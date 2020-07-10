The Cambridges & Sussexes might be invited to competing ‘No Time to Die’ premieres

Do you remember this? In 2015, Prince Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the London premiere of Spectre. I hated Kate’s Jenny Packham sack dress. This was a royal premiere, and they did it for charity – the premiere benefitted the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund. This was obviously a year before Harry even met Meghan, when he was left as the “third wheel” alongside William and Kate at so many royal events. Kate always seemed pleased with that – she enjoyed being the only woman around the two brothers. It didn’t last because of course it didn’t. In the five years since this premiere, the royal shenanigans have come thick and fast, and Harry and Meghan are now living in LA permanently. And now the producers of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, want to have “royal premieres” in LA and London. Oh.
James Bond bosses want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Hollywood premiere of the new 007 movie — setting up a potential clash with Wills and Kate. Producers of No Time To Die want Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond to be a US hit. Their top priority is getting Harry and Meghan at the Los Angeles screening in November. While Wills and Kate may attend the London premiere the week before.
A source said: “The team have recently adjusted the release date in the US to put it within a week of the UK’s — so they can have massive premieres in LA and London. For the Hollywood premiere they have signalled they want Harry and Meghan as guests of honour. It poses an interesting question over whether William and Kate will attend the London premiere.”
This is one of those films – like Tenet - which “needs” a theatrical release or they have no hope to make any money. They postponed the premiere months ago, to their credit. The thing is, I’m not sure London or LA will be in any state to host a big splashy premiere by November anyway, so this gossip and speculation is moot! I mean, who even knows what a “red carpet” is going to look like in November, or whether films will even do red carpet premieres. If NTTD does get big splashy premieres in November, then… I don’t know. My guess is that the Cambridges will want to show up. And it would be a perfect screw-you if Harry and Meghan turned up to the LA premiere. But who knows. There are too many other factors besides “royal dramz.”
That Jenny Packham dress was truly tragic, especially because I liked her hair and makeup (well, I don’t know how much I liked her hair, but I liked that she tried something different.)
I think if they are invited and the premiere is for charity (how does that work? they encourage attendees to make donations?) the Sussexes will go. and it will actually be perfect if they go AFTER William and kate, because no one could then accuse them of being “too Hollywood” for attending a movie premiere when Will and Kate just did the same thing. (well they can accuse all they want, but it will look hypocritical.)
I love the colour and the fabric of the dress, but the fit is all wrong. The neck line just looks all kinds of wrong. Such a shame, it had potential to be an amazing outfit.
She has another Jenny Packham in a similar color that was much more dramatic – high/low idea with a short skirt but the hair and makeup were not as good.
https://whatkatewore.com/2014/10/21/kate-sparkles-in-jenny-packham-for-photography-awards-gala-at-natural-history-museum/
She looks very thin in these photos, kind of how she looks currently, and it doesn’t help the look of the dress. She’s swimming in the dress and it should be more fitted. Her best look was that white off the shoulder dress, but she was more fit than skinny and her arms reflected that.
I actually think that JP dress is very pretty on her. Bit of a different shape, flowy, nice colour – and no buttons!
Can you imagine if they have the London premiere first – all the trash papers here in the UK will say that M & H are copying W & K. When really they’ll only invite w & K because they went to the last one and he’s the BAFTA president lmao.
Side note, it’s so cute how Rachel Weiss and Daniel Craig are holding hands in that last picture! They give off happy content vibes.
Look again at the sleeves.
It looks like there are lots of buttons on the sleeves, down by the cuff.
I doubt there *can* be a Red Carpet in Nov. We are smack into flu/and most likely, Covid season. Red Carpets are also packed with reporters jostling for space to get *that* shot. And let’s not forget the packed rafters of screaming fans. And masks are mandated in CA. Are all the stars going to sashay down the walk in masks matching their suits/dresses (a bejeweled mask perhaps?)? How will they hold an interview, with a boom held 6 ft away, in their masks? In ANY way you cut it, it is NOT a good idea.
Omg, I would love it if Harry and Meghan showed up at the LA premiere!!! Now I can spend the next several months day dreaming out what outfit and jewelry she might wear!! Yeah, yeah, I realize that having a premiere even in November is a long shot but I need some happy thoughts, mine have been a bit too bleak lately.