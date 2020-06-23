After Nicole Beharie left ‘Sleepy Hollow’, producers labeled her ‘difficult’

Nicole Beharie had a moment, circa 2012-2014, where I really thought she was going to be the next big thing, that she was on her way to super-stardom. The first time I saw her was in Shame, starring Michael Fassbender. She and Fassbender had a thing during filming and maybe a while after, but then he started up with Zoe Kravitz. Still, she got some attention from blogs and from movie critics for Shame and for the Fassbender relationship. She followed that up with guest appearances on some big shows (The Good Wife, L&O: SVU), then she got Sleepy Hollow, which started in 2013 and became a pretty decent hit for Fox. She was the co-lead alongside Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane.
Sleepy Hollow should have been her ticket to the big leagues: the lead on a popular network sci-fi/drama, right? Sleepy Hollow ended up fizzling out soon after Nicole “left” the show rather suddenly after the third season. I actually remember when that happened, and how she didn’t get super-specific, but she definitely let people know that she was experiencing a hostile work environment. Now, several years later, Nicole is promoting Miss Juneteenth. She spoke with the NY Times about the new movie and exactly what happened behind-the-scenes on Sleepy Hollow.
On black beauty: “On one hand, there’s a lot of pressure to aspire toward an unattainable version of black beauty. On the other, people are embracing their own hair, body and sexuality. It’s about loving yourself, which is an act of revolution as we now undo hundreds of years of being told that it’s not sufficient. I’ve been natural since college, but not on the red carpet until I started seeing people like Lupita Nyong’o. I was like, “What?!” Because it is a social contract to keep our hair under wraps. But traditions remind us to keep moving toward freedom.
Why her career nose-dived after she left Sleepy Hollow: “When you’re a person of color or a woman of any race, you can be labeled in a way that can change the trajectory of your life, health and career… For me, six years ago I was on a TV show. My co-star and I both got sick at the same time with the same illness and had different treatments. He was allowed to go on leave for a month and I had to continue working. There was a smokescreen of me getting my own episode titled “Mama.” By the end of that episode, I started to fall apart. They shut down production for two weeks because I got sick. They sent in lots of doctors, and I had daily checkups to make sure I was actually sick because they had to get the production going. Every doctor said I wasn’t doing well and that I needed to rest. That is not what they wanted to hear. Months ensued and I got a lawyer. I got my hours down and worked through it. But then I developed an autoimmune condition. I had C. difficile [a bacterium that causes a range of symptoms], which had me on eight different prescription medications.
What happened post-Sleepy Hollow: “It took five years to undo those three years. I’ve been putting pieces of myself back together and healing from all the antibiotics and the antiviral steroids as well as the things that happened in that environment. I never wanted to talk about this until the resentment and bitterness was out of my system. A lot of corporations are saying lovely things right now, but it doesn’t always go well when black people speak up and ask questions. We can face weaponized denial and obliviousness.
They called her difficult: “Sometimes I think that some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience. I would think they’d support that. But everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go. I tried to get work afterwards and people were like, “We heard you were difficult.” But no one can say I was late or unprofessional or negative.
“Sometimes I think that some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience.” That was so true – she was getting so much heat and attention for the show (she and Tom Mison both, to be fair) and there were people obsessed with the show and with her, and I’m sure there were a lot of people at Fox and on the show who didn’t like that. It reminds me a little bit of the Archie Panjabi situation on The Good Wife – a super-popular character played by a well-liked actress, and for “reasons,” the white people in charge marginalized the actress and the character. Anyway, it sounds like the people involved with Sleepy Hollow were absolute trash and I can totally believe – this was pre-Time’s Up – that those white men in charge labeled her “difficult” and told all of their white bro friends not to work with her.
I thought it was so weird at the time that she left, plot wise it made ZERO sense. This makes so much more sense.
Agreed! And I loved her on that show, she was the best part. It was so strange. Damnit
loved the show!!!!! I didn’t even bother with after she left
So her and her costar had the same illness? That seems really odd to me and scary. I never watched this show but I remember it being popular and seeing her in the promos and thinking how beautiful she was.
If they both got C dif it makes perfect sense because the bacteria is extremely contagious. You can’t kill it by washing your hands it’s just that the mechanical action of scrubbing your hands removes the spores that spread it. Long term antibiotic use kills off “good” bacteria making it even easier for the bacteria to get a foothold and spread.
I don’t want to get to deep into speculation as it’s her personal health, but my guess is it was something like mononucleosis. Highly contagious and not uncommon. No surprise they would both end up with it, working in close quarters. If she had an undiagnosed auto-immune condition mono could definitely cause some serious complications and the show runners were likely being d**ks about the fact that he recovered in a certain time and she didn’t. It sounds like the C dif came later?
WHICH IS WHY YOUR PRODUCTION HAS INSURANCE SHOW RUNNERS! Ugh, it’s infuriating what happened to her.
I loved this show, and yeah, they didn’t like it. The producers, the writers, the network, whoever, I really don’t know. But the chemistry between Nicole and Mison was off the charts, and the fans wanted that. Instead, they bring in a white woman, who plays his long dead ex wife, and the entire show is about that couple now. But no one gave one crap about her or them as a couple! It killed the entire show and I stopped watching. I was going to go back once they got back to Abby and Ichabod, but then I read that they killed Abby off. I couldn’t believe it. I never watched again, and it got cancelled.
I hope she gets the career she deserves going forward.
I remember that too, they shoehorned his wife into the story, and that’s when the fans started to turn away. I had fallen a few episodes behind in watching, then learned Abby had been killed off, and never went back to it.
Nicole was always excellent in the show, and she and Tom were great together. I always got the impression they were close friends off screen, but he doesn’t sound super supportive here?
Her film looks good, and I hope Nicole now gets to have the opportunities she deserves.
FOX was up to something too because the original showrunners left after the first (and best) season. The second season showrunner was a big fan of the actress who played the wife ( still don’t get that aside from looks) and Abbie was slowly sidelined. They didn’t even invite her to do the dvd commentary!! I also remember reading this sad story that she was told that Tom was THE star of this show, they thought he was so great. They beat her down so much that she cried when a roomful of fans greeted her with love at a convention, because she’d been told not to expect much. Black Twitter really lifted this show up every week, watching it all together. When I read about her leaving (being pushed out) I didn’t even bother anymore.
Shazza, I didn’t know all of this. How awful to read. She was the best part of the show for me, she and her sister. I thought Mison was great too, but without Abby, nah. And whoever played his wife I can’t even picture her, she was a non-entity to me. They destroyed the show
I really enjoyed this show the first season, it was a really unique plot and the chemistry was off the charts. Scary and sexy. It did seem to go down hill in the second season and I’m sorry to hear about Nicole’s struggles.
Exactly. They kept making it about his lame a$$ dead wife that no one cared about.
What’s crazy is that I remember even casual fans talking about how blatantly they were avoiding the obvious plot development (her character hooking up with Ichabod). With a show whose viewership had to be predominantly white by sheer numbers alone, if the racism was that evident to people in the privileged class who weren’t privy to what was going on behind the scenes, I hate to imagine what she was dealing with in that environment.
I watched that show because she was so good in it. It tanked after she left, and I kept expecting to hear about a movie or something that had drawn her away. How awful.
Being labeled difficult is the career-limiting curse for Black women in every profession. I hadn’t heard about the illness issue with Sleepy Hollow. But it was clear that the showrunners didn’t want to work with her and did everything possible to minimize her character. I was glad it got canceled after she was forced out. They could have had a great long-running show a la The X-Files but they let their misogyny and likely racism get in the way.
Yup, I IMMEDIATELY thought of Monique but I also remember reading how TPTB treated Nichole.
I loved that show and was pissed at how theY *spoiler* killed off her character. I stopped watching after that. I wondered what happened to her after that show. I hope she gets the attention she deserves. I saw fellow actors and comedians on IG promoting this film so I hope it opens more doors for her.
EVERYONE (with Netflix) Go watch Black Mirror season 5 episode 1 “Striking Vipers”!! It stars Nichole, Anthony Mackie and Yayha Abdul-Mateen. Nichole is EXCELLENT.
I couldn’t get past that first episode with the Prime Minister. . . . Did it get less disgusting?
Holy shit. If you guys don’t know, C. diff (Clostridium difficile) is caused by an overgrowth of a naturally occurring flora in your digestive tract, often caused by antibiotics killing off other bacteria that keep it under control or through contamination from others. It is *extremely* dangerous and highly infectious. It’s the scourge of hospitals everywhere and very hard to beat once you have it because the antibiotics it requires can be VERY hard on the body (i.e. vancomycin – which requires routine blood draws to make sure it isn’t wrecking your kidneys). The symptoms are primarily constant diarrhea and gastritis, which can be downright deadly in patients with immune conditions because of the dehydration and intestinal damage it can cause. It’s not uncommon for patients to have recurring bouts of it over a period of *years.*
What I’m saying is utterly irresponsible to make *anybody* work in that environment, not just for her, but for any crew member she could have possibly infected. That’s medical negligence on an outrageous level, and that’s likely as much a compounding of sexism (not taking her seriously on medical issues) on top of the racism (valuing her health and safety less than her white, male coworker’s), but it’s disgusting no matter how you slice it. I’m glad she’s out of that environment but beyond disgusted that she’s the one who’s had to pay the ultimate price for it career and healthwise.
We knew. We been knew. I watched that show. I loved it. And I loved Nicole. She was the standout star and I can see how Fox would take issue with their handsome WHITE male lead being seen as secondary. Because he was. Tom Mison was nothing without Nicole by his side. When she left and they tried to make him the star I stopped watching. And so did everyone else. And that’s why the show only last one season after her departure.
I had always wondered how she was because I knew that something bad had to have gone down for her to have left so suddenly. She was labeled difficult and probably angry as well. Weaponized racist tropes.
I watched the show for the beginning when it aired too I loved sleepy hollow when it was announced that Nicole was leaving . I remember well the rumors that the show runners started about Nicole and the fans didn’t believe the rumors she had a a lot of fans backing her and supporting her at the time unfortunately she wasn’t the only actor for the show who the show did wrong . Orlando the captain also complaining about the show runners and the way they did his character in the end . The show definitely push the main character Wife a lot and it definitely ruined the show once Nicole was gone I stopped watching too . It’s such a shame that fox allowed the show runners to bullied a woman of color without any sort of conquest .
There was a lot of shadiness going on behind the scenes of Sleepy Hollow. The decision after the 1st season to switch to Katrina & Ichabod was greatly influenced by the bts relationship between the Katrina actress and one of the producers/director. When it became apparent to everyone with eyes that the Abbie was being sidelined in her own show, people started slagging the show and the ratings dropped. When Katrina was killed, there was hope for a return to season 1 greatness, but the die was cast. Fox/the producers really thought Mison could carry the show without Nicole and got the rude awakening when no one watched the 4th season. It was further insulting when they brought in a woman of color and thought she was interchangeable for Abbie. I’ve never been so disgusted with a show in my entire life, and I’ve watched quite a few destroy their shows by chasing the wrong fandoms.
Yeah I loved that show in the first season, the chemistry between the leads was soooo good and we were all looking for something between them, plus there was this cool fantasy/scifi element to it. Then they brought in the ex wife/dead wife thing and there was an evil kid or something and it just got dumb. I honestly stopped watching after the first half of the season season because it was clear they were sidelining Abby and it just got dumb.
Huge fan of hers and loved that show because she was soo good in it…. there was a huge fan base on tumblr that celebrated the downfall of the show after the way they treated Nicole.
She’s a talented actress, I hope she gets the career she deserves