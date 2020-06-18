In recent years, Prince William ‘had something of a mind shift’ about being king

Prince William turns 38 years old on the 20th. He’s almost 40 years old and he’s still behaving like *this*. Petty, childish, competitive with his brother, the same brother whom William successfully exiled. And now that all of the attention is on Work-Shy William and his family, what will happen? I expect additional shady articles, I expect more PR blunders like the Tatler debacle. The press is going to yank William’s royal chain often. It will be interesting to see. But for now, Katie Nicholl is earning her paycheck by talking up Future King William and how he has only recently become keen to be king.

Prince William’s birthday will reportedly be ‘tinged with sadness’ as he won’t be able to see his father, Prince Charles. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, has been isolating at Amner Hall,Norfolk, with Kate Middleton, 38, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, two, since March – while Prince Charles, 71, has just returned to Clarence House after spending the last few months with Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland. And now royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that William, who turns 38 on Sunday, is ‘upset’ at not being able to see his extended family on the day. Charles and William both attended their first socially distanced royal engagements in London yesterday. According to reports, William, who will spend the day with his family at Amner Hall, has had a ‘mind shift’ about becoming the King one day, and has grown closer to Charles in recent years due to their common ground. Katie told Ok! Magazine: ‘I know that William has told his friends that he’s loved spending so much time with the children in lockdown, but that’s been coupled with the sadness that he’s not seeing his father. Charles and William have become much closer in recent years. In fact, I’ve been told by someone who knows them both very well that William has had something of a mind shift. Where the notion of becoming king one day used to overwhelm him, he’s now more than ready and has found common ground with his father in that. Their destiny is something that now connects them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“I’ve been told by someone who knows them both very well that William has had something of a mind shift. Where the notion of becoming king one day used to overwhelm him, he’s now more than ready…” That’s been consistent in reporting for the past few years. All it took was Harry marrying Meghan, and suddenly William was ALL ABOUT being king. Suddenly, he was so, so keen. I mean, he still doesn’t want to do the work of preparing to be a monarch. But he absolutely wants the power and privilege, especially when it means he can hurt, abuse, smear and exile Harry and Meghan. It’s weird how that “mind shift” happened just as Harry and Meghan were clearly the most popular royals. Anyway, regarding William’s relationship with Charles… my guess is that father and son are still quite strained with each other. Which is a whole other thing.