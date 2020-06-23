K-pop fan activism flooded police department tip lines, took over white lives hashtag

I don’t listen to KPop so I cannot call myself a KPop fan. But I can call myself a KPop Fan fan. KPop, for anyone who doesn’t know, is Korean popular music. Since I don’t listen to much KPop, I won’t try to explain it too much, but much of the genre reminds me of the boy bands from the 90s in that the group’s members are each very talented and their dance numbers are crazy choreographed. Plus, the KPop fans are fervent in their devotion to their band. Like Swifties or Beyhive or Blieber level devoted. Normally that kind of “stanning” would make me nervous. However, these folks are using their power for good, and it’s been incredibly effective. Since Black Lives Matter protests have been going on in this country, the KPop fans have organized to shut many of the anti-BLM movements down, from the White Lives Matter hashtag to police sting operations designed to out protesters. The Cut had a breakdown of the efficacy of their targeted efforts.
First they came for the Dallas PD: The radicalization of the stans seems to have begun on May 31, when the Dallas police department tweeted a request for users to submit videos of “illegal protest activity” on Twitter or their own iWatch app. “DOWNLOAD THE APP AND SEND ALL YOUR FANCAMS!!!” one user suggested, per BuzzFeed News. (“Fancams” are short videos, usually of K-pop stars performing, that stans are notorious for posting in replies to mostly unrelated tweets.) “SEND THEM ALL!!! MAKE THEIR JOBS AS HARD AS POSSIBLE!!! GET THEM FRUSTRATED!!! MAKE THEM TAKE DOWN THE APP!!!”
The response was immediate: Hundreds of people responded to the Dallas PD tweet, or posted screenshots of themselves spamming the app. “Oh I have a video, I hope this helps,” one user, @LovelyDoya, tweeted, along with footage of ONEUS flawlessly executing crisp dance moves to “Level Up,” while wearing perfect guyliner. Within 24 hours, the app was out of commission — Dallas’s police department tweeted the next day: “Due to technical difficulties, iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily.”
Next they came for Washington and Michigan: With their power unleashed, the stans turned their attention elsewhere. They mobilized against police departments in Kirkland, Washington, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, which had similarly asked users to post photos and videos of protestors “rioting or looting.”
Then they came for White Supremacists: By Wednesday, June 3, they had completely overwhelmed the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag, started in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, with a deluge of impeccably dancing idols, effectively burying its racist messaging. “Instead of being a racist become a NCTzen and stream ‘Punch!’” a representative tweet, from a fan of the group NCT, reads.
And then they came for #45 and his sad little Klan Rally in Tulsa, when KPop and Gen Z registered for tickets and sat it out. A lot of folks on Twitter have had fun with KPop/Gen Z efforts. Many are referring to the efforts of KPop fans and TikTokkers as “pranks.” While I do find the results incredible funny, I tend to agree with this person’s assessment of what’s happening:
Gen Z grew up with:
- monthly school shootings
- a planet that will die before they do
- police brutality against minority communities, esp. against the Black community
- a dystopian societal wealth gap
They aren’t pranks. We failed to save them so they’re saving themselves. https://t.co/SDVjkrrPc5
— Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (@LizAlps) June 21, 2020
In addition to self-preservation, one KPop fan quoted in The Cut’s article said their motivation was, quite simply, that “KPop fans are from all different races, so we try to support each other.” The article points out that the KPop resistance is several “rival” band fandoms working together on this. The part I like best in this whole story is how efficiently these fans are getting it done, all without gloating. All day Sunday Twitter was filled with parents saying they discovered over breakfast their teen/tween had been a part of the Tulsa Rally boycott effort. This is the example to follow right now: take decisive action not for the glory of bragging about it but because you’re fighting on the right side of history.
Also, note these kids are not stepping on the voices of activists and victims in their efforts. Instead, they silence those seeking to drown out the protesters and civic leaders. I swear, if this keeps up, we Gen Xers are going to go from shouting at the kids to get off our lawns to setting up snack tables to keep them going.
Build a statue honoring K-Pop fans already
— Sarah Carlson (@sarahkcarlson) June 21, 2020
Bruh Kpop Twitter is amazing. Y'all really took over the shitty #WhiteLivesMatter y'all are doing amazing ❤ pic.twitter.com/GeJKI9w9kp
— ♥Lottie♥#BLM♥ (@Iunyavii) June 22, 2020
Photo credit Twitter, Getty and WENN/Avalon
“I swear, if this keeps up, we Gen Xers are going to go from shouting at the kids to get off our lawns to setting up snack tables to keep them going.”
Seriously. This post is making me cry. That tweet is spot on. As a Gen Xer, I have been a distraught witness to the ever-increasing sh^tshow our kids are inheriting and am ashamed at not doing more.
esmom
💙
Same @Esmom same ♥️
Gotta love this generation! I really think our generation between the millennials and the boomers is way too complacent (except the celebitchy community of course). I admire them and I am proud to count my older kids in this amazing demographic.
I was frankly stunned by the K-Pop support of the BLM movement. I was also stunned by some of the celebrities that gave their full and boisterous support as well. Amazing that even in the darkest days their is still light
As a civics teacher I stan KPop fans. Young people learning how to do activism? 😍
Calling these acts “pranks” is a way to minimize them. These are not pranks, these are forms of activism for a generation too young to vote. I only wish my generation (millennials) were half as involved.
+1
Not sure I understand what’s so great about flooding the apps that aim to stop looters. I thought we were all pro-protests, but anti-looting? If someone’s taking advantage of a protest to loot a fancy handbag store, don’t we want them caught, both for breaking the law AND for undermining a legitimate movement by giving the ammunition to the other side to call protesters lawless free loaders, who are rioting for profit, not ideals?
I’m pretty sure we’re all way more against the public execution of human beings by militarized police forces. Human beings matter more than buildings or handbags. You can rebuild a building, reopen a store, start a gofundme, and it doesn’t require punishment in our current broken, racist criminal justice system to do so. What we can’t do is bring back people who have died unjustly at the hands of police. Bring the energy that you have for looters back to the police state causing this problem in the first place.
Yes!!!!
@ El
Ordinarily, yes, I would agree with you.
The problem is that you would have to assume the American Police are acting in good faith for this to work. But given everything we’ve seen in the last few weeks, it’s clear that those videos submitted will be used to maliciously target protesters and clamp down even harder on the leadership of BLM movement.
*ZERO* cooperation with these egotistical goons. Until they work to slowly and deliberately rebuild trust with their associated communities, they should be treated like the pariah, state sanctioned, asshole-assassins that they are,
EL you and others may feel that way, but no it’s not a blanket we. Here in Oakland we believe that people do not have the right to tell Black people how to respond to massive displacement due to gentrification and centuries of state terror. Do we like opportunists, especially from out of town, taking advantage of this moment to loot? No. Do we particularly care? No. We care zero about crimes against property, especially gentrified property.
We do not believe that if Black people act better or more obediently or more palatably white people will have a sudden surge of empathy and grant them human rights. The Bay Area has stripped away half of the housing of Black people in Oakland in the last tenish years. They do not have to respect our yuppie stores. We do not believe in dividing the movement between upright, educated activists, and wild young folk. The movement belongs to all of them.
And to imagine that these apps are somehow not creating harm is, frankly, offensive. The FBI is already out hunting activists here, going door to door. Many people believe that all the Furgeson activists who mysteriously got shot in the head were murdered. Look at what they have done to Ramsey Orta, who filmed Eric Garner’s murder. I cannot imagine why anyone would say oh yes, police collecting citizen surveillance of BLM protests must be about a fair and judicious interest in our rights and safety.
Because the police were trying to use the app to justify their own murderous tendencias and change the narrative by only highlighting the looting done by black people, so as to vilify them and discredit the movement.
The were not interested in equality and showcasing the hoards of white supremacist looting, who amongst other things, organised piles off bricks to be dropped of at certain locations to instigate violence they then blamed black people for.
The ‘look at all the black people looting’ agenda is an extremely racist trope used to perpetuate the myth that black people are uncivilised, violent and dangerous even to themselves.
It goes back to Jim Crow days to further undermine black people every time they get a little closer to equality, while raising the notions of white supremacy.
And KPop wasn’t having it.
Also, there are valid reasons why some black people were rioting. It has a lot to do with 400 years of unheard voices crying for justice and equality. If you want to know more, look up Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man on YouTube.
When it comes to politics and social movements Gen X failed to launch. But we invented the technology that Millenials and Zers are using to take back this planet. So I like to think we’ve helped.
I am a BTS + KPOP fan and just FYI, we are not a monolith (e.g. stereotype of screaming teenagers) but we are international and full blown diverse in every which way. Many Americans are KPOP stans and different sub groups do different activities or advocacy. In the BTS fandom, the majority of us are adults, professionals that enjoy BTS’s music and a large group of us are 40+ years old and we do charitable projects globally for a while now. Happy to have supported the BLM movement and doing small things to drown out racism. KPOP musicians are great artists and they deserve better than the way they have been stereotyped in the Western media – excessively only highlighting the negatives of the industry without highlighting the positive impact: talent, artistry and creativity. They are all not robots or manufacture etc.
I’m GenX, and have a lot of respect for the GenZ crowd. They are so much more progressive, accepting, and inclusive, and they really get how to organize and get stuff done.
I stan the k-pop fans.
I love this so much. Kids are powerful and THEY KNOW IT. It’s the adults who don’t. I wanna hug every one of these kids.
This!!! Gives me goose bumps and makes me teary. Great job kids!
As a BTS fan (ARMY), this pleases me. But please know most of us are BIPOC. We care about & have raised money for BLM, cause a lot of us are black. Also the majority of us are in our 20s and 30s (at least BTS fans), but the younger fans (Gen Z) have really done so much since many will not be able to vote come November and this is how they are helping.
Yes Mellymel! People underestimate who stans Kpop. I’m a Millennial and we aren’t even in charge yet and I am Soo ready for Gen Z! Especially watching how ridiculously awful all the Boomers and GenXers were about containing Trump… kids who grew up with Twitter and TikTik know how to troll a troll.
This article brought tears to my eyes. Maybe there is hope 💙
Keep going KPop Stans!
BTW my entire household, including my 90 year old great aunt and the two cats have tickets for Trump’s address at Dream City Church today. Or should I say “adress” because that’s the way TPUSA spelled it in the promotional materials yesterday
Awesome!!
This warms my heart ❤️❤️❤️ I’ll get them all the snacks they want.