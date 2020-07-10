Angelina Jolie: Women are ‘nurturing by nature, community-building by nature’

Angelina Jolie took part in another Zoom call about important issues. She’s been doing this throughout the lockdown, doing Zoom calls with charities and Zooming on behalf of Time Magazine (where she has a columnist gig). This week, she Zoomed with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, in a conversation moderated by (sad clown noise) Mika Brzezinski. It was for the National Democratic Institute, and they spoke about women in power, women and girls understanding their political and social power and more:

During a discussion with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright moderated by Mika Brzezinski for the National Democratic Institute, Jolie said that there are many societal factors holding women back. During a portion of the conversation shared by NDI on Twitter Wednesday, Albright said a profound result of empowering women around that world is “women that are able to make a political difference by running for office” and “being part of the decision-making mechanism.” Brzezinski added that it’s “amazing” to see what can happen when women are told of their value — something that inspired Jolie to chime in. “Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that’s holding us back?” the actress, 45, said. “I think when you speak of value, that’s something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don’t know their own value? What is it that’s been done to us, whether it be the rapes and the lack of accountability for the rape, whether it be domestic violence, whether it be … this question where we still, we still are saying, ‘Please stop hurting me,’ and ‘Please hold someone to account if they hurt me.’ “

[From People]

A minor quibble, but I loathe the stereotype that women are “nurturing” by nature. I do feel like there are completely fair generalizations to be made about women being natural community-builders, and women being just as intelligent, strong and capable as men. Completely fair. But I think “nurturing” is more of a societal norm, a gendered expectation that we teach girls, that we show girls that they have to care, to nurture, to empathize and we don’t teach boys the same thing. I’m sure some will disagree! It’s an interesting debate to have and I enjoy the fact that Angelina and Maddy Albright are doing it.