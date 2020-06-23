The bestselling concealer on Amazon, comfy shorts & affordable eyebrow pencils



Last year I did a “best things I bought on Amazon” post that might be worth revisiting at some point. I still use everything on the list, except the closet light as I left that in my last house when I moved. The hummingbird feeder is giving me a lot of joy and I also am using the Purito Centella sunscreen and really like it. I recently ordered the acne cover patches and the cleaning wipes we talked about last week. Here are a few more things I’m looking at on Amazon.

A concealer that will transform your look



Maybelline Instant Age eraser is the best selling face makeup item on Amazon! It comes in 18 different shades, all under $8. It has 4.3 stars, over 18,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women rave at how well it covers up undereye circles, scars, crow’s feet and more. It’s called “the best concealer I’ve found,” “perfect color and coverage,” a “dark circle eraser,” is said to be just as good or better than high end brands and a “holy grail concealer.”

Comfortable all-purpose shorts you’ll want to live in this summer



These comfortable women’s bermuda shorts with pockets come in sizes x-small to 5x and in 15 different colors, all under 26. They have almost 1,500 reviews, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women love the longer just-above-the-knee length and write that “the fabric is stretchy enough to be comfortable, but the shorts hold their shape.” They’re called “super soft and comfortable,” are are said to be great for working out, running errands or just wearing around the house. Thanks to People for featuring these.

Bandages that come in so many skin tones



When we talked about the fact that Bandaid was finally offering bandages in more than one skin tone, I mentioned the brands Browndages and TruColour. It turns out you can get Tru Colour bandages on Amazon. They’re just $3.50 for 30 standard bandages, $7 for a variety pack of bandaid types (knuckle, large, small) or $15 for a variety pack of four different kids. Here’s a link to all their offerings on Amazon. Every listing I checked had over four stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say “the skin tone was perfect,” “no more cute children’s adhesive bandages to get around the fact that flesh tone never matches” and “sometimes you want to get on with life instead of explaining all day what happened to your finger.”

A portable fireproof and waterproof document bag to keep your important papers safe



I have a fireproof plastic safe but it’s bulky and not convenient at all. This document bag by Homier is 17” by 12” by 6’’ to hold bank documents, passports, birth certificates and more. It’s also portable so it can be quickly retrieved in the event of an emergency. It has 4.5 stars, 193 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It’s said to be “big enough for all our important documents,” “large enough to hold A4 folders” and one person put it on the stove for 30 seconds and said “It became very hot but there was no smell at all.”

A deep hydrating mask to transform curly hair



Curl cloud by Black-owned brand Girl + Hair is a deep conditioning mask with coconut, aloe vera and castor oil specially formulated for curly hair. This has no silicone or parabens and can transform hair with just one ten minute treatment. You can see a before and after video here. This has 23 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say this “smells amazing,” “makes detangling so easy,” and “completely restored moisture in my hair.”

An eyebrow definer for effortless brows



I’m always looking for good eyebrow products, which have been hit or miss for me. Plus they’re usually expensive. There are two very good options I found in affordable bestselling eyebrow pencils. (Both have middling fakespot ratings, which is typical for makeup.) The product above, Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer, is under $6 and comes in four colors. It has almost 11,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a D on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still pretty good. Women call it a “godsend” for sparse brows, say they “love this brow pencil” and that it’s the “best retractable eyebrow pencil” on the market.



The other bestselling eyebrow pencil is the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer, which is under $7 and comes in six colors. It has 4.5 stars, over 4,400 ratings and a C on Fakespot. It’s said to be a dupe for Anastasia Brow Wiz at half the price, to last all day without smudging and to be “way better than other products I’ve tried.”

Coconut oil body cream for luxuriously soft summer skin



Coconut Miracle Oil body cream by OGX is under $9 for 6 ounces and is said to soothe and hydrate dry, itchy skin. This has 4.6 stars, over 4,800 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers write that “my husband has noticed a dramatic change to the way my skin feels,” “it dries fast and doesn’t leave a slippery, greasy residue,” and it has “the most dreamy smell.” Plus it’s sulfate free and women with sensitive skin say it doesn’t bother them at all. This product line also features lotion, a body oil mist, wash and scrub, which are said to “smell exactly the same and it is AMAZING.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.