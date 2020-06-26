Sherri Shepherd joked about the lack of diversity on ‘Friends,’ wasn’t asked back

I really like Sherri Shepherd. She’s one of those actors who can get me to watch a show because she’s in it (except The View, no one can get me to watch that). I adored her in Trial & Error, which I loved and no one else saw. Another show I watched regularly and in which Sherri appeared was Friends. At the start of her career, Sherri appeared as a tour guide in Ross’ museum who befriends Joey who is also moonlighting as a tour guide. Although she was great in her role, it was the only episode of Friends Sherri appeared in. According to Sherri’s best friend Jawn Murray, the reason for that could be because Sherri poked fun at the show’s glaring lack of diversity.
Sherri Shepherd once sent the co-creator of “Friends” a tongue-in-cheek card about the show’s lack of diversity, according to the former “The View” host’s best friend, Jawn Murray.
But it allegedly marked her first and last appearance on the show. “Sherri was one of the few black faces that was on ‘Friends.’ Her, Aisha Tyler and Gabrielle Union. And Sherri was on ‘Friends’ at a time that you sent out postcards to let people know, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on TV,’ ” Murray recalled to ABC News’ Linsey Davis.
Apparently, Shepherd wrote on her postcard that included a photo of herself: “ ‘Friends’ get a little color.”
Murray added, “Well, [Shepherd] also sent that postcard to [‘Friends’ co-creator] Marta [Kauffman], and she got the postcard and [Shepherd] was never asked back on the show.”
Sherri’s character worked at a museum and that was the only episode in which Joey worked there too. It’s possible they didn’t plan to ask Sherri back, but it’s also possible she struck a chord by pointing out how white the show was and that’s why we only saw her once. Friends definitely had a diversity issue. The cast keeps trying to let themselves off the hook. Just admit the show had a diversity (and LGBTQ and female representation) problem and say you wish it didn’t. At least Marta Kaufman, who received Sherri’s postcard and didn’t respond or hire many more Black people, admitted to that.
Photo credit: WENN/Avalon
That show doesn’t need a reunion. A reunion now will lead to massive backlash. Best leave things the way they are it ended and shouldn’t be brought back for obvious lack of diversity
Agreed. What’s the point now, anyway?
Exactly!
I remember Jesse Jackson calling out Friends while it was on for its lack of diversity. I thought he had a good point but was still too ignorant for his concern to sink in. And I loved her on Trial & Error. My son and I both loved that show!
I GAVE YOU MY SNACK PACK!!!!!!
She was great in that episode but I doubt she was going to be asked by regardless, I think Joey only worked at the museum for that one episode, and besides that we rarely saw Ross at the museum, most of his work stories involved the university.
That doesn’t excuse Friends for the lack of diversity overall though. It didn’t stand out to me at the time but now whenever I watch an episode I cant figure out what Friends was thinking.
Calling BS on Sherri’s friend’s claim. Her character was a one time thing. It was obvious none of Ross’s coworkers were ever gonna be recurring. The show never really focused on Ross at the museum. The only one who I remotely remember had a recurring role and by that I mean like two episodes was his boss, maybe. Same for Chandler. They never really got into their work lives. I think Rachel was the only one who’s coworkers were recurringly written into the show on a regular basis with the whole “Mark” story line. And Gunther only because of their scenes at Central Perk.
hahahhahaha
wack show.