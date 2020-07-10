The Cambridges & Sussexes might be invited to competing ‘No Time to Die’ premieres

Do you remember this? In 2015, Prince Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the London premiere of Spectre. I hated Kate’s Jenny Packham sack dress. This was a royal premiere, and they did it for charity – the premiere benefitted the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund. This was obviously a year before Harry even met Meghan, when he was left as the “third wheel” alongside William and Kate at so many royal events. Kate always seemed pleased with that – she enjoyed being the only woman around the two brothers. It didn’t last because of course it didn’t. In the five years since this premiere, the royal shenanigans have come thick and fast, and Harry and Meghan are now living in LA permanently. And now the producers of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, want to have “royal premieres” in LA and London. Oh.

James Bond bosses want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Hollywood premiere of the new 007 movie — setting up a potential clash with Wills and Kate. Producers of No Time To Die want Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond to be a US hit. Their top priority is getting Harry and Meghan at the Los Angeles screening in November. While Wills and Kate may attend the London premiere the week before. A source said: “The team have recently adjusted the release date in the US to put it within a week of the UK’s — so they can have massive premieres in LA and London. For the Hollywood premiere they have signalled they want Harry and Meghan as guests of honour. It poses an interesting question over whether William and Kate will attend the London premiere.”

[From The Sun]

This is one of those films – like Tenet - which “needs” a theatrical release or they have no hope to make any money. They postponed the premiere months ago, to their credit. The thing is, I’m not sure London or LA will be in any state to host a big splashy premiere by November anyway, so this gossip and speculation is moot! I mean, who even knows what a “red carpet” is going to look like in November, or whether films will even do red carpet premieres. If NTTD does get big splashy premieres in November, then… I don’t know. My guess is that the Cambridges will want to show up. And it would be a perfect screw-you if Harry and Meghan turned up to the LA premiere. But who knows. There are too many other factors besides “royal dramz.”