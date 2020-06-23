‘Central Park Karen’ victim Christian Cooper endorses Joe Biden for president

A month ago, two racist crimes happened within 48 hours. One was the Central Park Karen story, where a white woman named Amy Cooper calling the cops on a black man named Christian Cooper and said that he was “threatening” her when he told her to leash her dog. The second was the cops murdering George Floyd. The murder of George Floyd became the massive, global tipping point for social justice, combatting police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Central Park Karen story had a happy ending, because Amy Cooper was fired and the world got to know Christian Cooper, the lovely bird-watcher. But make no mistake: Amy Cooper 100% wanted the cops to murder Christian Cooper (like the cops would do to George Floyd) simply because he told her to leash her dog.

After that incident, Christian Cooper did press, he spoke about racism and social justice and bird-watching, and basically everyone fell in love with this gorgeous, gay bird-watcher. Well, it looks like Joe Biden’s campaign was paying attention too. They reached out to Christian and they won his coveted endorsement! Christian recorded videos for the Biden campaign which dropped this weekend.

Christian Cooper’s encounter in Central Park was another wake-up call for our nation and a reminder of the work that remains to root out hate and intolerance. I'm grateful for Christian's support and know with folks like him leading the way, we'll get the job done. pic.twitter.com/XWhcTjbo0t — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2020

Cooper also wrote a really beautiful column for NBC News about why he’s endorsing Biden and why his experience with Amy Cooper made him understand that unhinged the Amy Coopers of the world are merely “taking her cue from the highest office in the land.” He writes about how we’ve watched Trump “erode our vital institutions, such as a free press and strong labor unions, and undermine science and the basic concept of truth. He has dismantled environmental protections, retreated on civil rights and LGBTQ rights, betrayed our nation’s immigrant tradition and coarsened our public discourse.” Cooper writes that Trump gives “a wink and a nod to white nationalists” whenever black and brown people want healing and justice. He acknowledges Biden’s gaffes, but also Biden’s ability to grow and change with the times:

There’s a lot of work to do to address deep-seated racial bias in our country. It’s the kind of bias that leads white residents to gun down a black man for the audacity of going jogging and to call it self-defense, or that leaves a white police officer thinking it’s OK to kneel on a black man’s neck for more than eight minutes or that brings an irate white owner of a dog to presume she could summon the law down on a black man’s head with special vengeance. We all have a role in that work to address racial bias, but the president of the United States sets the tone. That’s why I’m supporting Joe Biden. It’s not Biden’s years of experience that make him my choice — though his readiness for the job would be a refreshing change. And to all those who say we need an outsider to shake things up, I say only, “How’s that working out for you so far?” It’s not that I agree with every position Biden has taken over his long and storied career; I don’t think there’s a candidate alive with whom I agree 100 percent of the time. If you dig back far enough in the past of anyone who has dedicated their life to public service, you’ll always find gaffes, missteps or something to make you wince. It’s not even the complete confidence I have that Biden will surround himself with competence — no more hacks, shilling for the same industries they’re meant to regulate. A Biden administration would be packed with smart people of all colors and kinds, as dedicated to serving the country as the man at the top. But while all of that is true, it’s not why I’m backing Biden. What makes Biden special, and uniquely suited to this moment, is his capacity for growth. I’ve seen his understanding of our country evolve over the years to meet new challenges. His own personal story of tragedy and then triumph in his family life wouldn’t be possible for someone who couldn’t take pain and forge something new from it. It shows a capacity to heal, to learn, to evolve, to overcome. And that’s what our country is so badly crying out for today; that’s what we have to do as a nation.

[From NBC News]

Honestly, this endorsement makes me feel so good about Biden and about his team. The fact that they would reach out to Cooper and that everyone involved understood that Cooper would be a great voice for their campaign, and that Cooper understood that his endorsement had weight. I love all of this.

Folks credit me for speaking out on marriage equality in 2012 — but I'm not the one who took a real risk. Countless others did the hard work and paid a price just for being themselves. Christian Cooper and I discussed the trailblazers who came before us and the work that remains: pic.twitter.com/bEPmsRgZDo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2020

I've found that the way to overcome enormous tragedy in your life is to turn that grief and pain into purpose. Christian Cooper and I discussed how we can take our collective pain in this moment and turn it into a catalyst for change: pic.twitter.com/uPtszYLXxN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2020