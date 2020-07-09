Duchess Meghan files an injunction to keep the Mail from publishing her friends’ names

A week ago, the Duchess of Sussex filed a legal response to a request made by the Daily Mail as part of her ongoing lawsuit against the media outlet. The part of Meghan’s response which got the most attention was where she said, on the record, that her friends spoke anonymously to People Magazine because they were “rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.” This was regarding the now-infamous February 2019 People Mag cover story where, among other revelations, the news about Meghan’s letter to her father was revealed.
As I said in my coverage, the Daily Mail’s lawyers seem to want to make all of this into a referendum about whether Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People Mag. When really, Meghan’s lawsuit is about how the Mail – with the implicit and explicit help of the “institution” i.e. the palace – bullied her, smeared her and published her handwritten letter to her father. Anyway, a detail was buried last week, which is that Meghan somehow had to reveal, to the Daily Mail, the names of her friends who went to People Mag. Now the Mail wants to publish those names and Meghan is seeking a court order to prevent that.
The Duchess of Sussex is seeking a court order to prevent the publisher of the Mail on Sunday from publicising the names of five friends who could be witnesses in an ongoing legal dispute, according to a court filing. In the latest twist in the high-profile dispute, the Duchess is seeking a High Court injunction stopping the newspaper from publishing the names of the five women who spoke anonymously to the US media in her defence last year. The women’s names are on unpublished court papers in the legal battle, which Meghan insists are “confidential” and should not be made public.
“Associated Newspapers, the owner of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, is threatening to publish the names of five women – five private citizens – who made a choice on their own to speak anonymously with a U.S. media outlet more than a year ago, to defend me from the bullying behaviour of Britain’s tabloid media”, she wrote in the legal submission disclosed this morning.
“These five women are not on trial and nor am I. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is attempting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the point of this case – that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter.”
“Each of these women is a private citizen, young mother, and each has a basic right to privacy. Both the Mail on Sunday and the court system have their names on a confidential schedule, but for the Mail on Sunday to expose them in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing.
“The Mail on Sunday is playing a media game with real lives. “I respectfully ask the court to treat this legal matter with the sensitivity it deserves, and to prevent the publisher of the Mail on Sunday from breaking precedent and abusing the legal process by identifying these anonymous individuals – a privilege that these newspapers in fact rely upon to protect their own unnamed sources.”
What I find hard to understand is why Meghan had to reveal the names in the first place? If her argument is that her friends did this without her knowledge and without her explicit permission, and she only knew about it after the fact, then why are their identities relevant to the case? That’s what I don’t get – it’s not like People Magazine would have revealed the names of their sources, so why did Meghan? I’m not blaming her, I just don’t get the legal argument for why Meghan had to name them at all. Maybe this is all some next-level strategy at play, who knows – the fact that she cites the fact that the Mail relies on “their own unnamed sources” leads me to believe that there is something else at play as well. Meghan has long tried to protect her friends too – I believe that was one of the reasons why she and Harry didn’t reveal the name of Archie’s godparents, because they were trying to protect their friends from tabloid harassment.
(BTW, I’ve always believed that Serena Williams was one of the friends who spoke to People Magazine, and if Serena gets “outed” by the Daily Mail, it will be funny as hell to see the British tabloids try to come for the GOAT. Serena will NOT play.)
Having tasted Brit tabloids, I can understand why Meghan is reluctant in allowing them to continue profit from her name and to go after five other women too- I can only imagine how many articles they would be writing about her friends, and the investigations they would be doing to find dirty on them.
The Mail are disgusting. I still think they’re not actually bothered about winning the court case, they’re trying to fight a different publicity battle about their Evil Meghan fictional creation.
It’s amazing they’re legally allowed to publish information about (and therefore profit from) the court case at all.
Sadly, the Daily Mail has been able to completely change what this case is about. It’s a copyright case, not a referendum on whether or not Meghan knew her friends went to People Magazine. Them mentioning a letter is not the same as the DM publishing a letter without the writer’s consent. But the justice system works one way for White people and another way for POC, so I sadly don’t see this going Meghan’s way.
> I just don’t get the legal argument for why Meghan had to name them at all.
Because the Mail is trying to prove that part or all of the five friends don’t exist, or are on Meghan’s payroll, would be my guess.
> the fact that she cites the fact that the Mail relies on “their own unnamed sources” leads me to believe that there is something else at play as well.
This indicates to me that my guess is also Meghan’s, she knows what they’re getting at…
@Belig – I agree with you. I think it is a case of Meghan saying “If I have to reveal the names of my friends then you, Mail On Sunday dirt-bags, have to release the names of all your unnamed sources dishing false dirt on me.
This could work to Meghan’s advantage if comes out that The Mail On Sunday and Daily Fail really has no sources and just made up all this BS as click-bait to generate revenue.
The names are mentioned in a confidential part of the courts document. The mail lawyers know this. They were seeking permission from the courts for them to publish the names
All they want to do is fight dirty and harass Meghan’s friends with impunity. I hope the court does not allow it.
It seems so shady to me that the MoS could ask for the names as part of court proceedings, and those names are confidential but the Mail can print them. Can you imagine the harassment they would receive???
Maybe there’s a legal point I’m missing, but I don’t see how they would be allowed to do that.
I want to know why she had to reveal their names as well! I wouldn’t have done it…even if it caused me to lose the case! Because I know revealing their names is exactly the weapon the BM would want, much, much more than winning that case!
Someone would have to explain this to me, how exactly does knowing name of Archie’s godparents important to any human being? people have nothing better to worry about?
I am happy Meghan is leading this fight; the tabloids are just trying to deflect from the actual lawsuit! yes they will get content and content to publish but at the end, they will pay…..I do hope others learn that they have to stand up for themselves or those who are weaker than them! Johnny Depp should take the trashy sun down too
This is so heartbreakingly frustrating. Is it true that the judge in this case once represented Associated in a different law suit? She’s absolutely right to sue, but she never stood a chance in this system. The tactics and intentions of the MOS and DF are just as low down you would expect.
Serena would be formidable, and has the resources to put up a fight. But I’m worried the DM wants nothing more than to be in another public fight with another Black American woman. That kind of stuff sells.
Jessica Mulroney, if she was part of it,might be problematic, insofar that it would allow the mail to bring up her racist attack on Sasha Exeter.
Who would the other friends be? Abigail Spencer? Misha Nonoo?
Maybe named them on confidential basis in court docs because they are being asked to verify that they weren’t authorised to disclose details of the letter. That’s part of Fail’s defence on the privacy issue. Fail want their names for more content, eg speculation as to godparents, more people to harass etc.
As mentioned on here before, Fail are more interested in content for clicks etc from this case which will more than make up any damages they would pay if they lose.
Exactly. It’s all for clicks. They really cannot lose. By asking to print the names, they have a story. Meghan asking for an injunction gives them another story. Whether their request is approved or denied is a story. They will drag this out and keep bringing up unrelated issues to create even more stories for their paper. They’re going to make a sh#tload of money off of this lawsuit, even if they lose.
They make money because people read their trash! if people stop clicking on their stories, they will stop printing them!
This case is becoming confusing. I don’t understand why Meghan needs to prove anything more than that the Fail published her letter without permission.
Also do gag orders not exist in the U.K? why is the paper that’s a defendant in the lawsuit allowed to write about that lawsuit and the plaintiff? That’s beyond unfair to Meghan.
I agree. This case seems pretty open and shut to me. They illegally published a letter. The Sun didn’t print Princess Anne’s letters because it was illegal. The Mail know they will lost but are going to milk this case for all it’s worth and make money off of it. I really hope the don’t publish the friends names. I feel like the Mail is going to make Meghan regret ever going after them.
The Daily Mail would publish the names of Meghan’s friends just in time as Ghislaine Maxwell’s case closes in on Andrew. The evil DM doesn’t understand the law. The DM ( and all the British Media) and the Royal Family need a scapegoat. Crossing my fingers that Meghan beats them.
I don’t know how Meghan is getting through all this. She must be so mentally strong. When I think about all the huge life events she’s been thru in only a few years:
2016 – begins dating a prince
2017 – gets engaged to the prince
2018 – marries the prince
2019 – gives birth to a son
2020 – leaves the Royal Family
I’m hoping 2021 is: wins lawsuit, gives birth to a daughter and with hubby enjoys a successful life as a philanthropist.
I believe they threatened her but I think they were bluffing to not only get more Information but to also get more headlines to distract again for the Queen, who has a letter being released and Andrew, with Ghislaine. They are absolutely obsessed with this woman even moreso than Harry because she’s not backing down. They’ll get their headlines and royal family get their distractions but the obsession with Meghan continues. The more she and Harry ignore and continue fighting against them, they’ll never stop harassing and pursuing them. This about the media wanting control and wearing them.
That Media and Government, have complete and total control over that family and they’re angry because these two haven’t no towing the line and escaped them. Harry and Meghan were so so smart to get away because that family is a sinking ship. That family is nothing but puppets and it hasn’t been more obvious until these past few months. The media is Losing money and jobs and they have become completely dependent on this woman and Harry. She is literally their need to live, it’s sickening.
Yes Brit according to the Times on Monday they essentially dared her to seek legal action or they would publish the names& gave her three days to respond.
I agree we are seeing some of these reporters/experts go even more nuts& lashing out because covid has hit profits& publishers behind the Sun, Mirror& Express are having to cut costs& have had big hacking settlements to pay (and will continue to) hitting bottom line more. some RRs have possibly been discredited through the no engagement stance, likely hitting international commentary bookings too. And being away from the palace means less leaks
I don’t blame her for wanting the courts to stop the Fail from saying who the friends were. They’ll be harassed to no end. As for why Meghan gave their names, I’m guessing it was to prove that Meghan didn’t pretend to be 5 friends of hers or that she gave them permission
The Mail is using the court proceedings to generate content for their website. The court should prevent them from profiting off of a possible crime they committed.
In the US system, she would have had to release the names during the discovery process. The MOS would have to have the right to compel them for testimony if they chose to do so or take a deposition.