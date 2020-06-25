Tristate area has 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high rates

Embed from Getty Images
In our weekly CB zoom meeting last night we talked a lot about the pandemic and how stupid people are being in our respective states. Those of us in states with governors who aren’t dumb as rocks/Republicans have lower infection rates, but the states with governors kissing Trump’s ass (or sucking his D as someone put it, I’m not naming names) are having huge spikes. (Seven of the nine states Gov. Cuomo mentioned with high transmission rates have Republican governors to be exact.) Unfortunately it’s up to the states to regulate mask-wearing, social distancing and reopening since Trump is actively trying to kill people. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not messing around. Governors Andrew Cuomo (NY), Phil Murphy (NJ) and Ned Lamont (CT), all Democrats, had a joint press conference making the announcement that all of their states will require a 14 day voluntary quarantine from states with transmission rates above 10 per every 100,000 people. (Here’s a link to an infographic with those statistics.) There’s a fine for people who don’t comply. You know that yokels aren’t going to do it, but it’s a start and we need more leadership like this.
Travelers headed to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with spiking coronavirus cases, such as Florida and Texas, will be subject to a voluntary 14-day quarantine and steep fines if they don’t self-isolate.
“We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” New York Gov. Cuomo said during a press conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, CNBC reported. “Because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey and happens in Connecticut.”
The travel advisory — which begins at midnight on Wednesday — applies to anyone coming from a state with a transmission rate above 10 per every 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. New York currently has an infection rate of 4.09.
“As of today, the states that are above that level are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas,” Cuomo said. “That’s as of today. The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes and we will update daily what states are above that infection rate.”
Travelers will be largely trusted to self-isolate on their own. Those who don’t voluntarily quarantine for 14 days will be subject to fines and a mandatory quarantine. The fines begin at $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second and up to $10,000 if they cause harm.
It is not immediately clear how individuals will be told this information upon arriving or how the state’s will be keeping track of travel records.
People reports later in the article that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are all seeing decreasing cases. That’s promising, especially after everything New Yorkers went through early in the pandemic. (I’ve lived New York and Connecticut and I miss being around more Democrats, but the cost of living is much higher than in the south where I live now.) I’m glad some governors are doing the right thing, because this is far from over. The more reckless and ignorant people are about it, the worse it’s going to get for all of us.
And Europe is probably going to ban US visitors as a result of our poor pandemic response. We’re going be global pariahs thanks to the covidiots.
I live in NJ and I couldn’t be happier about this I have had to listen to people bitch and moan about our strict Governor Murphy as been, listen to all the complaints about how terrible it is to wear a mask (seriously? Are you that selfish and narcissistic LOL), but I am more than happy our state has opened up slowly, still requires masks to go anywhere – and what do you know? Our numbers have literally leveled out! I am sure Gov. Cuomo will get tons of backlash for this, don’t care! This is called being responsible in the midst of this STILL DEADLY PANDEMIC. Didn’t go away Trump.
I wish our governor (MD) would do this. Our numbers are good, our hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been in 83 days, etc – but I’m worried people are going to fly to Florida or wherever for vacation and come back and our numbers will spike again. The problem with our numbers being good is that people are convinced this was all a hoax and a power ploy from our governor (who is a Republican.) So they aren’t taking it seriously at this point.
I bet California is going to be on that list soon. Our numbers are going up fast.
I’m fully expecting our governor to shut us back down within the next month.
Our hospitals are filling up fast in Southern California.
I won’t be surprised if California closes our borders
I am so thankful Newsom is my governor, he has mandated statewide mask usage and I hear Disneyland isn’t going to be opening back up in July like they were wanting.
At my house we have been restocking stuff getting ready for another lock down. Looking on Amazon I can see it happening again certain medication and items are going out of stock and on others prices are going up.
In the same order it did the first time this happened.
I live in Texas. (NO. I did NOT vote for the idiot governor) I also live in a tourist destination area and it was off the charts insane on Father’s Day Weekend. Just nuts. It’s going to be that way well after Labor Day, I can promise.
abbott caved to the “my rights are being violated” crowd and as a result the covid cases are in the stratosphere. Now he’s trying to back pedal.
What really grinds my gears is that I am already self isolating because I have been exposed. AGAIN. I was exposed at my job before I retired (deli worker in a grocery) and take my obligation not to expose anyone else seriously, yet these bottom feeders are out there not giving a s*** about anybody else and they bring their kids along as well.
I just can’t anymore