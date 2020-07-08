Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie are in a better place thanks to ‘a lot of family therapy’

On June 29th, the Daily Mail had a curious exclusive – photos and a report of Brad Pitt leaving Angelina Jolie’s LA home after several hours. Considering most of us believe that Brad and Angelina are still unable to be in the same room with each for more than ten minutes, it seemed unusual. Some thought that maybe Brad was merely spending time with all six kids, with Angelina’s permission. Or maybe Brad and Angelina were just spending time together without drama? People Magazine has an exclusive:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place four years after their shocking split and protracted custody battle. Late last month, Pitt, 56, was seen leaving Jolie’s home on his motorcycle. The two are the parents of sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12. “They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.” “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point,” the source adds, adding that tension between the former couple has thawed. “The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.”

[From People]

“Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.” It actually sounds like this was a legal strategy by Angelina and her team to simply draw out the custodial dispute until several of the kids reached an age where they could make up their own minds about whether to see Brad. We’ve already heard that Zahara has opted out, at least a few times, from spending time with her dad. We know Maddox and Pax want nothing to do with Brad. And so Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the youngest and presumably enough time has passed since the Plane Incident of 2016, and everybody is doing better. Angelina always prioritized therapy and the kids’ well-being, where Brad prioritized his image and smearing his estranged wife. So here we are. They can spend time together without drama after four years.