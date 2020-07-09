Chris Evans & Lily James had another date, this time with ice cream in a park

A few days ago, we heard the gossip that Chris Evans and Lily James were out on what looked like a date in London. There was some confusion about when Chris arrived in London and whether he could actually travel and whether he should have quarantined. While Americans have been banned from traveling to continental Europe, from what I understand, the UK might allow some Americans to come in if they have a reason, like an actor coming in for work? Plus, we really don’t know when he arrived in London. All we know is that Chris and Lily went to a hotel together. I wondered if there would be a follow-up date or something. Looks like it:
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Lily James continue their London love-in https://t.co/i2UKQWjEce
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 8, 2020
These photos are… a lot. Chris wearing a Patriots scarf as a mask, Lily wearing her scarf mask but pulling it down to eat ice cream and smile at Chris as they lounge around a park. Oh, and Chris wore a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, just in case you didn’t get the whole I AM FROM BOSTON look. Honestly, she could do better! I know that’s not what the Evans stans want to hear, but it’s true!
There’s also some confusion about the status of Lily’s relationship with Matt Smith. I still believe that they broke up late last year, probably November-December. They were seen together after the alleged split, but I just took that as “we’re still friends even though he broke my heart.” They were together for years and they lived together too. It wasn’t a casual relationship, and I always thought SHE thought they would get married. The way Lily and Chris are happy to be photographed… it’s giving me a “revenge rebound romance” vibe, pandemic-style, on her side. Who knows. It’s just fun to have some new-couple gossip that isn’t Afflaramas.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Uh-oh, we got some pap-strolling competition! Quick Anna and Ben, to the Dunkin Donuts as fast as lightening!!
LOL. I’m laughing because this will probably happen.
You know, I’m sure Disney and WB salivate over the money they could make by having a DC/Marvel crossover. However, I’m not sure Batman and Captain America battling for the title of America’s thirstiest superhero is what they had in mind.
Chris mr. Privacy Evans doing PR game?? Wow
that whole hotel fiasco made her look like the backdoor girl, it was handled very badly. I mean, call ahead to the hotel dummy. So she may have insisted on this. I would have. If it’s a one time thing, then that would be the answer. If not, something changed. Maybe he’s in love! They make a nice couple, good for them.
The thirst for attention and accolades is real. He is an actor; most of them don’t do it for the craft, you know what I mean?
So they called the paps to make sure that everyone sees that they are NOW wearing masks?! Lol, the damage is already done, nice try, he already looks like a rich entitled celeb who doesn’t care about Covid. And he looks like RIDICULOUS! Ben shows his hometown “respect” in a more subtle way,lol Is there Dunkin Donuts in the UK?!:D
I love to read comments From dailymail, they are good at that game: photos by backgrid, an agence knockout for PR (so they are called), big park in london (not private i Have already Been and it is not a secret place) and twice caught in 3 Days and when he wants he can stay under the radar and private . But true it is fun after ben & ana
This is so obviously set up to do damage control for whatever that club/hotel thing was on Saturday. it screams PR. Maybe it is a rebound thing, who knows. But if you can, check out the video. Talk about lack of chemistry. They look like they barely know each other
https://twitter.com/CevansContents/status/1280998600701472769?s=19
LMAO so true!
OH MY GOD, that’s hilarious!! Aren’t these two actors?! Lmao
Yikes. That video was awkwaaarrrdddd. The secondhand embarrassment for them is real. Also, when did he become so thirsty?? She’s known for her antics with the paps. He is not.
Another couple who are calling the paps. Affleck and Ana have some competition now LOL
From his interviews I always got the impression that Matt Smith is the one who wanted marriage and babies. Lily, not so much. I would like to know what happened (if anything!) with him and Claire Foy, though!
I’m not all that interested in this relationship. I find Chris Evans so boring.
The I AM FROM BOSTON getup is so true! Every person I have ever met from New England does this. Haha
Ben and Ana will be out for a stroll in 3 ..2..
Chris Evans needs his eyelashes permed. He has weird shifty eyes with lashes that are like keyboard brushes. Sorry sorry sorry.
Don’t care. Love him, especially after watching Defending Jacob. I live in Boston, and the hardcore fanboy stuff is real and pretty standard. Nothing surprising there.