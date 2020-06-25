Tristate area has 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high rates

Embed from Getty Images

In our weekly CB zoom meeting last night we talked a lot about the pandemic and how stupid people are being in our respective states. Those of us in states with governors who aren’t dumb as rocks/Republicans have lower infection rates, but the states with governors kissing Trump’s ass (or sucking his D as someone put it, I’m not naming names) are having huge spikes. (Seven of the nine states Gov. Cuomo mentioned with high transmission rates have Republican governors to be exact.) Unfortunately it’s up to the states to regulate mask-wearing, social distancing and reopening since Trump is actively trying to kill people. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not messing around. Governors Andrew Cuomo (NY), Phil Murphy (NJ) and Ned Lamont (CT), all Democrats, had a joint press conference making the announcement that all of their states will require a 14 day voluntary quarantine from states with transmission rates above 10 per every 100,000 people. (Here’s a link to an infographic with those statistics.) There’s a fine for people who don’t comply. You know that yokels aren’t going to do it, but it’s a start and we need more leadership like this.

Travelers headed to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with spiking coronavirus cases, such as Florida and Texas, will be subject to a voluntary 14-day quarantine and steep fines if they don’t self-isolate. “We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” New York Gov. Cuomo said during a press conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, CNBC reported. “Because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey and happens in Connecticut.” The travel advisory — which begins at midnight on Wednesday — applies to anyone coming from a state with a transmission rate above 10 per every 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. New York currently has an infection rate of 4.09. “As of today, the states that are above that level are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas,” Cuomo said. “That’s as of today. The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes and we will update daily what states are above that infection rate.” Travelers will be largely trusted to self-isolate on their own. Those who don’t voluntarily quarantine for 14 days will be subject to fines and a mandatory quarantine. The fines begin at $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second and up to $10,000 if they cause harm. It is not immediately clear how individuals will be told this information upon arriving or how the state’s will be keeping track of travel records.

[From People]

People reports later in the article that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are all seeing decreasing cases. That’s promising, especially after everything New Yorkers went through early in the pandemic. (I’ve lived New York and Connecticut and I miss being around more Democrats, but the cost of living is much higher than in the south where I live now.) I’m glad some governors are doing the right thing, because this is far from over. The more reckless and ignorant people are about it, the worse it’s going to get for all of us.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images