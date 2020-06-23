King Felipe & Queen Letizia’s mask-wearing game puts the Windsors to shame

I hope some Spanish peeps will comment on this post, but from the outside looking into Europe, it feels like Spain was late to address the pandemic in March, but once they figured out that they were on the precipice of a massive public health crisis, Spanish authorities locked down everything, right? I remember reading an article about how hard it was for parents, because children were not allowed outside their homes or apartments whatsoever. No parks, no fresh air, no running around. It also seems like Spanish peeps have transitioned pretty well to mask-wearing and social distancing too, right? I’m judging that solely from photos of Rafa Nadal’s Academy and photos of the Spanish royals.
These are pics of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visiting the Children Charity House over the weekend. While this post isn’t about fashion, I enjoy Letizia’s lowkey look of capri pants and a simple blouse with (gasp) espadrille wedges. And a great ponytail. The King and Queen wore masks inside and outside of the charity house and while they were social distancing for some of the appearance, they also seemed to get way too close to the kids, both indoors and outdoors.
Still, Letizia and Felipe are doing much better than the Windsors all combined. Last week, we saw Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and Duchess Kate all step out for public events. Two weekends ago, we also saw the Queen at her mini-Trooping the Colour. At no time did any of those royal people wear masks. They did observe some kind of vague social distancing, but again… WEAR A MASK. The second wave is coming, and in America and the UK, the first wave never left. Letizia and Felipe truly understand their positions and the need to set a positive public safety message. What’s wrong with the Windsors? Are all of them simply too vain to wear a mask? Please don’t give me the “it’s not UK regulations!” The goal should NOT be “to simply meet the letter of the law and nothing else.”
Also, Letizia is having the same problem I’ve been having when I’m wearing a mask: the mask creep. The mask creep is where suddenly the mask is on your lower eyelids and almost blocking your vision. It sucks!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good for them, glad to see this. They are leaders.
One of the things I appreciate about Letizia’s fashion is I feel like she is always dressed appropriately for the occasion, even if I don’t like a particular outfit (I do like this one though.) Like she doesn’t theme dress (cough) but she knows the difference between dressing to visit a school vs a hospital vs a gallery opening.
Unlike Catherine The Tights Cryer, who wore a blue, sparkly, completely overdone evening dress to a school full of bored, unimpressed kids. Having said that, this was during the Sussex farewell week, so maybe she felt under pressure and had a sartorial point to make. In any case, it was embarrassingly overdone.
Letizia had a real job before becoming a royal and so she has fully developed as an adult. She understands what to wear on different occasions. Kate just never has a clue. She does theme dressing because she’s lived a sheltered juvenile existence.
I’ve been struggling while wearing a mask lol. I lose SO much vision. I don’t know if I just need to give in and buy myself one that’s a different shape, or what. I also don’t really go anywhere, so it’s not something I have to do often. But still. It’s like everything from my chest down becomes invisible. I think we’ve finally hit “0 active cases” in the entire province which is fantastic, but I’m fully expecting that second wave.
I hate wearing a mask. I have a cloth one, so it gets hot (I wonder if paper ones like these would be better?) but its easy bc then I can wash it – but I don’t really go anywhere either like you said so when I am wearing it, its usually just for a few minutes to run in and out of a store really fast.
I feel really bad for people who have to wear one for hours on end, but maybe you get used to it?
My mom’s claustrophobic and she loathes the masks, but she’ll manage for short periods of time.
I figure people MUST get used to it, or they figured out some tricks to make it less uncomfortable. I have a bit more appreciation for those in health care / dentistry where they have to wear masks for their shifts.
I think my issue is mostly that I just have too much mask for my face and it doesn’t sit as well as it could.
In NYC I feel most people are doing “modified” mask wearing. It’s too hot to wear outside right now for long periods of time, so many people just social distance when walking and don’t wear it. Indoors it is better but if you’re at a computer and distanced we will just take it off, but it goes back on when near someone. At least for now it seems to be working…….
I have a few reusable / washable masks with a nose wire, and I find that really helps keep it in place; I don’t have any issues with it moving around unless I don’t pinch it tightly enough on my nose. Mind you, it is still a bit uncomfortable to wear just because it’s made out of thick cloth (like a canvas type of fabric) so it’s not very breathable, and it does indeed get very hot.
That said, I’ll suck it up. We were hit pretty hard here in Quebec, so if my ‘suffering’ with a mask for 3-4 hours will help, I’ll do it.
Letizia and Felipe take things seriously.
This is what you get when your people are not brainwashed to love you- Spanish are mostly okay with but not enthusiastic about the Bourbons. They actually gotten rid of them before, but Dictator Franco was a royalist and he made sure to be succeeded by Felipe´s father.
So, no hero worship there and that makes a difference.
No. People are not mostly ok. They’re still there because the two biggest political parties do not agree to a referendum. Letizia is highly disliked. There are money scandals all the time, last week we knew their honeymoon was paid by a sheik. And yes, they wear masks because they are obligatory here. They didn’t wear them when they visited athletes training a couple of weeks ago because they were outside and keeping the required distance.
@P, you said “Letizia is highly disliked,”. She is by the people in Spain that swallow the cr*p that the press has been slinging at her since her marriage. Imagine the nastiest, meanest and most libelous version of the National Enquirer then mix that in with a fair number of people actually believing the lies – that is the Spanish press coverage of Letizia. At least, in the US, most people don’t actually believe the NE.
Letizia has kept her head down and worked very hard in her roles as CP and now Queen. It’s a shame that many in Spain don’t appreciate that about her. It is even more of a shame that many lie about her. Maybe you could swap them out for the British Royals??!
@ Priscila Bezerra-Fischer
Re being brainwashed, THANK YOU. Brits are to a very large degree brainwashed to love and support the royal family, or at least to not actively oppose them or critically examine the organisation, its structure, uses and fit for purpose in the 21st century.
Some people (at least on this website) really resent hearing that, which i guess is understandable, but its no less true.
PS, I say this as someone who is STILL partially brainwashed and actively trying to unprogram and unpick decades of learned thinking.
I love these guys and yeah they put the whole Windsor clan to shame.
Plus, Felipe in a face mask is giving me all kinds of thoughts. I will see myself out.
I wore a paper mask for the first time yesterday at my hair salon because my cloth masks that my sister made have toggle straps that go around your head. Very handy by the way because you can remove the mask without touching anything but the strap. Not so handy for hair cuts! It was very annoying the way it crept around my face, obscured my vision and didn’t really fit around my nose either. Not a fan. I do like seeing people with a platform doing the right thing!
Whilst some of the Spanish royals aren’t shit, I really root for these two.
I am usually first in line to slam the Windsors, but there is no legal requirement here in the UK to wear a mask and only a small amount of people are doing so. The Windsors shouldn’t get any shade for something the government or society does not require of them
@Fee, yes but this is an instance where most can look at the governments not requiring masks and say: you are wrong, masks help deter the transmission of Covid-19, masks can help deter you from getting a huge viral load, certain areas, such as being indoors or in close spaces, can increase the amount of virus to which you are exposed, there is still community transmission (and increasing), etc., etc., and …. Many governments lied and downplayed the efficacy of masks (even homemade ones) in light of early mask shortages….and many governments, like the British, bumbled their way into ineffective and deadly responses to the pandemic.
So, at this point,I think it is irresponsible to NOT disregard a lot of government mask-wearing guidance. Especially for Charles and Camilla to whom other elderly people will, wrongly, look for guidance on whether they should wear a mask.
I believe the Spanish K&Q put the BRF to shame anyway you slice it. ❤️ Seeing QL and what she wears.
Greece was put out down on lockdown in March. Locked into apartments and children not being able to go out and enjoy the fresh air. The sever draconian measures helped keep numbers down. That is what helped. Unfortunately now with summer and tourism all those errors may have been in vein.
All the royal houses seem much better than the BRF, Spanish included.
They put the Windsors to shame, period.
At first blush, you would think, well, Letizia is wearing a mask not just because it is required but also because she had Covid-19 herself early on and understands just how transmissible and serious it is. But, Chuck had it too! So, there you go, there is no telling.
I have always admired Letizia for how she has dealt with the horrible press she has gotten in Spain. I think she is the only Royal out there who has been put through the wringer like Meghan. The Spanish press are just as bad as, if not worse than, the British press.