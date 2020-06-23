Donald Trump will likely fire people & rearrange his campaign after the Tulsa debacle

Embed from Getty Images

There are a million offensive and deplorable things about Donald Trump and his administration. While this isn’t the worst or most offensive thing, it still bugs me on a really fundamental level: Donald Trump is a sh-tty manager. He was a terrible manager in his businesses, and he’s a terrible manager of his administration and his campaign. He simply doesn’t understand the way any sort of business or executive office or campaign should operate. As I said, this is not the most offensive or abhorrent thing about him. But it’s painful to see this f–king clown show in government and in the way a national presidential campaign has been run. So, wouldn’t you know, after the Tulsa catastrophe – in which Trump and his campaign got played by TikTokers – the Trump campaign is in utter disarray.

Trump’s embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale. “Brad really sh-t the bed Saturday night. You have to remember, execution is 95% of presidential politics,” a Republican close to the White House told me over the weekend. Parscale committed a cascade of errors, from overhyping expected turnout to blaming the half-filled arena on protesters. Trump was so furious when he saw how thin the crowd was that he threatened to not go onstage, two sources briefed on the discussions told me. The sources said that Parscale, reading the tea leaves, is planning to step down. “He knows he can’t survive,” one source told me.

But maybe not: Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Parscale is safe. “Brad is the campaign manager, and he’s the one in charge,” Miller said. But one thing is for sure: The blame game has shifted into high gear. Trump insiders told me Trump was presented with five options of where to hold his rally. “The president chose Tulsa,” a source said.

Jared Kushner might lose some power: Sources also told me that if Parscale is forced out, he likely won’t be the only casualty of the rally fiasco. Trump is debating revoking his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s control over the campaign, sources said. As I previously reported, Trump has been frustrated with Kushner’s oversight of the campaign in light of polling that consistently shows Trump losing to Joe Biden. Another source of friction has been campaign spending and reports Trump has gotten that Parscale is making millions of dollars. “Did Jared allow this?” Trump asked advisers recently, according to a source. (Kushner declined to comment.)

Who would replace Parscale though? Top candidates include 2016 veterans Miller, David Bossie, and Corey Lewandowski, all of whom Kushner successfully kept on the outer fringe of Trumpworld. “We can’t allow Jared’s stupid disagreements to get in the way,” Trump recently told advisers, according to a source briefed on the conversation. Other Trump insiders are skeptical that Lewandowski would be put in charge of such a vast operation. “Corey was great when it was just Trump and an airplane. But let’s face it, he couldn’t manage a 7-Eleven,” a person close to Trump said. “The serious operation will be run by serious people.”

Trump is low-energy. He’s also lost the attack line that Biden is too old for the job. “There is something off about Trump,” a West Wing official told a top Republican a few days after Trump shakily descended the ramp at West Point. “He doesn’t have the stamina.”