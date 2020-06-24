Katy Perry says she and Orlando haven’t decided on a baby name: ‘she’ll tell us’

Embed from Getty Images

In our Zoom talks many of you like to speculate on who the next lockdown breakup will be. (You always have better insight than I do! I get so much out of talking to you and look forward to it every week.) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have come up several times, probably because Katy kept leaking details of their quarantine fights to People and US. We haven’t heard much from them in the past few weeks except that Orly has a special Lego room so I think they worked it out. I though that Katy must be due any day now, but said in a recent interview that she’s due “in a few weeks.” She also revealed that they haven’t decided on a name yet for their daughter. Katy and Orlando are having a little girl and they made the gender reveal announcement in April.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” [Perry], 35, said during a Monday interview on Mix 104.1′s Karson & Kennedy. “I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.’ ” “He’s really excited for a little girl,” Perry said of her fiancé. “They say that little girls are ‘Daddy’s little girl,’ that’s how it’s gonna be, [so] we’ll see!” [Perry] is “as excited as [she] can be” about becoming a mom for the first time amid a global pandemic, but admits to feeling “every emotion under the sun” during her pregnancy. “I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world.” “People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots,” she added. Perry, whose new album is out Aug. 14, also said “there are a lot of rules” going into parenthood, and that “you start sacrificing” immediately. “You start becoming a mother, or a parent, once you conceive. Definitely.”

[From People]

I know a lot of people wait for their babies to be born and then decide what they’ll be named. Sometimes they have a list of names and feel like the baby helps them pick, which sounds like what Katy and Orlando are doing. We had our son’s name picked out before he was born and it just always seemed to fit. Plus I feel like babies don’t have discernible personalities the first couple of weeks. I don’t remember as that time is a blur to me now. Do you think Katy and Orlando will have a non-stigmatizing name for their baby? I don’t think they’ll choose one that’s Elon Musk and Grimes-level bad, no one can top that poor baby’s name, but they’ll definitely have a unique baby name. Also, I don’t think they’re going to break up now! I think they’ll last about two to three more years. If/when they do break up, they’ll be good co-parents. I’m just speculating! I’m not wishing that on them.

You know she’s going to dress this kid up in some outfits:

