Beyonce released ‘Black Parade’ for Juneteenth: ‘Being Black is your activism’

I’m well aware that the youths have found many ways to keep track of their favorite celebrities. The Snake Fam seems to always know where Taylor Swift is because they track her planes (it’s not as creepy as it sounds), and there are always people giving updates about the locations of various royals, musicians, actors, etc. But doesn’t it feel like no one really knows where Beyonce is at any given time unless she WANTS you to know? Beyonce was photographed over the weekend, deboarding a private plane in the Hamptons. She wore a mask and carried one of the twins.

Beyoncé celebrates Juneteenth by flying to The Hamptons https://t.co/JLcQmNIPwn pic.twitter.com/SPIpJTUmRF — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2020

The fact that Beyonce and Jay-Z went to the Hamptons for Juneteenth was not particularly notable or surprising, but I did appreciate the fact that we saw Bey and she was wearing a mask.

Meanwhile – and more importantly! – Beyonce dropped a Juneteenth single out of nowhere. I’ve grown to love her sudden music releases. She definitely keeps her Beyhive on their toes, ready at a moment’s notice to stan their Queen. The single is called “Black Parade” and downloads will benefit black-owned small businesses (it’s already #1, because the Hive works that fast). She dropped the single with a message on her site reading: “Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”