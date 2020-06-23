Tina Fey got the ’30 Rock’ blackface episodes pulled from circulation

There is no nuance on the internet, and intention and context are often the enemies of cancel culture! I can’t believe I just wrote that, but here we are. I am an unapologetic 30 Rock stan. There are so many jokes on that show which hold up, and there are so many episodes and storylines which are still the funniest pieces of art ever on television. Was every episode, every storyline, every joke a home-run? Of course not. But it was a good show and, like, 80% of it holds up. In four episodes of 30 Rock, white characters are seen in blackface. Does it matter that the context for the“blackface” instances was the fact that blackface is and was extremely racist and inappropriate and horrible? Like, that was the joke – that Jenna Maroney is tone-deaf and she thought it would be a good way to win an argument. Or that NBC is so racist, they would hire white actors to play black characters. Those were the context of the jokes – they weren’t punching down, they were punching up on clueless white people and corporations.
Instead of waiting for a national Twitter movement to “cancel” the show, Tina Fey has tried to get ahead of the issue and she’s asked those episodes to be removed from circulation:
“30 Rock” creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, along with the show’s owner NBCUniversal, have asked that four episodes of the series in which characters appear in blackface be removed from streaming and syndication. In a note obtained by Variety, Fey wrote to the platforms saying that the episodes are “best taken out of circulation” and apologizing “for pain they have caused.”
“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request,” Fey wrote.
All of the episodes will be removed by the end of this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, while some have already been removed from Amazon and Hulu. The episodes will no longer air as reruns on television, and viewers will also no longer be able to purchase the episodes from on iTunes and Google Play.
The episodes in question are “Believe In The Stars” (season 3, episode 2) and “Christmas Attack Zone” (season 5, episode 10), both of which featured Jane Krakowski’s character Jenna in blackface, as well as “Live from Studio 6H” (season 6, episode 19), which featured Jon Hamm in blackface as part of an “Amos ‘n’ Andy” parody, and the East Coast version of “The Live Show” (season 5, episode 4).
I think this was a good call, in general. I think that even if the context of the comedy was punching up on “white devils” (as Tracy Jordan would say), it’s good to acknowledge that blackface is still a tremendously hurtful and gross thing, and that everyone can do better. Tina Fey has definitely had racial blindspots before, as have so many others (that being said, she wasn’t sitting in the 30 Rock writers’ room all by herself).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think this was smart. I did appreciate that it only was ever used to punch up, but I completely understand why she would want them taken off the air. I am also an unapologetic 30 Rock fan, and it will always be one of my favorite shows to ever exist.
30 Rock is my favorite show on the planet. I totally understand this decision, but will be sad to see those episodes go as whole episodes. Luckily we were always laughing at how stupid people must be to think blackface is okay. Still, unnecessary.
My husband recently rewatched all of 30 Rock and brought up these episodes. My thought (having not seen them in *years*) was that there’s nuanced and satirical social criticism there and that’s great, but it’s still an uncomfortable flex of white liberal privilege, even if it was on the “right” side. I’m glad she’s beginning to see that “intention” doesn’t just magically make everything she thinks is funny a-ok.
I wonder if she’s going to get that horrible marital rape scene episode pulled too. That was disgusting.
Good for her for asking these episodes to be removed. It was a joke on par with the premise of “the Aristocrats” – just absolutely shocking (in this context). The juxtaposition of Jenna in Hollywood-level makeup with Tracy in same, plus his monster hand, was so shocking it made me laugh indeed, also because, as you say, the point was that Jenna was so stupid as to think this won the argument.
Betsy I totally agree about that episode with the marital rape- the only scene in the whole series that I absolutely hated. They wouldn’t even have to cut the whole episode, just that one flashback. At least with the blackface episodes it felt like there was a point being made, however clumsy. What was the point of that scene with Pete and Paula though? Apparently it was co-written by Paula Pell (who played Paula Hornberger), which further confuses the matter.
I think this was the right move. I love the show, it’s one of the best written comedies ever, and it was punching up in those instances, but I agree it could still be hurtful and removing them is best.
I’m not sure the context makes a huge difference. It seems more like a way to have their cake and eat it to. Like ‘we’re going to do blackface, but we’ll criticize it while we do it, and then it will be okay.’ It feels more like a loophole to be able to do something offensive and shocking.
There are many ways to show that a character is tone deaf or that a corporation is evil. They made a choice that they were going to use blackface to do it.
30 Rock was a comedy, not a reality show. They decided it would be *funny* to have blackface on the show.
Just to be clear, while I don’t think it makes a huge difference, I am not saying that it makes no difference, or that people can’t grow, learn, and evolve. Tina Fey asking for the episodes to be removed suggests that she has.
I agree — I love/loved 30 Rock, but its use of blackface was very much part of the hipster-irony of the aught’s, when white people could basically dress up racism, misogyny, etc. as ‘ironic,’ snarky, and funny — a way to have your (racist, misogynistic) cake and eat it too.
Lainey has a really good piece today about Tina’s ‘apology’ – which reads hollow to me because she doesn’t even say ‘blackface,’ but calls it ‘race-changing makeup,’ which sounds EXACTLY like the corporate-euphemism speak she mocked in 30 Rock. I have a hard time believing she’s really done the kind of work/reckoning she should be doing to acknowledge the racism that her ‘feminist’ humor has often pedaled.
I’ve re-watched 30 Rock in the past couple years, and each time get increasingly uncomfortable with its handling of race. What about that episode where Alec Baldwin does that ‘therapy’ with Tracy about his father issues –he speaks ‘as’ Tracy’s father, using a voice that is *effectively* blackface.
I love 30 rock but the blackface episodes never sat right with me and they ruined the episodes. It just didn’t need to be done at all. She also did it again with Asian face on Kimmy Schmidt. I also hated the rape joke on 30 rock.
Whew!
Anyone thinking this is good news needs to follow Black twitter.
This… isn’t it, not even close.
Don’t be so flipping white, people.
Could you expand on why this isn’t great, for those of us who don’t follow “Black Twitter” (or any Twitter…)
I don’t agree that it’s great news that they are pulling these episodes. I think 30 Rock did good social commentary, on how stupid celebrities are, it’s not a malicious attack on the African American race the way black face was originally portrayed. It’s a spotlight on ignorance and the often extreme ignorance of celebrities.
*Note, the black swans episodes can go, those buts are lazy*
If any blackface is going to be Deleted from the NBC vault it should be Darrell Hammond’s frequent portrayal of Jesse Jackson.
Good for her. I’ve never seen 30 Rock, but I can tell you those episodes would have made me cringe even if the joke was on the character. Anything rapey, also Not Funny.
Being into a show and then stumbling upon that sort of thing always breaks the spell and just makes me go “eww.” Racists are morons, but racism just isn’t funny. Nor is rape. This should not have to be spelled out, but here we are.
FWIW the Simpsons pulled the Michael Jackson ep. (Yes, it was really MJ voicing.) It is a funny and charming ep, but MJ just makes most people’s skin crawl now, so I agree that it was the right thing to do.
Huge fan of 30 Rock, was never offended by their use of black face.
BLM to me means social justice, reforming the criminal justice system that keeps us chained, courts, prisons, representation in society at large.
Black face, statues and offensive movies are the least of my problems, white liberals should keep their apologies and either help BLM or please keep to yourself.
Imagine a world where your screaming stop killing us and the response your given is oops sorry you were offended by my actions