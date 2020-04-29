Rachael Ray’s 85 yo mom lives across the street from her, visits every day: goals?

Embed from Getty Images
Rachael Ray has been doing at home content with her husband, John Cusimano, for a couple of weeks now. I just saw a clip from her show on Jezebel and it occurred to me to check her channel. I kind of love how full of stuff her kitchen is. You can see a tour here, her pantry is full of stuff! This isn’t her main home, Rachel and her husband and mom are in their second home in the Adirondacks, which is presenting challenges because the Internet is not that great up there. I expected her to have a kind of industrial-looking huge celebrity kitchen, but it’s surprisingly homey and looks well used. Rachael said that her 85 year-old mom lives across the street from her and that they visit frequently on the porch from a safe distance. Rachael also makes her mom all her meals, which sounds really nice actually. I also enjoyed how her mom expresses appreciation for the food.
How is your mom doing?
Mom is great and she’s across the street, which makes me really happy. She’s 85 and she and the dog visit on our back porch in our backyard. We all go out there and share some time together at safe distances of course. We send mom all of her meals and we talk many times a day. She’s doing quite well. She’s extremely well fed and now getting a little cranky that she may be eating too much.
What does your mom say when she really likes the food?
It’s disgusting. When my mother says ‘it’s disgusting’ that’s the highest compliment, that’s 5 stars.
That’s so cute that her mom calls food “disgusting” when it’s actually really good. I can see doing that with very rich or oily food that’s delicious and decadent, but it still sounds like a complaint. Still, she is old enough to say whatever TF she wants. I look forward to reaching that age.
I’m jealous of people who can be close to their families at this tough time. My mom moved to Florida and I miss her every day. We have the Echo Show devices and we use those to call each other, which is nice. If we lived next to each other I’m sure we would visit like that. Rachael said she’s passing the time listening to music and dancing with her husband, reading books, making her show, doing art, and trying to be present for her 15-year-old dog, Isaboo, and her mom.
Here’s the segment about Rachel’s mom and her daily activities. I watched a segment on making tomato salad and her husband’s camerawork is all over the place. It was hard to watch, but I learned a really great hack on how to cut tomatoes.
I love my mother, but I would go nuts if either my parents lived that close to me. I moved to another state to have the sufficient distance from both of my parents. Our relationship is much better this way. My in-laws, on the other hand, live about 2 miles away. My husband sees his parents every few days.
Now, MY kids are a different story! I would totally move across the street from them when I’m 85!
My boyfriend’s family has a summer place in the Adirondacks. To make cell phone calls, we have to stand in one spot on the back deck. My phone rang once while I was in one of the bedrooms and suddenly four people were standing in the doorway exclaiming about how I had cell service in that room when nobody else did. Wifi is impossible.
I’d give anything for just a few more seconds anywhere, anytime lol.😭
I don’t watch Ray at all, but came to say I think she looks great in the stills. She’s 51, and doesn’t look her age-beautiful skin in the pic w/her husband.
I live less than a half hour from my parents and I’ve appreciated it especially during this time. If one of us can’t get something on our Instacart order, we order for each other and drop stuff off in our garages. I’ve even been able to see them on some warmer days, from a safe distance in their yard lol.
Rachel has a very cute face! She looks very youthful.
I’m nearly 29 and my mom lives 2 blocks away from me. I wouldn’t have it any other way I’ve been quarantining with her in her spare room and we’ve been getting along great. In normal times I usually pop round 2-3 a week but she doesn’t “require” me to do that. My sister moved to Spain in September so I’m glad I could be close when my sister is so far from us.
Oh and my grandma is a 15 minute walk from our apartments, and a 5 minute walk from my office so pre-pandemic I tried to bring her lunch/groceries 1-2 times a week.
I very much enjoy boundaries with my family (I normally don’t spend Thanksgiving or Easter with them for my own sanity/reasons) but I am glad we’re physically close for day to day things. I feel very fortunate in that regard.
I love Rachael Ray and have for years now. When I graduated college, my parents had just gotten custody of my nephew and I became his nanny, and it was a very….weird….point in my life, because I was coming from all this independence to being back in my parents house with a 4 year old boy who had some significant developmental issues. I watched her shows during naptime and that was how I started cooking(my mom is a really good cook but never really taught any of us). It was something that I could do “for me.” And after each of my boys were born, the first time I cooked a big meal was the moment when I felt like I was back to myself. I also love her early cookbooks. My cooking has evolved a great deal since then so how she writes recipes aren’t really my preferred style any more, but I’ll always have a huge soft spot for her.
all that to say – I would love to live closer to my mom and it sounds like they are doing the best they can with the quarantine.
I watched this segment last week. I love her homey kitchen. They have a commercial dishwasher that cleans the dishes in 90 sec! 😱 Goals!