Justin Trudeau: Canada controlled the virus ‘particularly’ better than the US

I completely forgot that the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, had coronavirus in March. She was part of that crazy infection cell on WE Day in Canada – so many people ended up testing positive shortly after that day, including Idris Elba. Canada locked down in March around the same time that the United States was doing a staggered, state-by-state lockdown. The US has an unhinged white supremacist idiot in charge, and it has never shown more than in our response to the pandemic. While other countries like Canada and most of the European Union successfully locked down and greatly minimized their infection rates over the course of four months, America has not. It’s really bad here and there are 50,000-plus people testing positive every day now. So… Justin Trudeau has some thoughts:
A month after Justin Trudeau went silent in his response to President Donald Trump’s handling of George Floyd protesters, the Canadian prime minister had some choice words for the White House’s approach to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We were able to control the virus better than many of our allies, particularly including our neighbor,” Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The 48-year-old leader held a press conference after declining the Trump administration’s invitation to come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the start of a North American trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attended, but Trudeau cited scheduling issues.
“We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday’s meeting,” the prime minister’s office told CNN. “While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the Prime Minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament.”
Trudeau’s critical comments come as the U.S. passed 3 million confirmed cases of the virus, according to a New York Times tracker following the available data. More than 131,000 people have died in the U.S. Canada — which has a fraction of the U.S.’ population — also has a fraction of its cases and deaths. Canada had 106,167 total confirmed cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness and 8,711 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Times.
“We’ve been focused on keeping you safe and getting you the support you need since the beginning of this pandemic, and this morning I’m giving an update on where we are and the road ahead,” Trudeau tweeted before he addressed reporters outside his Ottawa residence on Wednesday.
I feel the same way about this that I felt about countries banning American travelers: we deserve it. We deserve to be banned. We deserve to be criticized and mocked. We deserve all of the derision entirely. Other countries are debating staggered openings while Americans debate whether face masks are some kind of political conspiracy. It’s devastating to live in this stupid country. In fact, I have to thank Trudeau for not going harder on Canada’s crazy, methhead, coronavirus-ridden Southern neighbors.
Justin’s absolutely right. Also, I find him so hot.
This corona stuff is hard on everyone, and America is handling it ok considering everything (your president). We are post the 1st wave and it’s really a new normal, it feels like nothing will ever be the same.
Đoković happened in Zadar, what can I say.
As for Canada…
@Laalaa
The first wave hasn’t ended. We’re not handling things okay. It’s a shit show.
I live in SoCal, and things are getting much worse here. People are approaching basic hygiene and safety along political lines, as some sort of stupid statement about their freedoms. I was in line for the pharmacy at Target on Tuesday, and an erratic (likely on narcotics, possibly homeless) man cut in the front of the line, started rearranging shelves, and when confronted, started coughing on people. He was wearing a very loose surgical mask on his mouth, but the way he was hacking was so awful and threatening. We kept backing up and he kept coming closer. I went and got a manager and don’t know what happened after. There were many people in the store without masks, but walking like they were inviting people to confront them. Given the more explicit MAGA/white supremacy presence in our community lately, I wouldn’t doubt that they were looking for a fight. Thankfully Conceal/Carry permits are not common in California, nor do we have the asinine “Stand Your Ground” laws, so people are slightly less likely to pull a gun in you if you challenge them. Slightly. Maybe not.
Noodle that’s horrible. This is all like something out of the Walking Dead isn’t it? I keep thinking these MAGAts are analogous to Zombies somehow. I can’t get it out of my head. I mean, this has become really really creepy.
We’re not handling it okay. I’m afraid to go out to a store because I can’t count on my fellow Americans to help protect me in the way I’m protecting them. And people have made masks, hygiene, and working for the common good into a political issue. If a freaking pandemic can’t unite the country, nothing will.
2 things and one is very much superficial I know so don’t come for me.
I wish WE had a real leader because what we have now is just…
I think Justin Trudeau is all kinds of swoon worthy. That grey in the beard !!!
That’s all I got
While the US has 10/x the population of Canada, the difference in the numbers is drastic. Canada had around 267 new cases yesterday while the US had over 61,000. I hope the US turns it around and I also hope as Canadians we continue to take it seriously and don’t get complacent. There’s a second wave coming and we need to be diligent…
Canada still has some of those anti-mask morons out there…also a lot of racist incidents towards Asians (videos are on-line to see). Canada also has one of the highest amounts of death due to Covid-19 in the world regarding Long Term Care facilities. It was a shit show. There are also huge outbreaks on farms here because foreign workers aren’t being protected. Canada is doing ok because of our smaller population but we can do a lot better.
My husband tells me I shouldn’t say these things. But for 4 months up here in the NE we have been locked down, social distancing, required to wear masks and we got this virus under control. Most of us did what we had to do to contain the virust. We are all scared that this is now going to be messed up. And can you blame us?
This is exactly how I feel (in MD.) We’ve been social distancing, wearing masks (even in my very red county, I haven’t seen anyone in a store not wearing a mask), following the reopening protocols, and we’ve been doing pretty well (I’m pretty surprised, because our tourist spots are crowded) – but I don’t know what’s going to happen if numbers continue to rise in other states.
When asked why he wasn’t going to the US to celebrate the start of a North American trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, Trudeau said, “Um… I’ve got to wash my hair.”
Yes admittedly all levels of government in Canada have come together in a non partisan way to flatten the curve and control the spread.
Contrary to what many Americans think, there are still many US citizens getting across the border to Canada and not self isolating. I know many Canadians are disturbed by this as we know the second wave is very likely. We have seen a second wave in almost every European country.
While 90 percent of Canadians will wear a mask, there are still some who refuse and seem to enjoy making a spectacle of themselves on social media.
Yes that American student who came in from the U.S. and spread the virus in P.E.I. That province hadn’t had a case of Covid-19 for months, and then a long comes this American who thinks “hey I don’t need to quarantine, who will find out?”. F*cking moron.
USA is a joke right now. People raging over wearing masks and No real leadership ,racism at its finest ..we fear for this country and where it’s headed , if it doesn’t get in control
I mean, spot the lie.
This was a situation that required a uniform national response. I understand that it hit areas like New York and the NE in general (and the West Coast) sooner than it hit the mid west or the southern states, but with free travel between the states and the summer vacation season starting up, it was always inevitable that it would spread nationwide. There needed to be clear guidelines about what to shut down and when.
Its frustrating to be in a state that shut down in mid-March, with decent numbers and boatloads of available testing going on right now, and to be worried about people who vacation in Florida.
Don’t forget, if Trudeau had gone to the US he would have had to quarantine for 14 days upon return as all travellers from other countries do. He’s too busy for that crap.
That’s the benefit of electing an adult and not a toddler. Most of us Canadians feel bad for what Americans are going through. COVID-19 is bad enough but having a crazy stupid President in charge is the absolute worst.