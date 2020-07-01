‘Royal satirist’ Gary Janetti has been cleaning up his offensive Instagram

Some people sent me this tip yesterday and it was honestly the first time I’ve heard all of this. No, I’ll be honest – I’m pretty sure I’ve seen “Gary Janetti” pop up in comments and Twitter threads before, but the name didn’t mean anything to me and I tend to ignore a lot of this kind of stuff? Like, there are only so many misogynistic and/or racist royal-adjacent people I can really remember. They all start to blur together. Last night I read Pajiba’s excellent and thoughtful piece about Janetti and this controversy, and now I understand why it’s a thing and why people asked me to cover it.
Gary Janetti is actually an American writer/producer who worked on Family Guy. In January, HBO Max greenlighted an animated show pitched by Janetti, based off of the “character” he had been workshopping on Instagram. The character was… Prince George of Cambridge saying insulting, sexist and nasty sh-t about his relatives constantly. Janetti plans to voice Prince George, and he’s gotten lots of actors to voice the rest of the royal family (from Deadline): Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad, Lucy Punch, Tom Hollander, Alan Cumming, Frances De La Tour and Iwan Rheon.
Since he got the show in January and since people have presumably been working on this sh-t all year, why is Janetti back in the news? Because royal/Janetti watchers have been keeping track of his Instagram, the same IG account where he used Prince George as a vessel to say insulting and offensive sh-t, mostly about the Duchess of Sussex, mostly under the thin veil of “satire.” It turns out that Janetti has been trying to do some housecleaning on his “popular” Instagram and he’s deleted some of the most offensive “jokes” about Meghan. He also posted a “blackout” IG for Black Lives Matter, like he hadn’t gotten a show based off how “funny” it would be to satirize a child’s imagined thoughts about his African-American aunt.
Kayleigh Donaldson at Pajiba has been keeping track of Janetti’s Instagram moves and you can see what he hasn’t deleted here at his IG.
He is such an unfunny jerk. What I find rather depressing is how many a-b-c-d-celebrities have been following his insta leaving comments that, I bet, they’ve deleted now as well. How this pile of shit was greenlighted is a beyond me, it’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Wanna know something? A lot of royal relatives were liking his posts. Won’t say names but some you would recognize.
A few close aristo friends too
Color me surprised. NOT.
To be fair, he made fun of all the royals on there, including Will and Kate, except the kids…
I don’t know if people in the comments made fun of the kids (probably, because you know, people), but he didn’t, I don’t think so anyway, of course I could have missed a post as I didn’t read ALL of them. He always made it seem as if the kids were superior and smarter than the adults actually, including Archie.
One of my friends told me about this page awhile back and I was bored and scrolled through it one day and started following it.
Agree that this guy is probably not nice…and a racist…but Meghan wasn’t the only victim of his meanness…
Imagine being proud to announce you follow his Instagram.You should be ashamed of yourself.I scrolled through his page and 95% are about Meghan and the Meghan posts are the most demeaning and offensive.Calling her a slut,which he has since deleted,cheap,gold-digger etc.Even pedaling the conspiracy theory that she wasn’t pregnant and calling Archie a pillow,mocking when she admitted she wasn’t all right,mocking her weight after Archie,I could go on Mellie.
Those are the posts that you and your friend see and like because you are “bored” but imagine if someone said this about you,would it be so funny? mellie
@ Sam
Ditto. That man is a text book bully and racist. As you said, the vast majority of his posts were very derogatory commentary about Meghan, using a white male child. Fucking disgusting stuff.
The relentless barrage of abuse (for profit) that she’s got for absolutely NO REASON WHATSOEVER, has been very difficult to stomach.
I can see people making noises about starting a petition for HBO to drop this guy and his poisonous, exploitative material ASAP. I will sign on with gusto and hopefully most sensible, humane posters on this site will too.
I know! I looked at his stuff once and saw nothing but mean stuff. I don’t even get how it’s funny. That it’s supposed to be coming from a child?
He absolutely attacked Charlotte, specifically her weight. He’s a misogynist and yes, he included a young girl in his vile hatred of women.
His “jokes” are pretending George is Stewie from Family Guy. That’s it. And it’s not impressive or creative.
Though when Will and Kate pulled the budget plane stunt, the George character did point out what was happening.
But a lot of the humor is racist and misogynistic. Fatshaming Charlotte is awful. Stunningly awful.
He made fun of all the royals but he was borderline cruel to Meghan. He rarely slut shamed Kate to the level he did with Meghan. He also fatshamed Charlotte, a kid.
If he had kept to making fun of all the royals, he probably would have never gotten his book deal or his HBO show. He got it due to being cruel and mean to Meghan.
And the fact that he hasn’t posted anything since posting about blackouttuesday (and comments were shut off) and add the fact he’s deleting posts, tells me he knows he’s fucked up
Mellie, so you admit that this guy is a jerk and a racist, but that’s okay, because he also makes fun of Charlotte (calling her fat) when he’s not saying Meghan is trash, a slut, faking her pregnancy and all of that?
His following grew the most when he zeroed in Meghan. If his “jokes” were made equally of ALL the royals he wouldn’t be laying low now and slowly scrubbing his ig of his worst “jokes” about her. He posted that stupid black square for black out Tuesday with the comments turned off because he KNEW he’s a hypocrite after building the career off of his abuse of a black woman. His stupid show needs to be cancelled and you and everyone else should be ashamed for following him.
To be honest he started abusing Meghan and then when he was accused of racism, he started adding other royals. All the vitriol, the sexism, racism and masogyny he reserves for Meghan.
And he does not spare the kids. The has attacked Prince Oscar of Sweden whose under 4. He has attacked Princess Charlotte and he has attacked Archie numerous times.
He did make fun of all the royals, but his treatment of Meghan was especially cruel, and that’s what got him so many followers.
I followed him for a while (I stopped a year or two ago) and I remember one time specifically he posted something making fun of Kate and the comments were along the lines of “Not funny, leave her alone” and “that’s over the line, only Meghan should be made fun of.”
His treatment of Meghan was on a different level than his treatment of the others and I think he is directly responsible for so much of the online hate towards Meghan. He pushed theories about it being a “moon bump” etc.
It blows my mind that Kate has fans. She is the personification of banal!
Tbh, you and your friend likely enjoyed and saw no offense in his posts because you have a latent disregard for/dislike of Meghan. If you care to, you may want to explore why that is.
Sad attempt at Siri’s Burn Book.
I’m surprised that they green-lit a cartoon about a real child (I know it’s a caricature but it can be seen as too close for the bone).
But why is he scrubbing though? The internet is forever and his instagramme was massively popular so there’ll always be receipts. If you’re going to bother posting a black square for BLM, you might as well stand up and own what you said regardless of whether you think it’s racist or not.
Hiding away and trying to delete things posted by YOU is exactly what anti-racism campaigners have been arguing against – the sheer passivity, gaslighting and taking no accountability.
I know Elizabeth Holmes had some really nasty comments left by others about Meghan on her post. Was it the same for Gary? Because in that case, he knew what he was doing.
He’s actually the rudest about Camilla and Beatrice. The stuff about Meghan is tame in comparison.
Some of the ones he made about Meghan (and Archie) are very sinister….talking about wanting Archie gone. Deleting Meghan’s picture from the wedding photo of the kids with H&M and saying that it’s George’s favorite picture of his Uncle. And the one where he uses both Blue Ivy and George’s photo speaks to taking someone out/down and saying I hope you don’t like Suits.
No, you are not going to re write history. He was not “rudest” to Camilla and Beatrice. You will not minimise Meghan’s abuse for white women’s sympathy.
@Jenn Excuse me?? Please don’t put that intent on me. I was simply pointing out that all of the posts about Camilla and Beatrice brutally make fun of their looks. They are quite nasty in comparison to his other posts.
No, I said what I said. Let’s be honest. You are centering white women. That account was and is dedicated to the humiliation of Meghan. It is offensive in this era of #BlackLivesMatter to dismiss her.
He implies in one of his posts that he was behind the anthrax scare for Harry and Meghan.
That’s worse than comparing Camilla to a horse, sorry.
This isn’t satire, this is just mean and racist behavior. I hate how these people say it’s entertainment and satire when it isn’t. If his posts were just “satire” then why is he deleting them? I’m glad he is getting dragged for this. His time was coming. His post were not funny. At all.
If you want actual satire, watch a Mel Brooks movie.
He is VILE. He gets a pass because he’s a Sassy Gay, but the things he says, regardless of dragging a little into it, are disgusting. Kayleigh is absolutely correct. Sir, you are a 54 year old man. Shame on all the celebs who encourage him.
I have never heard of this man and came across long threads on his racist, misogynistic, exploitative-of-children posts through the Pajiba article like Charlotte accused of having an eating disorder because she is too fat for her age, George being called gay because he played and chatted with another boy his age throughout Harry and Meghan’s wedding, newborn Archie’s doctored pictured with a dark-brown hand-print.
Even if the royalists ignore all the $hit Janetti has spewed about Meghan since her engagement to Harry, they need to take account of the fact that this man is quite creepily problematic and shouldn’t be allowed to exploit children.
His bread was buttered with his cruel Meghan posts. Megxiters regularly flocked to his posts. The comments are a cesspool of Meghan hate in which Gary himself engaged and encouraged.
The comments were repulsive. It’s not satire if your audience takes your jokes seriously.
Gary Janetti is disguisting and I side eye famous people like January Jones and Sophie Turner who follow him and also liked his awful posts.
I called him out on his racism a couple years ago when he started going full throttle on Megan and when I followed his page. He said i was “taking it too seriously” and “that it’s Instagram there’s other things to worry about” then continued to block me after I mentioned he’s also a minority being a gay man and we should be more considerate
For anyone who is trying to defend him…he wouldn’t be scrubbing old posts if he had nothing to hide.
I called him out in his bullshit and he blocked me on Instagram.
Let’s not forget the actresses like Sarah Michelle Gellar who egged that loser racist on.
I’ve realized the power of white male privilege with people with like Janetti. We may expect him to be sympathetic to others because he’s gay, but he still walks through like with white male privilege and a pass to profit off of racism and misogyny.
You know who probably has screen grabs of his awful stuff on her insta? Unless she deleted them? Emily Giffin. She posted a lot of this guy’s “jokes” which is how I first heard of him.
I was also going to say, but waited too long to edit–
Emily giffin’s reposts of the janettie stuff is actually what made me discover how crazy venomous she was towards meghan.
I just don’t get his stuff, it’s not funny at all. I feel like it also needs explaining, like it took me a while to understand why prince george was included in some of the shots. Had no IDEA it was supposed to be him speaking.
I cant believe people are defending him by saying “he made fun of all the royals.” He was laser focused on Meghan. The others were just there to make sure people could say exactly that – that he made fun of all the royals. He fatshamed Charlotte, Kate, AND Meghan, and he made fun of Camilla’s looks……but his treatment of Meghan was on a different level. He actively encouraged the hate against her in his comments.
Kayleigh’s article at Pajiba was really good and I think really explains why he is so problematic. And not funny.