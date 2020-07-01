Duchess Kate ‘gently reminded’ Prince Harry to take things slowly with Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex was smeared and abused about so many different things in the press and within the palaces, it was sometimes difficult to make a good-faith criticism of anything to do with Meghan. One of the very few areas where I thought Meghan could perhaps make some improvements was her spending on royal-event clothes, much of which was financed by Prince Charles. Again, it’s not that Meghan was the only royal woman spending too much on clothes (Kate says hello), it’s that Meghan was dropping huge amounts on bespoke designer clothes… just like Kate. It was the one area where they were shockingly similar. This issue was picked up on by Royals At War, the new shady royal book by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. They also have stories about how Kate once told Harry to go slow with Meghan, because of course. Some highlights:
The Cambridges were concerned about Harry’s lavish spending post-wedding: He reportedly forked out more than £6,000 within months for acupuncture ‘as part of a health drive’ and enjoyed a ‘babymoon’ with the Duchess of Sussex at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire – the three-night stay is said to have cost up to £33,000.
Harry was looking for a mommy, apparently: The authors suggest Prince Harry was drawn to his future wife’s ‘confidence, commitment, drive and ambition’ because ‘subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age’.
Kate urged Harry to take things slowly. ‘She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,’ the authors write. But the concerns resulted in Prince Harry becoming convinced that the Royal family and even Palace aides were against him and his new partner.
The courtiers were gaslighting Harry: After a meeting of senior Royals that the mother-of-one attended, one well-placed aide remarked: ‘All their IQs put together would not equal hers.’ Another source explained: ‘It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any.’ As Howard and Tillett conclude: ‘The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended.’
How Meghan spent a reported £478,920 on maternity clothes. ‘The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth,’ said the authors. ‘Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world.’
There’s also something about the private planes, because of course there is. What’s telling is that this book – like so many – is just slinging the same old mud and making the same coded (and even racist dog-whistle) arguments, and that they can’t honestly distinguish a legitimate complaint (Meghan spent too much money, just like Kate) from a royal-approved talking point, which is that “everybody loved and accepted Meghan, and Harry was just being too sensitive!” It’s the difference between offering constructive criticism and participating in yet another gaslighting campaign against two people who were being severely battered by the press and palaces. And of course Kate told Harry to slow down. Kate and William truly did not want Harry to ever find a wife. I don’t even believe it was particular to Meghan, actually. I think Kate and William would have been horrible to ANY woman Harry wanted to marry.
It’s not Meghan’s fault that Harry wanted Meghan at the altar after only knowing her for less than four years but she had to wait for the ring for 10 years. *Sigh* I know I’m being petty but I’m over this passive aggressiveness directed towards Meghan when she’s literally minding her own business in a whole new continent.
But, but, but… Meghan had mystical, magical powers that she used to render Harry completely unable to resist her womanly charms for very long. . And Kate didn’t..
Two years not four. They met in July 2016, he told aides by September it was serious. They were already redecorating Nottingham Cottage together by Sept/Oct 2016. Engaged Nov 2017, married in May 2018.
It isn’t that unusual although haters would say otherwise. Both Rania & Abdullah II and Letizia & Felipe were engaged within six months of meeting.
Meeting at collage age and meeting in your 30′s are two very different things. Advising collage age people to slow down probably isn’t okay but it certainly isn’t okay advice to give to people in their 30′s. The breakdown of relations wasn’t due to marrying too quickly, it was due to jealousy of the Cambridge’s.
There are rumours floating around that the Cambridges hated Meghan from the very beginning.
@ArtHistorian, I can believe that. Just as I believe they were/are intimidated by her and left feeling insecure which instead of looking deeper inside themselves and working on that, they lashed out.
Meghan couldn’t be controlled which scared William and Kate. She knew how to navigate in real life without being coddled and was successful at it. It probably scared those two because they didn’t know what it was like to success without being given success or PR to pretend that meagre accomplishments are real success.
Plus it was obvious Harry got more confident and assertive once he was with Meghan. She supported him and I am positive showed him just how much his own family was using him and treating him poorly.
I somewhat judged Meghan too for the clothing budget..but now I’m sort of seeing how it might have been retail therapy. If she was genuinely trying to find her place in a life where she had no voice, and the one benefit was bespoke outfits, I can see it. I suspect she’d much rather be herself and do her thing than shop all day, given the choice.
@Bettyrose it’s completely fair to judge their spending habits because I was looking at those prices with bewilderment, but I had to pause and just give her a pass because I was not sure if those outfits are things she already own/buys with her own money or from the family (also the rest weren’t getting any flack for their spending so why should I care about Meghan’s spending?). We all know that the RR were adding articles of clothing that she bought and own into their calculations on the costs of everything she touches and wears.
Speaking of the wardrobe,jewellery, tour gifts etc does she get to keep all that or are they archived in a royal vault somewhere lol
I judged her a bit too but it seemed like she was trying to build her royal wardrobe, which made sense. And when she wore cheaper clothes (like the South Africa tour) she got criticized because people didn’t like THOSE clothes either.
But the problem with the criticism over her wardrobe costs was that it really reeked of “the black duchess doesn’t deserve a bespoke wardrobe” while Kate was wearing lots of bespoke McQueen etc.
@Becks1, I thought the same thing, Meghan was building her royal wardrobe just like Kate did when she was first married. And of course when Meghan wore cheaper, high street clothes everyone bitched about that too. It really does boil down to “the black duchess doesn’t deserve a bespoke wardrobe” or have better fashion sense then the FFQ.
I judged her when the expensive clothes weren’t tailored correctly or weren’t particularly flattering. Same with Kate, same with anybody really. If you’re going to drop a lot of money on clothes at least make sure they fit.
Thing is, I don’t think Meghan dropped “a lot of money” on her clothes. Royals can, and do, accept deep discounts on clothing and accessories. It was even reported (but the DM article did quickly disappear) that Kate accepts freebies (which she is not supposed to do). Royals have also borrowed things in the past (I think the engagement photo fiasco grew from a photo shoot loan to Meghan having to pay (a discounted price) for the dress).
I think any guesstimates on clothing expenditures are greatly exaggerated.
I remember an uproar when Diana spent a huge amount on her first tour because she had little to nothing in her wardrobe that was what was needed. Kate has been accumulating designer clothes for many years. So I really didn’t fault Meghan for the expensive clothes in her first few years or first pregnancy. She has a wonderful style and I always enjoyed seeing what she wore.
Meghan was building a royal wardrobe, which does require considerable outlay in the beginning (I remember that CP Mary spent about £120.000 on her wardrobe in her first year) – but I also think that some of her spending was very lavish, like haute couture when she was very pregnant. That is a lot of money for 2 outfits that she’ll probably never use again. However, Kate’s spending is insane, especially considering that she orders bespoke garments that look almost identical in cut and colour. There’s no need for her to own fx several baby blue bespoke coat dresses that are identical apart from tiny tiny details. Furthermore, the Queen is NOT frugal with her wardrobe! She has an in-house bespoke workshop – that costs A LOT of money and I bet her wardrobe is more expensive that even Kate’s. However, we cannot price it because everything is made in-house.
The Queen also has a VERY EXPENSIVE hobby: breeding race horses. The probably cost more than the clothes of Queen, Kate and Meghan all together. The notion that the Queen is frugal is total BS.
“All their IQs put together would not equal hers.’
As usual, even they cannot deny it.
and of course, this is said as a veiled insult, like Meghan is calculating. But anyway, the truth is the truth, no matter the spin.
I think they somewhat know this and that is why they rely on the couriers advice so heavily.
‘All their IQs put together would not equal hers.’ Well I could have told you that for free!
And as for being frugal – these are the most greedy motherfuckers in the world.
They horde their wealth while clapping for the underfunded NHS. They deliberately tie their money in shady schemes as to confuse the public, take public funding and don’t pay tax. It is beyond gross.
This stood out for me too. But you know, in the context, you might even argue is not a compliment. ..
And we all know it was a mistake because Meghan was a gem of a woman who knew her worth and had ambition but was still respectful of that Queen.
But she gets penalized for it.
And why would Harry take advice from Kate or even William. Both of them don’t know what they’re doing.
Telling a Loved one to slow down a bit in a new relationship is not really a big deal, but Kates concern was probably embarrassment that she litetally followed Billls around and took all his BS for years before he even entertained an actual marriage commitment.
Anyone else notice that for the next big royal event with Meghan after the wedding, Kate wore a pale yellow outfit? Something that would have worked better for the color scheme of the wedding than off-white?
also notice that during the last royal event that Meghan attended, commonwealth day where she slayed that green number, Kate was wearing red after Meghan trended all over twitter for wearing that gorgeous red ensemble (matching Harry) at the Mountbatten Music Festival?
The monarchy should be abolished that’s all am saying,how can u give permission to the press to torment a woman while heavily pregnant,I can’t with these people anymore 🤷🏻♀️
I hate those ‘gentle reminder’ things. It’s such a passive aggressive move which come to think of it, keen kate is known for.
It’s creepy passive feminity that is actually full of judgement and control. Kate is the delicate white mother gently handling unstable Harry.
I never believed that Harry was as close to Will and Kate as the press want us to believe. I don’t think he ever asked them for relationship advice. I also don’t buy that Harry has mommy issues, he seems very independent and lived life outside of the royal bubble.
I’m sure out of all of his girlfriends, Kate was most threatened by Meghan and he still married her. She may think her opinion matters but it doesn’t. It’s just creepy to get involved in your BIL love life.
“enjoyed a ‘babymoon’ with the Duchess of Sussex at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire – the three-night stay is said to have cost enjoyed a ‘babymoon’ with the Duchess of Sussex at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire – the three-night stay is said to have cost up to £33,000..”
How could a three night stay cost up to £33,000? Do any of the Brit CBers have knowledge which could clear up my confusion.
That figure could be accurate if they rented out the entire spa (so meaning no other guests) and if it included to cost of accommodations for their royal protection officers.
@caitlinsmom – It never occurred to me that the Sussexes would rent out the entire Heckfield Place spa; a complete floor maybe but not an entire spa.
IIRC, Did not Kevin and Karen Keen take at least one two-week “babymoon” in Mustique?
It is the “up to” that is the key. They do this with every price tag attached to Meghan.
W&K complaining about how much someone else’s holiday costs? FFS, they rented out an entire resort in The Maldives for their ‘baby moon’. Their bring-the-friends-along honeymoon was a million as Digital Unicorn states, and that was without the costs of the protection officers.
They are conveniently forgetting that the Cambridges had a ‘babymoon’ after both George and Charlotte and likely after Louis but it was not mentioned in the press that i recall. And there is all the bespoke designer clothes CEO Kate bought during all 3 of her pregnancies – projection much from those authors.
We should also not forget that the Cambridge honeymoon allegedly cost £1mill – they hired out a WHOLE island for themselves (and a few friends) and then had luxury yacht trips, water skiing etc..
It’s becoming more and more clear with these ‘tell all’ books that while the whole family were triggered, no one was triggered more by Meghan than the Cambridges. NO ONE!
There was likely not a babymoon after Louis because that is when the Rose affair seem to have been made known.
But yeah total hypocrites about spending from the couple with a helicopter parked in their yard.
The one after Charlotte that was hushed up. One of the many secret vacations, because it is unlikely they took toddler George and six week old Charlotte with them to Mustique. That’s when Kate earned her SCUBA certs so William could no longer escape underwater to get away from her.
Yes the scuba cert… Kate didn’t have time to do engagements but made sure she got the hours in for scuba certification. And they even tried to tout that as an accomplishment trying to pretend she would barely get 100 engagements in per year
The most expensive room at Heckfield Place is 10,000 £ a night, so, easily could be 30,000 for a three night stay. The room consists of a private apartment with a sitting and dining room, a bedroom, and private balcony and terrace. I had to look it up bc I was wondering seeing about that place.
We don’t know it cost that much.
The British press also said their security cost Canada 20 million and it cost $56,000
They love to randomly make up numbers to push their narrative.
Before I didn’t care about William and Kate but now I can’t stand them. They’re really bad persons.
I still don’t care about spending. Tabloids would factor in pieces she owned pre Harry just to add to the number so excuse me if don’t trust whatever number they came up with. They were also treating her like shit so spend ALL their money girl. I also agree that William and Kate would’ve treated any woman Harry married poorly but Meghan is gorgeous, independent, ambitious and gave Harry an extra boost of confidence. That was probably especially triggering to William who married someone he doesn’t love, is lazy and has 0 accomplishments as well as to Kate who is married to someone who doesn’t love her, is lazy and has 0 accomplishments and wanted the attention from both brothers. And add in the fact they wanted to keep Harry as their third wheel? I’m surprised people were in denial for so long about the part they played tbh.
I agree. Plus, her whole wardrobe for their South African tour was the cheapest of any royal. Of course the British press will never print that because it makes Meghan look good.
When she was pregnant she had to have new cloths. Anyone that is pregnant has to buy a new wardrobe.
Is that $400K figure including the clothes she needed for the Oceania tour? Wouldn’t be surprised. It happens that she was pregnant then, but to call items needed for an extended official visit special “maternity wear” is disingenuous, though it would be typical.
The tabloids also went with ‘guesstimates’ from haters on bespoke items, instead of doing research and getting logical quotes on costs.
These are the same people that said Harry and Meghan’s security for their time in Canada was in the millions when it was barely £30,000 for 6 weeks. I disregard any numbers they try to pass as fact.
And that the wedding security cost 30 million, and when the figures came out it was something like 3 million.
He still doesn’t fancy you Kate! Gutted!
I have no problem believing Kate wanted him to marry someone less pretty than her.
Yes I think Kate is pretty. Or was. Ok I think she does not look bad. But she is petty as fuck. Like William.
I think it was more that Harry looked at Meghan like he wanted to take her behind the rose bushes every time they were all in the same room together and Kate realizes that Bill is doing that with literally anyone else but here.
Meghan’s arrival and Harry’s treatment of her was a wake up call to what Kate’s relationship with Bill is.
DING! DING! DING!
Every time Meghan walked out the door everything was itemised and some of these outrageous numbers included jewellery which was worn over and again. It was insane. Kate’s clothing is bespoke so guess what? No numbers.
I wasn’t a fan of all of meghans outfits/the fit and style were off often. Body con is her best look. but had she dressed down she’d have received the same treatment. Lose lose proposition. She did wear *some* beautiful clothes and she was representing the Queen. Was she meant to be wearing Walmart? The clothing thing was an issue and it would have been no matter what.
I’m glad she smashed it out of the park that last visit.
This means Harry and Meghan should be as cunning as the rest and use bespoke clothing
and other tricks to hoodwink the taxpayers.
She did wear some bespoke, but as I wrote above, the tabloids went with guesstimates from the hate crowd instead of getting logical quotes from other designers.
Most of the time when Kate is praised for wearing off-the-rack? It isn’t really off the rack. She has the designer custom re-make it, raising the waist, adding details, changing hems. The end result is 1) often ugly and 2) always costs far more than the everyday price quoted.
The gaslighting of Harry and the ever changing, flip-flopping narrative continues. One minute they are saying the royals rolled out the red carpet and welcomed Meghan with open arms but she ruined it by being oh-so-difficult, the next they are saying the royals were gently advising Harry to be “cautious” but he and his paranoia and mommy issues ruined it by being overly sensitive and taking it as a criticism. I wish the royal storytellers would just get together, decide on a narrative and stick to it, but when you have to make it up as you go along and are not telling the truth, that’s kind of hard to do.
As for Harry not being empathetic to Psychic Hotline Caller William, and Her Majesty “bespoke-outfits-in-every-colour-of-the-rainbow-golden-piano-posing-asking-for-money-from-the-state-poverty-fund-to-heat-her-palace” the Queen being frugal… give me a break.
Of course William and , in particular, Kate would have hated any women that Harry married. She was nasty to Chelsy and Cressida as well. She wants both brothers. The title and crown from William and the attention from Harry.
I find it hard to believe that Harry sees Meghan as a mother figure ( that’s gross) William is the one that puts his head on Carols lap and is obsessed with her.
It makes it obvious this hit piece is coming from W&K&Carole. They’re still trying to rebut the Tatler story about William’s weird relationship with Carole. He didn’t marry Kate, he married the entire Middleton clan with an emphasis on Carole.
It’s a book. There’s no way it could be in response to the Tatler article. You can’t write a book in < 3 months.
The audacity of Kate to tell Harry to slow down when Will is porking his neighbor on the side. The nerve of some people. Will and Kate can barely sit together without rolling their eyes at each other or outright ignoring one another, but Harry is the one who needs guidance about his own relationship. Kate should worry about her own marriage.
They all spend big money. Kate redesigned her home twice for no reason other than she’s indecisive. I really have to wonder what Harry was thinking. He knew his family better than anyone, did he really think they would protect Meghan? He didn’t prepare her and he’s lucky she stuck with him.
Did William hire these guys to write this book? Were the tabloids not enough of a medium to bully his brother through, and he needed to also do it via a more “respectable” format such as a book, for all the people who know never to believe the tabloids? Because they’re sure parroting every tabloid narrative about Meghan, right down to inflating her clothes spending to enrage people about how she’s wasting their money. (Not to mention her clothes spending is probably not much more than Kate’s when you account for how much of it she probably owned before she married Harry).
I wrote my comment before seeing yours, but I had the same thought. It’s like every tabloid narrative from the last 3 years neatly packaged into a book. And how convenient, it comes out a month before Finding Freedom.
Regardless of spending (and I’m pretty sure those numbers are just made up anyway) they still offered to work for the monarchy for free and fund themselves.
As for going too fast, they are a couple in their thirties who had been together for 2 years already by the time they got married, it’s not unusual, especially if you want kids, I know many couples with the same timeline.
I like that you included the pic of harry and Kate, that’s the one that Kate stans creamed their pants over, cos they thought harry looked like he was in love with their basic looking idol. Lol, he was trying to smile but his disdain for her was shining through.
“Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy….”
bitch has a piano made of gold. A golden piano.
RIGHT ???!!!
And all of her clothes are custom made.
She personally owns two of the Cullinan diamonds.
Miss me with this “sense of frugality and economy” nonsense.
Her shoes are bespoke too.
The two Cullinan diamonds owned by QEII were purchased by Edward VII from the cutter.
They were the unpolished cleavings, from the major stone, given to the cutter in-lieu of a fee for his work.
@bay – that doesn’t change the fact that she owns two of the Cullinan diamonds personally. They are not part of the crown jewels.
(two of the C diamonds ARE part of the crown jewels, on the crown and scepter.)
ETA I googled and I am incorrect. she owns 7 of the cullinan diamonds personally.
Yes, the frugality of one’s private racing horse breeding operation in the UK. Or one’s private racing horse breeding operation in Kentucky.
QEII’s horse Tactical won the Windsor Stakes at Ascot couple weeks ago, 40k pounds in prize money. See, she DOES earn her own money!!! Bet the bitch kept the cash.
I can’t help but think back to a blog post from 2013 that laid out how Kate was trying to insert herself into Harry’s life (described as an “unhealthy fixation” with his life) to the point where he started avoiding her (and they posited then that this is where the rift between the brothers actually started). She had lists of “suitable” women that Harry should marry – and you can bet that none of them were prettier that Unable nor accomplished in any way shape or form. She tried to push the Pippa match, which was publicly shot down quickly by Harry and the courtiers (she wanted to make Pippa a lady in waiting so she would be in his proximity).
So, if this is even partially true, you could see where her gentle reminders about Meghan would go down like a lead balloon.
The IQ and spa stories are word for word Emily Andrews’ articles. These “authors” are just regurgitating tabloid stories and repackaging it as them having inside scoop.
The narrative is always the same — Meghan/Harry bad, Will/Kate/RF good (despite the piling evidence to the contrary). Surely, that can’t have always been the case. Surely, someone in that country can at least recognize Meghan’s positive qualities and her extremely positive contributions to making the RF globally relevant in today’s pop culture.
This book seems specifically sanctioned to counter all possible storytelling in FF that may deviate from the UK media narrative. It’s like a complete regurgitation, as if everything is fact. Guess that’s the point though.
This just gives me stress reading it. Nothing new, just usual shit rehashed, showing they’ve not taken on board a single thing.
Funny how no-one writes books about the Cambridges. In the global interest arena, they are ‘also rans’.
They really were mad that Harry:
1) found a woman he wanted to marry;
2) found a woman who was accomplished and educated
3) found a woman who had a successful career and had earned her own money
4) found a woman who wanted to actually work as a royal
5) found a woman who made Harry realize his own worth.
I honestly think the last one was the kicker, that’s what gave Harry the strength to walk away, but all of those were dealbreakers for the Cambridges IMO.
And it does seem this is all about the Cambridges. Kate must be the most insecure woman on the planet.
To your point 6) Kate must be the most insecure woman on the planet
a) With the most insecure, social climbing mother on the planet
b) and who is married to the most insecure man on the planet
Diana, harry and Meghan could walk away and tell them to stick their HRHs cos they knew they were worth so much more. They don’t need titles to thrive. William and Kate are nothing without theirs, absolutely nothing. That’s why kate is hanging on for dear life, she doesn’t have anything to fall back on.
This is now the second time I have seen Meghan referred to as “the mother-of-one”. While that is indeed a fact, it’s odd to me the way it keeps getting said…almost a very, very subtle dig that Meghan is not as a good a person? mother? royal? because she only has ONE. I don’t know, I’m getting a gross vibe from that.
OMG some of these stories are lifted from the Sun- more particularly Emily Andrews. Many of whose stories were discredited eg baby shower guests, on Frogmore having a gym, copper baths, rules for neighbours etc.
I definitely think the royals should be accountable on spending especially as it has emerged they are being paid more and doing less. Meghan should have known that she could be easily targeted for that as a woman of colour. But given Charles published accounts the tabloid figures for her spending on clothes never matched up. According to published accounts Duchy of Cornwall spending for Charles family increased by just £89,000 from 2018 to 2019. Not sure what it is for 2020 yet. So unless Meghan was paying for all that bespoke stuff out of her/ Harry’s own pocket (which I doubt)- these figures of her clothes spending must have been grossly exaggerated.
As I said I don’t believe authors of this book have any credibility and are just rehashing tabloid stories. I don’t believe these Will& Kate conversations with Harry happened as described.
But with hindsight clear Cambridges had an issue with Meghan from the start. Just after the engagement news Tom Bradby talked about the Cambridges being cautious and Harry& Meghan needing to be careful of conflicts around popularity, money, status. That royal foundation forum talk when they discuss unresolved arguments now seems very revealing.
Then at the wedding Kate barely looks at the bride& most of the family barely watch the vows. Unusually Miss grin a lot can’t muscle a smile for official wedding portraits which I know was put down to having had a baby recently at the time but following tights/hemline gate now not so sure.
I wonder if we will ever know things said/done around the wedding which apparently caused this schism.
Meghan spent too much , wasnt that money approved by someone or was Meghan so powerful she could spend their money and they couldn’t stop her ? Why don’t these lunatics, liars and gossips go after the person who approved her budgets
Also I don’t really care for kate and the RF but this article is ridiculous. Except the IQ part ,that family and its courtiers are so useless any person worth their salt will always sit on their necks and make them look stupid . Also the Windsor men must treat their women as shit for them to have an issue with harry for standing behind his wife or not allowing them to look down on her
I feel like this is the most passive/aggressive family. They cannot keep their noses out of each others business and they cannot sit down over a nice private meal and discuss matters. They go right to trying to publicly shame someone.
These figures are inflated like crazy, lifted right from Emily Andrews articles in the Sun. The same woman who got the baby shower wrong, the copper bathtub and genderless Archie wrong as well. Meghan is the one who grew up working class and had tips for saving money on her blog, how could someone born in a palace ever raise their eyebrows at how she spends?
Why do people actually believe the numbers in these stories about ANY royal (or celebrity or politician). They get so many things gifted, discounted, loaned etc it’s virtually impossible for anyone to ever know how much they spend on anything.
Has anyone on social media who may have bought the book realized they have been bamboozled into buying two year old, warmed over, unsubstantiated gossip?
On another thread someone said Scammy is doing a book scheduled to come out this August. The tabloids would have reported it if true. The Markles won’t crawl out from under their rocks unless one of the books (Omid’s most likely) does damage to Toxic Tom’s self serving BS of a self sacrificing dad for Meghan.
This book is going to be a rehash of 3 years worth of tabloid gossip