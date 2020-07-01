Jennifer Garner’s breakup advice to a fan: laughter is worth fighting for



Jennifer Garner posted the Instagram photo above and captioned it “Quarantine, but make it fashion.” The first outfit is from Garner playing Princess Buttercup in that Quibi version of The Princess Bride. (Please don’t make me watch that.) I would like to know the context for some of these other looks, and I particularly like the rollerskating car hop look with the projected drive in behind her, that’s a nice touch. She must be dressing up for Zoom get togethers and play dressing with her kids. Garner has really been coming onto her own on Instagram and I particularly like the talent she’s highlighting and the messages she’s sharing. She also supported Duchess Meghan’s video with baby Archie for her charity, Save The Children, and that warmed me to her.

A commenter asked Garner on that Instagram post for breakup advice and she answered. Here’s what they said:

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind,” a fan wrote on Garner’s post. “It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security. I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.” Garner, who officially divorced the father of her children, Ben Affleck, in 2018 after a long separation, wrote back. “Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” she replied. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really ― it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love. ”

[From Today]

When I went through a breakup I googled “how to get over a breakup,” and vowed to follow all the advice in one specific article no matter what. (I wish I could find it again! It was short and had a lot of practical advice. So many of the articles had vague advice like Garners, which I’ll get to in a moment.) It was stuff like “throw out all their gifts,” “make new friends and go out even if you don’t feel like it,” “do your favorite things,” “work out,” “take a trip,” “buy new clothes,” etc. I did it and it worked. As for Garner’s breakup experience, she’s had a lot of time to get over Ben and to also be relieved to be rid of him. She’s only hinted around that. I kind of think she’s been dealing with a more recent breakup that she hasn’t talked about at all. We haven’t heard about John Miller in ages. Her advice is really general, but it’s also decent. It’s true that all those activities help, and she’s just commenting back to someone. It was kind of her to do that. I’m sure she dealt with so much behind the scenes with Ben which she’s never going to talk about.

Garner out hiking on 6/29:

