Queen Letizia & King Felipe went for a mostly un-masked walk in Mallorca

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have become the faces of Spain’s slow “reopen” during the pandemic. Spain was a little bit like Italy – they got hit very hard early in the pandemic, then the country went into a very tight lockdown for three months, and they’re doing a phased reopen. That’s similar to what some states are doing here in America. To highlight the fact that beaches are reopening and tourists are being slowly re-welcomed, Letizia and Felipe made a trip to Mallorca yesterday and strolled down the promenade of Platja de s’Arenal.

What’s confusing to me is that there were moments during their stroll where they were both wearing masks, but for the bulk of the walk, they were unmasked. Was there some purpose to that? Is the point to “wear masks” when you’re in a crowd even if it’s open-air? I don’t know. But after praising the Spanish royals for their mask-wearing protocols just days ago, I’m not entirely sure what this is about. It does seem like Spain, on the whole, is trying to be careful. That being said, I imagine all of these countries and states which are doing these “businesses can now reopen, tourists are welcome!” photo-ops will end up saying “actually, please go back inside” in another week.

Also: I’m totally behind European countries banning Americans. Please do so, European countries. So many of our leaders are anti-science and anti-mask, and we’ve handled this very poorly as a country. I’m totally behind the EU banning American tourists/travellers for months. It’s what we deserve.

Fashion notes: Letizia recycled a Maje Rayema floral dress which she first wore last year. It retailed back then for about $300, but it’s sold out now. It’s really pretty and I like that Letizia has a wardrobe made up of a lot of different separates and easy, pretty dresses, that she recycles everything and she doesn’t expect a special award for it.

8 Responses to “Queen Letizia & King Felipe went for a mostly un-masked walk in Mallorca”

  1. Nicole r says:
    June 26, 2020 at 9:44 am

    From these photos at least it looks like they wore masks when they were quite close to other people… which is what people are doing outside in NY. If there are a lot of people, like a sidewalk, you wear a mask. If it’s just you walking on a residential street with no people close, you don’t need to.

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 26, 2020 at 9:48 am

    The 2 are my fave royals – they get a LOT of sh!t but rise above it and just get on with it.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 26, 2020 at 9:59 am

      DU, mine too! I know their story is not all fairytales (according to gossip in Europe) but they seem to be in love and they have a healthy looking relationship and family. Plus, QL’s fashion is killer. So is Queen Maxima’s. The Queen of Jordan is also a top three for me. All of them shine when out performing their jobs as Queens.

      Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    June 26, 2020 at 9:54 am

    I don’t understand why so many people are taking their masks on and off regularly when I assume they have not had a chance to wash their hands. It seems like it’s a false sense of security for the people that aren’t washing their hands between putting on and taking off masks.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:06 am

      Erinn, same here in VA. You see so many people not wearing masks when there are signs outside establishments saying you should and they prefer you do wear a mask. I see the employees wearing masks but not customers. That would really tick me off, if I was an employee. And when I questioned a manager, they said they can’t force customers to wear it. 🤦🏻‍♀️
      People are also going crazy at get-togethers. And thus, the cases are spiking. I think it will continue to rise and fall with a peak in August like UVA stated months ago and we all said: WHAT???? AUGUST???? And then comes flu season. Our only hope is a vaccine.

      Reply
  4. Arbelia says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am

    what is very confusing is that Wearing a mask is mandatory in Spain even for Children (unlike UK , France, .. ..). Like you have a 100 euro fine if you are controled not wearing ont un public Space.Not a very good message , like are they above the Law or something?

    Reply
  5. magdalena says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:05 am

    In my EU country (Poland) we now have a rule that if you are in a proper distance from other people and you are outdoor, you don’t have to wear a mask. Just when you are indoor (always) and in close proximity to other people. Maybe the same/similar rule is in Spain.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:07 am

    “Also: I’m totally behind European countries banning Americans. Please do so, European countries. So many of our leaders are anti-science and anti-mask, and we’ve handled this very poorly as a country. I’m totally behind the EU banning American tourists/travellers for months. It’s what we deserve.”

    I get your point, but those of us not being stupid don’t deserve it.

    And the struggling European economies that rely on US tourists don’t deserve it.

    And this hurts the US tourism industry too, which (in the case of companies who are rule abiding) is also undeserved.

    We need to get angry at the idiots for forcing all this undeserved penalty on us. They are making us pariahs.

    Reply

