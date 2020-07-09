Justin Trudeau: Canada controlled the virus ‘particularly’ better than the US

Embed from Getty Images

I completely forgot that the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, had coronavirus in March. She was part of that crazy infection cell on WE Day in Canada – so many people ended up testing positive shortly after that day, including Idris Elba. Canada locked down in March around the same time that the United States was doing a staggered, state-by-state lockdown. The US has an unhinged white supremacist idiot in charge, and it has never shown more than in our response to the pandemic. While other countries like Canada and most of the European Union successfully locked down and greatly minimized their infection rates over the course of four months, America has not. It’s really bad here and there are 50,000-plus people testing positive every day now. So… Justin Trudeau has some thoughts:

A month after Justin Trudeau went silent in his response to President Donald Trump’s handling of George Floyd protesters, the Canadian prime minister had some choice words for the White House’s approach to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We were able to control the virus better than many of our allies, particularly including our neighbor,” Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The 48-year-old leader held a press conference after declining the Trump administration’s invitation to come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the start of a North American trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attended, but Trudeau cited scheduling issues. “We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday’s meeting,” the prime minister’s office told CNN. “While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the Prime Minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament.” Trudeau’s critical comments come as the U.S. passed 3 million confirmed cases of the virus, according to a New York Times tracker following the available data. More than 131,000 people have died in the U.S. Canada — which has a fraction of the U.S.’ population — also has a fraction of its cases and deaths. Canada had 106,167 total confirmed cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness and 8,711 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Times. “We’ve been focused on keeping you safe and getting you the support you need since the beginning of this pandemic, and this morning I’m giving an update on where we are and the road ahead,” Trudeau tweeted before he addressed reporters outside his Ottawa residence on Wednesday.

[From People]

I feel the same way about this that I felt about countries banning American travelers: we deserve it. We deserve to be banned. We deserve to be criticized and mocked. We deserve all of the derision entirely. Other countries are debating staggered openings while Americans debate whether face masks are some kind of political conspiracy. It’s devastating to live in this stupid country. In fact, I have to thank Trudeau for not going harder on Canada’s crazy, methhead, coronavirus-ridden Southern neighbors.

