Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas haven’t been photographed together since the WaPo story

On the Fourth of July, The Washington Post’s Emily Yahr published an article in their Pop Culture section calling Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas “the pandemic’s only tabloid celebrities.” Since that article came out nearly a week ago, WaPo has had only three stories in that category and they’re more general entertainment news like Quibi’s failure and the fact that it took forever for classic Black sitcoms to go to streaming. The article had a positive spin, saying Ben and Ana are fun to watch and are a nice distraction. We know Ben pays attention to stories about him and it had to have stung that he was being slightly ribbed by WaPo.
We last saw Ben and Ana together looking at homes for sale in Venice on July 3rd. They used to get photographed walking their dogs together at least every other day for weeks. Since that article came out, and it’s been almost a week, Ben has only been photographed once, alone, walking his dog. That was in Venice yesterday so we know he was visiting Ana. So what happened? Did the WaPo article make Ben and/or Ana realize the optics? Did they make the decision to stop doing paparazzi photo ops and whose idea was that? They were getting on my nerves, but at the same time I miss them. It was fun to see Ana laughing at Ben like he was the funniest guy ever. I liked seeing her ridiculous outfits. She needs to wear a mask more, but that goes against her whole objective at being photographed. We may have Chris Evans and Lily James now, but they’re not going to fill that void.
There’s a whole side story we haven’t covered about Ana’s fan account, Ana de Armas Updates, getting blocked and then re-added by the official Knives Out twitter. The Knives out Twitter account has since unblocked Ana de Armas Updates and gave them some never-before-seen behind the scenes photos of Ana as a show of good faith. Paper Magazine has an interview with AJ, who runs Ana de Armas updates, and the Knives Out Twitter team that explains everything.
Ana herself of course blocked Ana de Armas updates after they wrote a funny and benign caption about her walk with Ben on Easter. She hasn’t unblocked them yet.
It's just weird that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas haven't done a pap stroll since that WaPo article came out calling them out. pic.twitter.com/XNhfrCyOxs
Maybe she hurt her jaw fake laughing and needs a few days to recover.
LMAO. Ben’s fake laugh has been getting a good workout, too, it seems.
I love her ankle booties…but it makes me wonder why they are dressed for fall. Is it chilly in LA?
I find them so entertaining, and I’m sappy enough to think that even though they’re totally EXTRA, they’re really in love. I enjoy their walks, and hope they start doing them again. Evans will never replicate this with anyone, he doesn’t have it n him. My guess is he goes into hiding now, but we’ll see. Anyway, no one can match Ben and Ana! They’re hilarious, but also kind of joyful at the same time.
My favorite was when Adam Pally tweeted the photo of her fake laughing with the caption “How many people have to die?!” 😂
Ben’s out of jokes and he’s looking for new material.
Or maybe Rodrigo took some days off. The dude has worked so much in the last months.
Since narcissists believe themselves to be infinitely superior and more intelligent than the rest of the world, it really stings when they’re caught out. Particularly in performative displays.
Ben and Ana are sitting side by side, gazing into a mirror, caught in a web of Narcissist Shame (and their own beauty-and their own beauty-and their own beauty). It’ll take a while for them to emerge.
Il is crazy but i will miss them. They are funny in the End And no Chris ans lily will not replace them, i don t see them doing that everyday
No it is not, I miss them as well.
It was just a few minutes a day to giggle at the thirst of those two. Something to distract from the hellscape that is life.
This is just Ben’s MO for the last 20+ years. He either falls in love or picks a mainstream kinda role, seeks the spotlight, and basks in the gossip coverage, but the minute a ‘serious’ press publication takes notice, he retreats, embarrassed and sullen.
If he actually emerges into the paparazzi sunlight today, staged and smiling, I would actually consider it a sign of personal growth on his part.
A while back I saw some tweet (I can’t find it now) that had a series of their pap stroll pics where they’re both doing that over the top laugh, and it was captioned “How f*cking funny is this guy?!” Now every time I see their pictures I think of that comment and it makes me laugh.
You know as much as I rag on BenAna for being obvious about their pap shots, at least it’s pleasant (harmless?) and entertaining during this whole covid ordeal.
I adore Ana’s aviators. Those are a good look on her.