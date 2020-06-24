Paris Hilton traveled to the Hamptons with her new boyfriend, sold photos to People

Paris Hilton Jets to the Hamptons for Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Carter Reum https://t.co/NuvQ0cbjin — People (@people) June 22, 2020

The pandemic has created a series of unusual realities that we all must simply work around. For the gossip industry, it’s allowed light-weight gossipy stories that would usually be filler to become exclusives stories because there’s no competition for headline space. That’s how we got here, with an exclusive story for People magazine about Paris Hilton jettingoff with her latest boyfriend for a weekend sojourn. In case anyone needs a refresher, Paris, who nursed her latest broken engagement for the requisite six months, found love with liquor-creator Carter Reum. To their credit, they actually kept their relationship in stealth mode for a year. But now the cat’s out of the bag and no one else is generating headlines so Paris is able to flaunt her love with reckless abandon. Where did the duo sneak off to for their little getaway? Why the Hamptons, of course

Paris Hilton enjoyed a love-filled weekend with boyfriend Carter Reum to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Although the couple’s official anniversary happened in April, they postponed their celebration trip until late June due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source tells PEOPLE that Reum took Hilton on a romantic getaway to the Hamptons where they enjoyed a day of wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Dressed in a feminine pink A-line midi dress, retro white-rimmed cat eye sunglasses and pumps, along with her protective face covering, Hilton posed for plenty of pics throughout the vineyard including a few sweet shots with her man. “Paris has never been happier and finally met her match. They are head over heels in love with each other,” the source tells PEOPLE. Throughout their special weekend, the insider says Hilton and Reum also spent time with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild and their kids Lily-Grace, 3, and Teddy, 2. The couple also got to meet her brother Barron and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton’s 3-month-old daughter Milou Alizée for the first time.

[From People]

Okay, does everyone have their Paris Bingo cards ready? Paris wearing Pink? Check. Picturesque generic vacation backdrop? Check. Various shots of Paris posing with props like cars, grapevines and boyfriend allowed to enter the shot? Check. Paris ‘head over heels in love’ Check. And there’s a bonus shot of Paris having defiled a wine cask, telling the vintner his wine is “Hot”. Appropriate reference for Paris, but definitely not a selling point for wine. Unfortunately, my chickadees, I cannot show you the photos because – and I am not making this up – they are exclusive. But you can see them here or on Paris’s IG. Paris was able to sell her photos, my gawd, she must be pinching herself. The article makes a point to say that Paris wore “her protective face covering.” In one photo she did, hardly something to make a point of mentioning. However to be fair, she and Carter do seem to be be properly social distancing outside in the other, maskless shots. What is interesting in the photos is that Paris is not wearing any hand coverings. I really thought there was more story there than just a fad.

It was nice that Paris was able to meet her new niece while on the East Coast. I imagine not getting to meet the newest family members has been tough for folks during lockdown. And they packed in all the little ones into one weekend, that’s a lot of kids present for a romantic one-year getaway. Think maybe Paris is trying to tell Carter something?