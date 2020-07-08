Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie are in a better place thanks to ‘a lot of family therapy’

**FILE PHOTOS** Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case

On June 29th, the Daily Mail had a curious exclusive – photos and a report of Brad Pitt leaving Angelina Jolie’s LA home after several hours. Considering most of us believe that Brad and Angelina are still unable to be in the same room with each for more than ten minutes, it seemed unusual. Some thought that maybe Brad was merely spending time with all six kids, with Angelina’s permission. Or maybe Brad and Angelina were just spending time together without drama? People Magazine has an exclusive:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place four years after their shocking split and protracted custody battle. Late last month, Pitt, 56, was seen leaving Jolie’s home on his motorcycle. The two are the parents of sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

“They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.”

“It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point,” the source adds, adding that tension between the former couple has thawed. “The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.”

[From People]

“Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.” It actually sounds like this was a legal strategy by Angelina and her team to simply draw out the custodial dispute until several of the kids reached an age where they could make up their own minds about whether to see Brad. We’ve already heard that Zahara has opted out, at least a few times, from spending time with her dad. We know Maddox and Pax want nothing to do with Brad. And so Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the youngest and presumably enough time has passed since the Plane Incident of 2016, and everybody is doing better. Angelina always prioritized therapy and the kids’ well-being, where Brad prioritized his image and smearing his estranged wife. So here we are. They can spend time together without drama after four years.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back in their car on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Angelina Jolie and kids at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - London Premiere held at the Odeon BFI IMAX.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie are in a better place thanks to ‘a lot of family therapy’”

  1. Mina_Esq says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

    He tried so hard to bring her down. He failed.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Hope for the sake of the kids they are getting some healing and can work through their issues. Therapy is such a good thing that it’s a shame the negative stigma attached to it. Mind wellness is so important. Kudos to them on trying to heal.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment