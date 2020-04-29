Rachael Ray’s 85 yo mom lives across the street from her, visits every day: goals?

Embed from Getty Images

Rachael Ray has been doing at home content with her husband, John Cusimano, for a couple of weeks now. I just saw a clip from her show on Jezebel and it occurred to me to check her channel. I kind of love how full of stuff her kitchen is. You can see a tour here, her pantry is full of stuff! This isn’t her main home, Rachel and her husband and mom are in their second home in the Adirondacks, which is presenting challenges because the Internet is not that great up there. I expected her to have a kind of industrial-looking huge celebrity kitchen, but it’s surprisingly homey and looks well used. Rachael said that her 85 year-old mom lives across the street from her and that they visit frequently on the porch from a safe distance. Rachael also makes her mom all her meals, which sounds really nice actually. I also enjoyed how her mom expresses appreciation for the food.

How is your mom doing?

Mom is great and she’s across the street, which makes me really happy. She’s 85 and she and the dog visit on our back porch in our backyard. We all go out there and share some time together at safe distances of course. We send mom all of her meals and we talk many times a day. She’s doing quite well. She’s extremely well fed and now getting a little cranky that she may be eating too much. What does your mom say when she really likes the food?

It’s disgusting. When my mother says ‘it’s disgusting’ that’s the highest compliment, that’s 5 stars.

[From YouTube]

That’s so cute that her mom calls food “disgusting” when it’s actually really good. I can see doing that with very rich or oily food that’s delicious and decadent, but it still sounds like a complaint. Still, she is old enough to say whatever TF she wants. I look forward to reaching that age.

I’m jealous of people who can be close to their families at this tough time. My mom moved to Florida and I miss her every day. We have the Echo Show devices and we use those to call each other, which is nice. If we lived next to each other I’m sure we would visit like that. Rachael said she’s passing the time listening to music and dancing with her husband, reading books, making her show, doing art, and trying to be present for her 15-year-old dog, Isaboo, and her mom.

Here’s the segment about Rachel’s mom and her daily activities. I watched a segment on making tomato salad and her husband’s camerawork is all over the place. It was hard to watch, but I learned a really great hack on how to cut tomatoes.

