Angelina Jolie: Women are ‘nurturing by nature, community-building by nature’

Angelina Jolie took part in another Zoom call about important issues. She’s been doing this throughout the lockdown, doing Zoom calls with charities and Zooming on behalf of Time Magazine (where she has a columnist gig). This week, she Zoomed with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, in a conversation moderated by (sad clown noise) Mika Brzezinski. It was for the National Democratic Institute, and they spoke about women in power, women and girls understanding their political and social power and more:
During a discussion with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright moderated by Mika Brzezinski for the National Democratic Institute, Jolie said that there are many societal factors holding women back. During a portion of the conversation shared by NDI on Twitter Wednesday, Albright said a profound result of empowering women around that world is “women that are able to make a political difference by running for office” and “being part of the decision-making mechanism.”
Brzezinski added that it’s “amazing” to see what can happen when women are told of their value — something that inspired Jolie to chime in.
“Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that’s holding us back?” the actress, 45, said. “I think when you speak of value, that’s something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don’t know their own value? What is it that’s been done to us, whether it be the rapes and the lack of accountability for the rape, whether it be domestic violence, whether it be … this question where we still, we still are saying, ‘Please stop hurting me,’ and ‘Please hold someone to account if they hurt me.’ “
A minor quibble, but I loathe the stereotype that women are “nurturing” by nature. I do feel like there are completely fair generalizations to be made about women being natural community-builders, and women being just as intelligent, strong and capable as men. Completely fair. But I think “nurturing” is more of a societal norm, a gendered expectation that we teach girls, that we show girls that they have to care, to nurture, to empathize and we don’t teach boys the same thing. I’m sure some will disagree! It’s an interesting debate to have and I enjoy the fact that Angelina and Maddy Albright are doing it.
How can we Change the Face of Politics with more #women in political leadership? Watch @NDI Chairman @Madeleine discuss risk-taking women & democracy w/ #AngelinaJolie & @morningmika. 👇👇👇#PoliticalWomen ♀️ #GenderEquality pic.twitter.com/PGKVfDwYNr
— National Democratic Institute (@NDI) July 8, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nope Angie big no.
But I forgive you.
Nope, women are not nurturing by nature, and they don’t naturally grow up to be mothers. That is a terrible thing to say and I hope no one says this to any young girl / woman in their lives.
That first statement kind of explains her question: maybe because we carry such burdens like this onus of maternal / nurturing fates+ we are desired and hated (i.e: raped, assaulted, cat-called), we are led to a puzzling form of self-doubting obscure objects of desire for the patriarchy.
Thank. You. If you are nurturing by nature (new Lilith Fair Lady Folk band name, called it), that’s great, but I feel like that IS a phrase full of gendered expectations.
I just wrote a whole thing about Katie Miller (stephen Miller’s wife) about just this. She announced that she doesn’t have any feelings at all for the children they’re locking up in cages, the babies.
This is a harmful stereotype because women can be just as sick and dangerous as men. I mean, look at Maxwell for another example in the news right now.
Yes, I feel you. No, I’m not nurturing by nature. I’m a mom – love my kids and feel I do pretty good by them but I wouldn’t ever classify myself as ‘nurturing’ and believe like you said pushes generalized gendered stereotypes.
I think Angelina is much more politically conservative than we’re led to believe. This quote is a case-in-point. So “what’s holding women back” is that they don’t know their own worth and . . . rapes?? I like her and she does great work, but she’s no progressive in her politics.
Wasn’t there a political difference between Brad and Angie with her leaning more conservative (I dear say Republican but I am not sure) and Pitt being more left-wing democrat?
I always read her as being kind hearted but in the sense of speaking for others rather than working on empowering if that makes sense. But she seems like such an independent person that she may just go to the beat of her own drum.
Yea, I hate the “nurturing” stereotype. I’m also disappointed to see that, this far into 2020, that any of the participants would have agreed to be part of a discussion that doesn’t involve women of color and representatives of other marginalized communities. We don’t need three able-bodied, cis white women representing all of the women of the world.
Good point. On what she said about women not knowing their worth- both sexes have to stop treating men like they’re more important. Part of the problem is that, both within society in general and within marginalized communities, girls and women are given very little room or pass to treat each other the way they get to treat their grandfathers, uncles, brothers, male cousins, lgbt male peers, or a boy whose homophobic experience they just heard or read and cried about. The men come first. Female growth and self-sacrifice are seen as the willingness to quickly and quietly make peace with that hierarchy for the convenience of others. That, combined with seeing the violent lifelong cycle of girls and women being mistreated in all kinds of ways and blamed for it, won’t ever teach girls that they or any of the girls they see are equal to dudes in value. What’s just as bad though is that it doesn’t teach guys from any group that women and girls are equal to them in value either, which is why even in marginalized groups you often see guys struggle to come to terms with women they share blood with or sexual orientation with coming for treatment of women that’s been pushed as acceptable.
I agree this is a problematic generalization.
I also think a lot of women DO know their value, but the patriarchy is so ingrained in society and industry, it’s really hard to get a level playing field and fair treatment, even if we know we deserve it. Add race to that struggle, and for women of color it’s even more of an uphill battle.
I love that she does so much with her platform and privilege and genuinely cares deeply about injustices. Regarding the nurturing statement yes it’s a generalization but from a purely biological sense (my husband is a biologist and loves studying biology and it’s affects in behavior) testosterone is such a driving force in (cis)males that it often leads to aggression and fighting while (cis) females don’t have those same urges and focus on the well being of the community, which is the same behavior as chimps and other primates. Obviously humans have a large spectrum but biology plays a part of our behavior and drive.
Hate this stereotype – I have had feedback from team members (all male) for not “being sufficiently maternal toward me or nurturing me enough”. No man I ever met was given this feedback in a working situation and I cannot imagine the impact if I said this to my (male) boss. It’s another ridiculous standard we hold women to.
That is awful. I cannot imagine complaining about a coworker or boss that they were not “maternal enough”. THAT IS NOT THEIR JOB.
Angelina says stuff like this a lot. You wouldn’t think it by how she’s lives her life, but she seems to have some pretty outdated views on gender roles.
Even in the context of relationships, while with Brad she was always making random, unprompted comments about how he was the man in the relationship and she was the woman, which isn’t really something anyone feels the need to say unless they’re trying to get across that they have a ‘traditional’ relationship that enforces gender roles.
I don’t know if it’s nature or nurture, but my experience in aggressive or chaotic situations is that the women tend to be more nurturing in general. I wouldn’t say it’s biological and that every woman is designed that way, but I think we are expected to be nurturing from a young age (given dolls to play with, encouraging to play act at being mothers, allowed to cry and work through pain while boys are expected to toughen up when injured, etc) so that by the time we come adults, more women are compassionate and focused on caring for people.
I don’t believe that we are necessarily born that way, that every women ends up nurturing or that women should even be expected to be nurturing, but I do believe that they generally end up more caring than men.
Of course women are nurturing “by nature” – their bodies carry babies through pregnancy and after giving birth, their bodies provide nutrients for babies’ survival. By nature, male bodies can’t do that.
Agree, women are naturally nurturers it’s embedded in them. When it comes to nurturing it’s the women who takes the lead & at the same time can do as much as men does.
There’s much more to being nurturing than just carrying a baby. There’s the whole raising the child after their born thing. By your own definition, you’re saying that–for example–a male same-sex couple can’t be nurturing to their child because they didn’t carry said child. Angelina’s statement is very offensive and problematic.
That’s absolutely not what I said. I never said that men arent nurturing, that people who don’t give birth can’t be nurturing parents or that all women should be mothers. I said that “by nature” women are nurturing because their bodies have biological ability to nurture child by nurturing them in their womb and producing milk (nutrients) after birth. I am talking about biological capabilities of women’s bodies.
I have always preferred the company of women, because they’re more supportive and communal, but in college I began to believe that this was a stereotype and that men just needed to be taught to be better, more nurturing, and less egotistical.
After having three children, two boys and then a girl, and trying to raise them all the same way, I am having to readjust my ideas. My boys are very definitely less interested in investing time and energy in relationships and are more competitive and my daughter, on her own, has been more concerned about others and about helping and supporting the family. You can say that I’ve raised them differently, but I definitely tried to raise my boys to be empathetic and kind, more “feminine” traits, and it certainly didn’t stick as well as it has with my daughter! I now believe that the truth is somewhere in between nature and nurture.
She’s looked happy and healthy throughout all of her zooms. She doesn’t have to deal with pittstain making her life miserable anymore now that pax is talking. Whooo
I’m kind of tired of hearing this, woman are not one dimensional. We can be stupid, uncaring, aggressive, gross, we fart and blech too. Sometimes I go out of my way to be these things in front of men, I don’t want them to see me as some angel, or some other woman as the devil for not being these things. Like we’re somehow less if we’re not perfect or if we are feeling/unfeeling. I don’t know why it makes me angry…and I understand we should be nuturing and community building, but still they’re big shoes to fill. I want my daughters to know they haven’t failed if they’re not all things to all people.