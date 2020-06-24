Kaia Gerber dyed her hair an odd shade of blonde in lockdown: love it or hate it?

Kaia Gerber gets a Smoothie after her Workout

Do you ever get irrationally mad at someone you know or some celebrity you like simply because of their hair color? It happens to me all the time. Remember, a few years ago, when Taylor Swift wore a red wig for a music video? I suddenly got so mad that Taylor doesn’t dye her hair red permanently, because it looks so good on her. Her blonde hair has pissed me off ever since! I feel the same way about Nicole Kidman’s strange white-strawberry-blonde hair too – it looks awful and she has desperately needed to go darker for many years.

So it is with Kaia Gerber. Kaia is 18 years old and like many of us, she experimented with her hair while in lockdown. In my case, it was cutting off an inch of hair when I was mad one evening. For Kaia, it was going dramatically blonde and unveiling her new look over the past week. This hair color upsets! Irrationally mad, although not quite at Taylor Swift Needs To Have Red Hair mad. Kaia needs to be a brunette. Her coloring, her eyebrows, everything – she just needs to have darker hair!

Back in April, Kaia chatted with Refinery29 about haircare during lockdown, and she basically said that she’s doing it all by herself – she’s trimming her bob, and she used a DIY recipe for highlights which she found on the internet. It sounds like maybe the blonde was used to cover up a weird highlight situation from a DIY disaster? Probably. Oh well, youthful hair experimentation! Let’s hope she goes back to brown in a few months.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

13 Responses to “Kaia Gerber dyed her hair an odd shade of blonde in lockdown: love it or hate it?”

  1. Chica1971 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:37 am

    She looks like every other blonde. It’s doesn’t do for her color wise, like a Linda Evangelista moment.

  2. Chica1971 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Actually she looks like Julianne Hough before she went darker.

  3. Dragon Wise says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    It looks poorly done and damaged, and her brunette hair suited her coloring better. Reminds me of my friends’ experiments with Sun In back in the day!

  4. Ariel says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:44 am

    The pic of her getting out of/in the car- that is not a good color.
    So very yellow.
    Obviously, she is a beautiful girl, no matter hair cut, color or hell, even if she went bald.

    But yeah, the sun shining on it makes it look really yellow.

  5. a says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:46 am

    In those Hollywood Life photos from Monday, she had lunch with a friend and neither of them were wearing masks.

    The logic for celebrity mask wearing in general is baffling. Kaia at dinner at Nobu? Mask. Kaia at lunch at Cafe Habana? No mask.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      June 24, 2020 at 11:58 am

      In Florida, the powers that be have stated, a mask is not necessary if you eating outside and have proper social distancing from whom you are eating with and proper social distancing from other parties also dining outside at the same establishment

      However, WHO REALLY KNOWS???.

  6. Rae says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I much prefer as a brunette. She’s got ridiculously Good genes, and can pull off the blonde, but I definitely prefer the brunette with her colour tones.

  7. Yup, Me says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:47 am

    She’s already pretty in a “forgettable white girl” kind of way. This does not help.

  8. anniefannie says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:49 am

    I don’t think Nicole Kidman has the choice of anything but a very light blond. She has almost no pigment in her hair so hair color is absorbed but quickly released so roots are a problem within 1 to 2 weeks of coloring. I have a similar issue since my late 20’s 😢

  9. AppleTartin says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Maybe she is trying to separate herself from her Mom’s look. She looks a lot like her and wants to establish her own identity. I was obsessed with auburn hair in my 20′s. I thought I was Julia Roberts or something.

    I’m still mad at Katy Perry for going blonde. I liked her dark hair better.

  10. Michael says:
    June 24, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Models are starting to work again (Bella Hadid is in Italy doing a Versace campaign) so I am sure when she goes to her next job they will get it professionally fixed.

