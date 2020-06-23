The Sussexes’ charity trademark was not ‘denied’, the application is still ongoing

There was an extremely stupid story making the rounds last week, and I saw the tweets sent to me. I avoided covering it because I hate these kinds of “there’s drama with so-and-so’s trademark application” stories. They’re boring and dumb and the “story” is usually that some lawyer (rather than a celebrity or royal) didn’t do their job properly. So it is with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation. Apparently, it’s still slow-going with the pandemic, and Harry and Meghan are taking their time with all of the paperwork. The “controversy” was that – according to several British tabloids – their charity application was “denied.” Again, I figured there was more to the story, but more than anything, I didn’t care. But here’s Fox News’ coverage, for what it’s worth:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new charity organization has suffered a minor delay before it even kicked off the ground, Fox News can confirm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed paperwork earlier this year for their upcoming charitable foundation named Archewell –­ one of their first actions since departing as senior members of the royal family –­ but U.S. patenting and trademarking documents viewed by Fox News show their application has not yet been approved and is currently in limbo. However, sources close to the couple told us on Friday that their application is simply in the review process. “The applications are live and pending, and do not need to be refiled or restarted,” said the royal insider. “Both in the US and internationally, each trademark application is moving forward with a request for clarification of terms and certain administrative items. This is very routine and is part of the normal back and forth in the trademarking process.” The Sun reported on Wednesday, referencing a letter dated June 2, that a trademark attorney who reviewed the application found a number of issues that need to be fixed within six months or it will be “abandoned,” however the Markle insider assured such wasn’t the case.

[From Fox News]

You know what I wonder? I wonder if the British tabloids latched onto something banal and made it into a controversy because the Brits don’t understand American trademark applications and process. Could it really be that simple? Of course not – the Sun and the Mail were desperately trying to make Meghan and Harry sound bad over anything, and this was what they had. Some dumb trademark issue. The Sussexes also went to People Magazine and said something similar about the issue:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving forward with their new organization, Archewell, and the trademark filings are “live and pending,” says a source. Reports out of the U.K. that the trademarks had been rejected are “false,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that the filings “are going through the customary and normal process.” In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who began working on the new foundation three months ago, when they relocated to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie — have been quietly focused behind the scenes on further developing Archewell amid the rapidly changing social landscape. “They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders, and those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to with Archewell,” says the source. “They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization.”

[From People]

So there you go. Speaking of the “rapidly changing landscape,” the Daily Mail had an exclusive featuring quotes from an unnamed “friend” of Meghan’s (a friend who does not exist). This friend claimed that Meghan believes she was “destined to help fight systemic racism in the US” and Meghan is now super-glad that she left the UK when she did, because Meghan is so happy that she’s in America for this BLM moment. The friend says Meghan is talking to Oprah and maybe thinking about running for office. Once again, the British tabloids are completely and willfully misunderstanding something involving Meghan. They have zero idea how to cover Meghan, black lives, BLM, race, racism, American politics or American people. They’re just throwing sh-t against the wall.