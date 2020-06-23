The Sussexes’ charity trademark was not ‘denied’, the application is still ongoing

There was an extremely stupid story making the rounds last week, and I saw the tweets sent to me. I avoided covering it because I hate these kinds of “there’s drama with so-and-so’s trademark application” stories. They’re boring and dumb and the “story” is usually that some lawyer (rather than a celebrity or royal) didn’t do their job properly. So it is with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation. Apparently, it’s still slow-going with the pandemic, and Harry and Meghan are taking their time with all of the paperwork. The “controversy” was that – according to several British tabloids – their charity application was “denied.” Again, I figured there was more to the story, but more than anything, I didn’t care. But here’s Fox News’ coverage, for what it’s worth:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new charity organization has suffered a minor delay before it even kicked off the ground, Fox News can confirm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed paperwork earlier this year for their upcoming charitable foundation named Archewell – one of their first actions since departing as senior members of the royal family – but U.S. patenting and trademarking documents viewed by Fox News show their application has not yet been approved and is currently in limbo.
However, sources close to the couple told us on Friday that their application is simply in the review process.
“The applications are live and pending, and do not need to be refiled or restarted,” said the royal insider. “Both in the US and internationally, each trademark application is moving forward with a request for clarification of terms and certain administrative items. This is very routine and is part of the normal back and forth in the trademarking process.”
The Sun reported on Wednesday, referencing a letter dated June 2, that a trademark attorney who reviewed the application found a number of issues that need to be fixed within six months or it will be “abandoned,” however the Markle insider assured such wasn’t the case.
You know what I wonder? I wonder if the British tabloids latched onto something banal and made it into a controversy because the Brits don’t understand American trademark applications and process. Could it really be that simple? Of course not – the Sun and the Mail were desperately trying to make Meghan and Harry sound bad over anything, and this was what they had. Some dumb trademark issue. The Sussexes also went to People Magazine and said something similar about the issue:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving forward with their new organization, Archewell, and the trademark filings are “live and pending,” says a source. Reports out of the U.K. that the trademarks had been rejected are “false,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that the filings “are going through the customary and normal process.”
In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who began working on the new foundation three months ago, when they relocated to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie — have been quietly focused behind the scenes on further developing Archewell amid the rapidly changing social landscape.
“They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders, and those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to with Archewell,” says the source. “They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization.”
So there you go. Speaking of the “rapidly changing landscape,” the Daily Mail had an exclusive featuring quotes from an unnamed “friend” of Meghan’s (a friend who does not exist). This friend claimed that Meghan believes she was “destined to help fight systemic racism in the US” and Meghan is now super-glad that she left the UK when she did, because Meghan is so happy that she’s in America for this BLM moment. The friend says Meghan is talking to Oprah and maybe thinking about running for office. Once again, the British tabloids are completely and willfully misunderstanding something involving Meghan. They have zero idea how to cover Meghan, black lives, BLM, race, racism, American politics or American people. They’re just throwing sh-t against the wall.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Well, a royal couple’s foundation trademark application was denied repeatedly, since it was first filed in 2013?!, but it wasn’t the Sussex!!
Bet that Meghan running for president is based on a Suits clip when her castmates said that Meghan would be a good presidential candidate.
Will and Kate’s application was outright rejected so there had to be a distraction with the Sussexes. That being said, I do think the Sussexes have a tendency to over-explain.
actually, I don’t think this was the Sussexes explaining. there was a Telegraph (maybe Guardian?) article last week or the week before about this, and the language in it is almost verbatim what this article is quoting as the “royal insider.” It sounds to me like these other stories just lifted the language from that article.
@ Molly
I do agree with you that the Sussexes overexplain. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a well placed and clearly visible middle finger.
The Sussexes aren’t explaining. See Becks1 as to the ‘royal insider’ being another journalist who figured it out for themselves.
LOL at the ‘running for office’ portion of that. She was harassed in the media for taking on a largely unpolitical role – as if she’d put herself in the crossfire again with an added level of partisan yelling. I think she’s much more of an advocate than a politician, but I also know how out of left field that story is haha.
I also find it pretty amusing that everyone media wise got all worked up and said the application was denied, when in reality that have SIX MONTHS to work on it. Assuming the issues are minor, that could be handled pretty quickly, I’d imagine.
yeah, this story is boring in terms of the facts but it sounds good on twitter – “SUSSEXES APPLICATION DENIED!!!” No, it wasn’t denied and the Sussexes and their foundation are going to be just fine.
LMAO at that daily mail article though.
Can’t they just leave her alone? They make up articles, then the sussex haters on daily fail are like “go away MEgain”, lather, rinse and repeat.
Lol meghan running for office will jeopardize harry and archie position in line to throne. Running for office is no joke and will come out lot of skeleton and media will bully her everywhere. I dont think she will put archie in that position. The first children will get lot of flake and will harm little archie.
Um, no to that tumblr trope. If she ran for office it would do nothing to Harry and Archie’s place in the succession.
That’s the trend on tumblr the usual critics trashing Meghan for “wanting to go into politics”
Also in the news this week, thrillingly, Harry picked his teeth, while Meghan drank half a cup of water. Sources claim she may have added a twist of lemon or lime to the beverage. 🙄🙄
IP attorney focusing in Trademark prosecution. I quickly glanced at the office action last week.
Issues identified in the Office Action:
1) 2(d) Advisory (likelihood of confusion with a previously filed application) regarding ArcheCares
2) Amendment to Goods and Services (Super duper common. Not that it’s necessarily vague, but something was likely in the wrong class or the Examiner wanted something specified.
3) Addition of IC 42 based on the Amendment of Goods and Services so an additional $275 is needed. Also pretty normal and not that they didn’t pay the fee.
4) Improper signature…. those forms are confusing as to who needs to sign what
A super thorough response (from scratch, not using one of my templates) to this would take like 5 hours max.
And Office actions do have a six month response window after which the application is considered abandoned
@ Megan H
Interesting break down, thank you.
1 and 3 seem fair enough, but 2 and 4 seem easily avoidable……..would you say this had an element of amateur hour to it, or are these all routine complaints?
3 is a result of 2 and super common. I think that I have an amendment to goods and services more often than not, sometimes for something as benign as “you need to change onesies to infant bodysuits”
Because their organization is complex, I’m not shocked about the Examiner requiring it
As to 4, I didn’t look too closely at it, but Examiners have started to scrutinize who the person is who signs the application. It may be that the Examiner doesn’t believe whomever signed has the authority to bind the entity. Alternatively, the attorney could have put a different name than who signed in. I don’t think the system will allow the application to be submitted without a signature.
I don’t practice IP law, so I can’t comment on the other issues, but I got a big kick out of people freaking out about a missing signature when this story came out last week. It happens all the time! Yes, their attorney should have caught it, but I can’t tell you how many times in my career I have seen things get filed with missing signatures. I am so lucky that I have a super detail oriented paralegal or else I’d probably be in the same boat.
The UK continues to use Meghan (and now Harry) as a punching bag for all their pent up frustration with the failures of their government. She’s been gone and largely quiet. Get over her already.
Anyway, I miss seeing her.