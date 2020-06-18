In recent years, Prince William ‘had something of a mind shift’ about being king

Prince William turns 38 years old on the 20th. He’s almost 40 years old and he’s still behaving like *this*. Petty, childish, competitive with his brother, the same brother whom William successfully exiled. And now that all of the attention is on Work-Shy William and his family, what will happen? I expect additional shady articles, I expect more PR blunders like the Tatler debacle. The press is going to yank William’s royal chain often. It will be interesting to see. But for now, Katie Nicholl is earning her paycheck by talking up Future King William and how he has only recently become keen to be king.
Prince William’s birthday will reportedly be ‘tinged with sadness’ as he won’t be able to see his father, Prince Charles. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, has been isolating at Amner Hall,Norfolk, with Kate Middleton, 38, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, two, since March – while Prince Charles, 71, has just returned to Clarence House after spending the last few months with Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland.
And now royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that William, who turns 38 on Sunday, is ‘upset’ at not being able to see his extended family on the day. Charles and William both attended their first socially distanced royal engagements in London yesterday.
According to reports, William, who will spend the day with his family at Amner Hall, has had a ‘mind shift’ about becoming the King one day, and has grown closer to Charles in recent years due to their common ground. Katie told Ok! Magazine: ‘I know that William has told his friends that he’s loved spending so much time with the children in lockdown, but that’s been coupled with the sadness that he’s not seeing his father. Charles and William have become much closer in recent years. In fact, I’ve been told by someone who knows them both very well that William has had something of a mind shift. Where the notion of becoming king one day used to overwhelm him, he’s now more than ready and has found common ground with his father in that. Their destiny is something that now connects them.’
“I’ve been told by someone who knows them both very well that William has had something of a mind shift. Where the notion of becoming king one day used to overwhelm him, he’s now more than ready…” That’s been consistent in reporting for the past few years. All it took was Harry marrying Meghan, and suddenly William was ALL ABOUT being king. Suddenly, he was so, so keen. I mean, he still doesn’t want to do the work of preparing to be a monarch. But he absolutely wants the power and privilege, especially when it means he can hurt, abuse, smear and exile Harry and Meghan. It’s weird how that “mind shift” happened just as Harry and Meghan were clearly the most popular royals. Anyway, regarding William’s relationship with Charles… my guess is that father and son are still quite strained with each other. Which is a whole other thing.
Are you going to write about the fact H&M didn’t get the Archewell name approved for registration? (I trust Celebitchy, not the other gossip sources)
As for Wills, I like him and I like Kate, so that’s my flaw, I guess.
That’s false, so probably not.
Actually it’s true. See Ginger’s explanation below.
Being under review doesn’t mean outright failure, which is clearly what you and Laalaa are trying to imply 🙄
@Beach Dreams – exactly. Its under review. The Independent even posted something basically calling out the tabloids as being wrong.
It’s just under review because it is too vague. It’s common to go back and forth with trademarks. They have to address the errors by August 22nd. Once they do, they will fine.
Clearly not in this thread, please read the headline and stop trying to hijack the conversion.
Although if we are making suggestions I nominate discussing Kate’s embarrassing sermon about kindness. Surprised she wasn’t struck by lightning.
@LaaLaa, so you like racist bullies…. okaaay… nuff said!
I don’t believe for a second that there’s been any change in their relationship. The reporting on it changed around the time of The Sussex wedding. Beforehand things were as tense as always between Charles and William and then ,after Charles walked Meghan down the aisle and they visited him in Scotland, it changed. All of a sudden they were close and everything was fine and dandy. This is more of the same. Don’t believe for a second will cared about seeing Charles any day let alone his birthday.
The only thing Bill Cambridge is keen on is Rose Bush cultivation.
I would really love to know the truth about Charles’ relationships with his sons.
My reaction about seeing this post title was – “yeah, we could tell, William.” Maybe as the queen has gotten older he feels he has more influence and likes that? But he’s definitely gone from “poor me, I have to be king” to “I’M GONNA BE KING YOU MOTHER-F***KERS!!!”
Becks, I think it’s the power that he realizes he will have. He sees it and it has tempted him and he likes what he sees. Lord help them all.
💯 this! The “William should be the next monarch because he’s more popular than Charles” came from Wills’ camp after all.
And I thought the mind change was due to W’s desire to never be king. He, like, Dumpty cannot find his way out. Still looking forward to the end of the monarchy, 20 years or less.
Without W entering into therapy, acknowledging his behavior, there won’t be a relationship between H & W. Harry’s first priorities, and far far away from the kingdom of doom, are his wife, baby and his own life.
Well, it could be worse… they could’ve inbred a Habsburg Jaw instead of the Windsor Withering Hairline.
lol
Becoming king is the only currency Wills has now to lord over his brother. And his brother don’t care. Harry has worldwide popularity, a hot Hollywood wife whom he adores and who adores him back, his own sweet little butterball of a son, respected charity initiatives to his credit, and year-round sunshine in California.
Wills has the same life of duty ahead of him that he has always been unenthusiastic about, a wife whom he appears to be unenthusiastic about, and kids that he complains about. The only thing that Wills is ever enthusiastic about is sports. And if he’s feeling a twinge of sadness about not being with Charles, he has Carole’s lap to put his head down on and cry.
“The only thing that Wills is ever enthusiastic about is sports.”
@Harper – You left out Rose Bush gardening.
Story was Willileaks made more of an effort with his father when he saw how close H&M became with him in the lead up to the Sussex wedding – the petty man child didn’t like it so start making more of an effort, Chuck even got to spend more time with the Cambridge children (which we all know is something Chuck had complained to the press about – how his access was not as open as Dowager Duchess Carole’s).
William hasn’t finished burning those bridges with his brother – he’ll be on at his father to cut funding the the Sussex’s unless they continue to let William use them.
I remember hearing stories about William as a child where he told kids at school that he was going to be king some day and used that to boss them around and pull rank. Now, he was just a kid, but the fact is he’s been told all his life he’s going to be king. This isn’t a situation where Elizabeth’s father ascended to the throne under bizarre circumstances nobody could predict, and reportedly didn’t want to be king (shy, perfectly happy outside the limelight). Point being he’s had decades to process this and frankly, seems to have enjoyed that (other than the work it would entail.)
At the risk of being morbid I’m not sure anyone appreciated how late Charles would ascend to the throne and thought that William would have more “training time” as Prince of Wales than he’s going to end up having. If the monarchy survives to him, he’s not going to have had a lot of experience. Queen Elizabeth didn’t either but she didn’t have his aversion to work or petulant personality.
Diana once said (paraphrasing): Harry is not the one I am worried about, it’s William who is my biggest problem.
I would like a van on reporting anything Katie Nichols writes. It is always so dull, do obviously Willie approved fanfic…
It’s the only thing that makes William special. There is absolutely nothing about him as a person that is interesting or appealing to the masses and it enrages him. If it didn’t, he wouldn’t be such an ass towards his brother and his sister in law.
I remember reading an article quite recently on a mostly trustworthy Italian newspaper that claimed that relations during the Keens and Charles was still rather strained. It said that it was mostly due to Hard working CEO and Penis with teeth not allowing Charles any time with the kids and Carole always hanging about. We have heard this before, but I thought that it was rather strange reading about it on an Italian paper with no other mention around it on other media.
This was William’s ploy when he was younger to get his way. Threaten to walk away if he couldn’t get whatever he wanted. Worked like a charm. He was always called a brat as a child and still is.
“William, who turns 38 on Sunday, is ‘upset’ at not being able to see his extended family on the day.”
—Umm… so let me get this straight, he can risk it by going to PR photo-ops without a mask, but not to see his own extended family?—Just another excuse as always.
I think is is because the family is scattered: Charles in London with President Macron, QEII at Windsor, Billy & Cathy at Anmer, etc., etc….
Being King is quite frankly, the only thing William has going for him. It’s not like he’s got successful projects and a wife with successful projects of her own.
He’s probably realised that and is using that in any/every way he can, because like I said: it’s the only thing he’s got