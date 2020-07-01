“David Beckham would have been enjoying Wimbledon this week, sob” links

I miss tennis too, Jessica! Wimbledon would have started this week & David Beckham always loved watching matches. He was a women’s tennis stan too. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Trump administration bought the entire stock of Gilead Science’s coronavirus drug Remdesivir and the rest of the world is freaking out. [Towleroad]
Kanye West congratulated Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire? [Dlisted]
Target is removing Shane Dawson’s books. [Just Jared]
Leo DiCaprio is completely comfortable with Mask Life. [LaineyGossip]
The best book dedications. [OMG Blog]
If you were forced to say something nice about Star Wars Ep. I-III, what would you say? I’m coming up blank. [Pajiba]
Cirque du Soleil lays off thousands of people via video. [Jezebel]
Why would you ever give away a beautiful Great Dane? [Starcasm]
Miley Cyrus wore Alexandre Vauthier. [RCFA]
