it was clear who he was – a racist, an Islamophobe, an anti-Semite, a nativist, a sexist, a misogynist, a sexual predator, and a moron. He’s gotten much worse in office, as his mind and body have deteriorated further, and he needs additional “handlers” to insulate him and change his diapers in the baby bunker. I guess what I’m saying is that while I can laugh at all of the piping hot tea coming out of a White House constantly on the brink, I also think we need to keep telling ourselves: none of this normal. It’s never been normal. It’s always been the absolute WORST. This is how I’m feeling as I read this New York Times story by Maggie Haberman, who always soft-pedals on how deeply unhinged Trump really is, and yet she consistently delivers scoops (because she doesn’t burn bridges, even if they deserve to be burned). Some highlights:

Trump’s advisors are worried he doesn’t even WANT to win re-election: In a recent meeting with his top political advisers, President Trump was impatient as they warned him that he was on a path to defeat in November if he continued his incendiary behavior in public and on Twitter. Days earlier, Mr. Trump had sparked alarm by responding to protests over police brutality with a threat that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Mr. Trump pushed back against his aides. “I have to be myself,” he replied, according to three people familiar with the meeting. A few hours later, he posted on Twitter a letter from his former personal lawyer describing some of the protesters as “terrorists.” Acts of self-sabotage: They say his repeated acts of political self-sabotage — a widely denounced photo-op at a church for which peaceful protesters were forcibly removed, a threat to use the American military to quell protests — have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them. Mr. Trump doesn’t want to be seen as a “loser,” a label he detests, in the campaign against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. And some advisers believe Mr. Trump’s taste for battle will return in the fall, when the general election fight is more engaged. But for now, they said, the president is acting trapped and defensive, and his self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term. He wallows in self-pity: Rather than focus on plans and goals for another four years in office, Mr. Trump has been wallowing in self-pity about news coverage of him since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people who have spoken with him said… He has complained that nothing he does is good enough, bristling at criticism that he hasn’t sufficiently addressed the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by the police in Minneapolis. The remarks he made about Mr. Floyd when he attended the launch of the SpaceX spacecraft should have been enough, the president told aides. He wants to prosecute people who leaked the info about his bunker baby antics: Mr. Trump has also become consumed, once again, with leaks from the White House, demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible for information getting out about his trip to the bunker beneath the White House during unruly protests.

[From The New York Times]

Unpopular opinion: Trump didn’t even want to win in 2016. I mean, he wanted to “win” in the sense that he wants to win everything, like a child wants shiny objects. But he didn’t think he would win and he didn’t really want to win because his peabrain could not actually grasp the magnitude of the presidency. And yeah, Trump doesn’t actually give a f–k about “governing” or “planning a second term” or “coming up with a serious game plan for his re-election.” He just wants to do what he always does – bully and threaten people, act like a coward in a baby bunker, and be racist as f–k. The bit about how he wants to prosecute people in his own administration for talking about his bunker cowardice though… that’s some good tea.