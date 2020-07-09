Chris Evans & Lily James had another date, this time with ice cream in a park

Chris Evans at arrivals for KNIVES OUT P...

A few days ago, we heard the gossip that Chris Evans and Lily James were out on what looked like a date in London. There was some confusion about when Chris arrived in London and whether he could actually travel and whether he should have quarantined. While Americans have been banned from traveling to continental Europe, from what I understand, the UK might allow some Americans to come in if they have a reason, like an actor coming in for work? Plus, we really don’t know when he arrived in London. All we know is that Chris and Lily went to a hotel together. I wondered if there would be a follow-up date or something. Looks like it:

These photos are… a lot. Chris wearing a Patriots scarf as a mask, Lily wearing her scarf mask but pulling it down to eat ice cream and smile at Chris as they lounge around a park. Oh, and Chris wore a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, just in case you didn’t get the whole I AM FROM BOSTON look. Honestly, she could do better! I know that’s not what the Evans stans want to hear, but it’s true!

There’s also some confusion about the status of Lily’s relationship with Matt Smith. I still believe that they broke up late last year, probably November-December. They were seen together after the alleged split, but I just took that as “we’re still friends even though he broke my heart.” They were together for years and they lived together too. It wasn’t a casual relationship, and I always thought SHE thought they would get married. The way Lily and Chris are happy to be photographed… it’s giving me a “revenge rebound romance” vibe, pandemic-style, on her side. Who knows. It’s just fun to have some new-couple gossip that isn’t Afflaramas.

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2019 at The Royal Albert Hall. London, UK. 02/12/2019

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Chris Evans & Lily James had another date, this time with ice cream in a park”

  1. Mia4s says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Uh-oh, we got some pap-strolling competition! Quick Anna and Ben, to the Dunkin Donuts as fast as lightening!!

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      July 9, 2020 at 8:05 am

      LOL. I’m laughing because this will probably happen.

      Reply
    • Sean says:
      July 9, 2020 at 8:12 am

      You know, I’m sure Disney and WB salivate over the money they could make by having a DC/Marvel crossover. However, I’m not sure Batman and Captain America battling for the title of America’s thirstiest superhero is what they had in mind.

      Reply
  2. Evie says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Chris mr. Privacy Evans doing PR game?? Wow

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      July 9, 2020 at 8:13 am

      that whole hotel fiasco made her look like the backdoor girl, it was handled very badly. I mean, call ahead to the hotel dummy. So she may have insisted on this. I would have. If it’s a one time thing, then that would be the answer. If not, something changed. Maybe he’s in love! They make a nice couple, good for them.

      Reply
    • M says:
      July 9, 2020 at 8:14 am

      The thirst for attention and accolades is real. He is an actor; most of them don’t do it for the craft, you know what I mean?

      Reply
  3. lola says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:12 am

    So they called the paps to make sure that everyone sees that they are NOW wearing masks?! Lol, the damage is already done, nice try, he already looks like a rich entitled celeb who doesn’t care about Covid. And he looks like RIDICULOUS! Ben shows his hometown “respect” in a more subtle way,lol Is there Dunkin Donuts in the UK?!:D

    Reply
  4. Petite hirondelle says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:15 am

    I love to read comments From dailymail, they are good at that game: photos by backgrid, an agence knockout for PR (so they are called), big park in london (not private i Have already Been and it is not a secret place) and twice caught in 3 Days and when he wants he can stay under the radar and private . But true it is fun after ben & ana

    Reply
  5. Christine says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:18 am

    This is so obviously set up to do damage control for whatever that club/hotel thing was on Saturday. it screams PR. Maybe it is a rebound thing, who knows. But if you can, check out the video. Talk about lack of chemistry. They look like they barely know each other
    https://twitter.com/CevansContents/status/1280998600701472769?s=19

    Reply
  6. Margareth says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Another couple who are calling the paps. Affleck and Ana have some competition now LOL

    Reply
  7. Shutterbug says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:34 am

    From his interviews I always got the impression that Matt Smith is the one who wanted marriage and babies. Lily, not so much. I would like to know what happened (if anything!) with him and Claire Foy, though!

    I’m not all that interested in this relationship. I find Chris Evans so boring.

    Reply
  8. Levans says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:34 am

    The I AM FROM BOSTON getup is so true! Every person I have ever met from New England does this. Haha

    Ben and Ana will be out for a stroll in 3 ..2..

    Reply
  9. Allergy says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Chris Evans needs his eyelashes permed. He has weird shifty eyes with lashes that are like keyboard brushes. Sorry sorry sorry.

    Reply
  10. JoJo says:
    July 9, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Don’t care. Love him, especially after watching Defending Jacob. I live in Boston, and the hardcore fanboy stuff is real and pretty standard. Nothing surprising there.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment