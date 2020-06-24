Rachael Ray adopted a new puppy after losing her pit bull

I have some sad news and some good news. The sad news is that Rachael Ray’s senior pit bull, Isaboo, passed away in May. The good news is that Rachael was able to find space in her heart for a new pup and now she’s sharing her with us. Guys – this is Bella Boo Blue:
Look at that little face! I love her blue eyes. I’m really happy for Rachael. People have different ways of coping with the loss of a pet. I know folks who needed a long period of mourning before they could think about a new pet. I know others who adopted right away, sometimes adopting a carbon copy or their former pet (or, in Barbra Streisand’s case, actual clones). I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way, it’s just what’s best for those who’ve lost them. We ended up adopting a dog soon after my 15yo Pomeranian passed away. That was weird for me, but we’d promised the kids. I’d never adopted that soon after losing a pet before but honestly, in that case, it helped me as much as the kids.
As for Bella, that’s a big jump in energy to go from 15-year-old doggo to a smol pup like Bella. However, Rachael and her husband just wrapped her show so Bella is going to have all the attention she needs. Plus it’s summer so Bella will have a lot on her to-do list: tons of bugs to catch, puddles to jump in, dandelions to attack, ice cubes to chase – honestly, I don’t know how she’ll get it all done:
This isn’t paid or anything, but Rachael’s dog food, Rachael Ray Nutrish, is amazing. I swear my dogs like it better than some of the more expensive stuff. I highly recommend it. Plus, they just donated $4M to feed companion pets during uncertain economic times.
Of course, with new puppies comes – new puppy pictures. Yay!
Photo credit: Instagram
Awww her new pup is adorable! I’ve always loved Rachael Ray, and in her recipe books there are lots of references to Boo, hopefully the new dog gets some shout outs too
Ugh there’s something extra sweet about grey pitty puppies. They just look EXTRA soft, even as far as puppies go.
I thought I was going to go get a kitten VERY shortly after our senior cat passed in 2018. I waited a couple of weeks and visited a special event at the SPCA. And sobbed. I sobbed my heart out the entire way home haha. I was such a mess. I knew a new cat would cheer me up, but it was just too soon at that point.
Which is lucky, because a week or two later I saw a posting for an ‘oops’ litter, and fell immediately in love with one sassy looking little kitten in particular. We picked her up a week after that. The craziest thing is that this tiny little ragdoll/siamese mix right away started doing little weird things that our senior cat had always done. She quickly picked up Patches’ habit of sleeping on the pillow right behind my head, smacked the dog who Patch was never a fan of, and clung to me obsessively for weeks. If I cried over something, Cricket would come running and try to cheer me up in the same way that Patches would. There were just so many little quirks that overlapped – and we have another cat who never did any of these things. Patch was always my cat. She loved my husband, but she had taken to me very quickly when we adopted her at 13. I always joke that Patch picked Cricket out for me, because it was just way too perfect.