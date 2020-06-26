Emily Ratajkowski went blonde months into lockdown: love it or hate it?

Generally speaking, I think many people in lockdown gained weight and messed with their hair. It was like the thing to do – DIY haircuts, DIY dye jobs and cooking/baking. I’m just saying, there will be a lot of people coming out of lockdown with some chonk and with fubar hair. And it’s fine. Since it’s happening to all of us, I say we just accept it and move on.

Earlier this week, we saw Kaia Gerber’s new blonde hair, which frankly looks kind of awful. It looked like a DIY dye job, and that she chose the wrong (brassy AF) shade. So it with Emily Ratajkowski too. Emily has been showing off her newly bleached hair on Instagram and in a masked grocery run. Much like Kaia… Emily does not have the coloring for blonde hair. Some women just need to accept their brunette status! It’s not a bad thing, being a brunette. It’s awesome, actually. So why are so many brunettes doing this to themselves?? I guess it’s just boredom, right? For a second, I actually considered dyeing my hair blue. I bought the (severely discounted) blue dye and everything. I still have the box. Hm.

Where Kaia’s blonde looked like it came from an at-home dye, Emily’s hair actually looks professionally done? Is she going back to her hair salon or something? Also: the black-and-white photos on IG really emphasize how the change in hair color can change a whole face. She went from looking like the poor man’s Kendall Jenner to looking really strung-out.