Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden during a very odd moment in his campaign

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden yesterday. I actually forgot that Hillary had not endorsed Biden before, but she made a point of not endorsing anyone in the Democratic primary, and she waited longer than Barack Obama to endorse Biden. As far as I know, Biden and Hillary have been friends for years and while they might have had some political disagreements over the years, she will be a full-throated supporter and surrogate for Biden. Here’s the email I got from Hillary yesterday (subject heading: “My Friend Joe”):

Today I am proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for President of the United States. I’ve known Joe for many years and across a number of settings: making hard decisions about war and peace in the Situation Room as Vice President under President Obama, building coalitions and getting things done as a Senator, and sharing quiet moments with his constituents. Wherever he goes, Joe’s the same person. He’s passionate about standing up for families and working to make their lives better. More than ever, these tumultuous times reveal how desperately we need level-headed, solutions-oriented leadership. We need someone who listens to scientists, who acts with kindness and compassion, and who recognizes that America can and must lead the world in responding to this pandemic. The world today looks very different than the one so many of us fought for in 2016. Like many of you, I’m concerned — not only about our current health crisis, but about the deep-seated problems in our democracy that it lays bare, from inequity in our health care system to the high-wire act demanded of too many working parents. When I think about who I want leading us through this challenging time, there is no question: Joe Biden has the bold ideas, the smart plans, and most of all, the character to tackle this crisis and any others that come our way. I am proud to call him a friend and colleague, and I will be even prouder to call him President of the United States.

[From Hillary Clinton’s campaign email]

That email was interspersed with “donate here” buttons and pleas. Biden actually had a surge in fundraising in the past two months, and he ended up getting $46.7 million in donations in March. I think the April numbers will probably be even bigger, because that’s when Biden really consolidated the nomination with endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama and now Hillary.

I’ve seen a subset of “feminist writers who supported Bernie Sanders” arguing that Biden’s nomination has been tainted by the allegations made by Tara Reade, a former Biden staffer in the 1990s and most recently a Bernie Sanders staffer and supporter. There are people arguing that Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and whoever Biden chooses as his VP will have to “answer” endless questions about Reade’s allegations, because apparently we’re still holding the women AROUND men responsible for everything. All I’ll say is that Biden is an adult man. He can answer those questions himself, he doesn’t need to use prominent Democratic women as human shields, nor should the media do that for him.

In episode 47 of the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast I said that Biden needs to speak in greater detail about how he’s learned to keep his hands to himself. (That discussion starts at minute 16.) I believe the women who came out last year to talk about how Biden made them uncomfortable by hugging them, smelling their hair, grabbing their knee, etc. His apology at the time was insufficient, and I am a Democrat who would appreciate a more substantive apology and explanation.

As for Tara Reade… there’s nothing I can say here which will calm the sh-tstorm. I’ve read several articles about Reade’s allegations and how her story has changed a lot just over the past three years. I’m also deeply uncomfortable with the way her story is being amplified by Russian operatives, Bernie-or-Bust operatives and Republican operatives (same difference). Within the last 24 hours, we also learned that Reade and her family have been coached for some time by Current Affairs journalist Nate Robinson, who is a prominent anti-Biden, pro-Sanders guy.