Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on ‘Watchmen’: ‘Art can be activism’

Embed from Getty Images
New Orleans native, Oakland-raised budding star Yahya Abdul Mateen II first graced my screen in the Netflix series The Get Down, where he played drug dealer Cadillac. But I honestly didn’t take notice of him until his turn as Doctor Manhattan/Cal Abar in HBO’s Watchmen. Doctor Manhattan has been portrayed several times in the DCEU, but Yahya added texture to the character. Perhaps it was the compelling story line or it could have been the sexual chemistry with co-star Regina King as Angela Abraham. Whatever the case, I was mesmerized by the man with the velvety voice and smooth skin who was seemingly as moved as I was by his character and the story development of Watchmen.
Yahya did an interview with Deadline in which he shared his thoughtful approach to his career. I came away feeling as if I knew him better, he explained what was driving his diverse role choices and why he felt that art can be activism. Here’s what he had to say:
On how working on Watchmen changed his perspective on his career
Watchmen was the first thing that I was a part of, where I saw its potential to be a change agent. That was a really good feeling, and I want that feeling again.
I saw the way they were writing this story about heroes, about the often untold side of American history. They were being very relentless and courageous with the content they were writing, telling the story of systemic racism in America, and the story of generational trauma, while also being a love story and a really exciting hero’s journey, and that was very exciting.
It reminded me of the importance of the voice that art brings to different causes. Art can be activism, and our artwork definitely has the power to influence. It has the power to invoke a conversation that has the power to make people uncomfortable. Our art can be disruptive, and a lot of times, disruption is the best thing for illness. You want to find it, and you want to make it uncomfortable, so that it has to leave the body, and right now, especially in this time in the country, I think it’s important to be making art, and to be making statements that disrupt the status quo…
On playing Black Party Panther co-founder Bobby Seale in The Trial of The Chicago 7, out in September on Netflix
I can talk a little bit about Bobby Seale. That was such an honor, man. I’m from New Orleans, but I grew up in Oakland, California, so the Black Panther Party and Bobby Seale, I was no stranger to their history and their work. It was really an honor because it also woke up the activist in my own self, reading his book, and being in that courtroom.
Aaron and the designers did an amazing job of really sitting us down in history. Once we walked inside that courtroom, we were in 1970, and the story was about using your voice. It was about standing up and speaking against the government, and putting yourself on the line, and being loud, and making people uncomfortable.
You know, I think that’s sort of a theme right now, in the work that I’ve done in the past year, is being a disruptor. And if I talk about where I am in my career right now, I’m really enjoying walking into the position where I can have a very diverse career, and also have a career that disrupts the status quo, that sort of disrupts the idea of what a Black lead actor can be and do.
So, I’m at a place right now where I’m very, very blessed, and I’m learning the power that I do have. So, that’s the really exciting thing that comes next, with the position that I’ve been able to afford myself, is to ask the question of, how do I empower other people?
Yahya seems passionate about his craft and wishes to create art that pushes conversations or at least make you think. I believe that he is poised to be a leading man of his generation. His character choices have already proven he is willing to take risks and he is not afraid to explore traditionally taboo topics. I also like that many of his roles bend the concept of traditional masculinity.
I enjoyed watching him play the role of Doctor Manhattan/Cal Abar in Watchmen. I replayed episode 8, A God Walks into Abar, multiple times. Yahya was able to humanize Doctor Manhattan, a character disconnected from human emotions because he was a literal god, by making me feel his desire and love for Angela Abraham. When an actor can make you FEEL what his character is feeling, that folks, is talent and it doesn’t hurt that he has a body of a Greek god and the voice of every woman’s dreams. I, for one, am looking forward to what he does next.
Some of Yahya’s future projects include Matrix 4, the Candyman Reboot, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Note by Celebitchy: Welcome Oya, our new writer! Oya lives in Texas, has a bachelor’s degree in fashion and a master’s in mass communication and is a Tantric yoga instructor, digital and visual storyteller, globetrotter, and jewelry designer. Her interests include cooking, fashion, travel, and wellness. She runs the podcast The Aha Xperience and you can find her on Instagram and Twitter.
Photos credit: Getty and WENN
Welcome, Oya.
Welcome Oya!! I love this man! Even though I’m not a fan of horror, the Candyman reboot looks really good!
Welcome to the site!
I think the Watchmen show was probably underrated/underwatched because not a ton of people have familiarity with the background story, which is too bad, because it was really good. I know a lot of people that did not watch the show because they hadn’t seen the movie or read the comic. I guess that having the background knowledge of that was helpful, but I’m not sure it was necessary. Maybe? It definitely probably helped to have that background knowledge. Like, regarding Cal/Dr. Manhattan, early in the season, Cal explains what happens when you die to one of the kids, and his explanation is very Dr. Manhattan-y. My husband guessed at that time he might be playing him.
Welcome, Oya!
Also, Yahya was so good in the Watchmen which was itself a great series.
Yes, agreed on thought-provoking work that can be more resonant through art. I can’t often do suspenseful, but the way The Watchman was told, especially Cal/Dr. Manhattan and his relationship, was indelible and well-done.
Welcome Oya, glad to read and follow.
Welcome Oya!
Watchmen is my favorite show of the past several years. Incredible work.
“Art can be activism, and our artwork definitely has the power to influence. It has the power to invoke a conversation that has the power to make people uncomfortable. Our art can be disruptive, and a lot of times, disruption is the best thing for illness.”
Agreed. 100%. It may not save the world or solve all of any group’s problems. But art can definitely be a form of protest against how people have been treated, even if it’s also about other things. Every marginalized group has done this in some way.
Welcome, Oya!
Man, I loved the Watchmen series. I recently re-watched it and noted so many more details I missed the first time. Good luck to Yahya in his future projects.
This site has been on my radar but I haven’t jumped into it yet. You sold me I’m definitely starting it tonight!