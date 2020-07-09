TMZ: Kanye West ‘in the throes of a serious bipolar episode’ in the past week

Whenever I write about Kanye West’s MAGA-ness or his unhinged political thoughts, I tend to use the photos of Kanye in the Oval Office from October 2018. Kanye was clearly and visibly off his medication during that trip to Washington, and he ranted and raved to Donald Trump for what felt like an eternity, all with about 20 journalists, photographers and videographers to document the episode. Shortly after that, Kim Kardashian basically forced Kanye to go away for about a month or so, and I tend to believe it was some kind of intervention to get him to go back on his medication. Kanye is an unreliable narrator of his own mental illness, but he’s spoken before about how he’s bipolar, how he sometimes goes off his medication, how his medication “stifles his creativity.”
I’m bringing up the 2018 Oval Office visit because it seemed like he was a very ill man and few people actually acknowledged that what we were seeing was just plain old mental illness and not some next-level political stunt. So it is this month, with Kanye “announcing his presidential candidacy” and giving an absolutely stupid and bonkers interview to Forbes. Now “sources” are telling TMZ that Kanye is unmedicated and in the throes of another bipolar/manic episode:
Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he’s said in the last week … sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our Kanye sources tell us, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year … and our sources say Kanye’s in the midst of one now.
As you know, Ye announced he’s running for president via Twitter over the weekend, and also did a rambling interview with Forbes … which drew harsh criticism, confusion and concern.
Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems. Of course, Kanye’s apparent bipolar episode hasn’t kept him from garnering presidential campaign support from the likes of Elon Musk … who hung with the rapper just days prior to his announcement.
Others are much more skeptical, and that skepticism likely grew in the wake of Kanye’s wide-interview with Forbes … in which he dumped Trump, slammed Biden, revealed he’s running as part of a new party called the “Birthday Party,” claimed he had COVID-19, pushed an anti-vaxx narrative and talked a lot about God. What the interview didn’t touch on, weirdly, was Kanye’s mental health.
While TMZ avoided this, I’m sure there will be comments along the lines of “why doesn’t Kim do something.” It’s not Kim’s responsibility, Kanye is her husband not her child. She has four children and Kanye doesn’t take his mental health seriously enough to take his medication for himself, for his wife or for his kids. This is why Kim has been so quiet in the past week about Kanye – she’s dealing with him 24/7, and she probably knows better than most how unreachable he is during a manic episode. This is why that Forbes interview was so exploitative, and why journalists shouldn’t act as mere stenographers.
PS… In the Forbes piece, Kanye called Planned Parenthood “the Devil’s work” and the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood issued a statement about Kanye’s utter horses-t – go here to read. This is one of the reasons why I’m so mad about all of this – Kanye’s manic episodes don’t exist in a vacuum, and his rantings hurt real people and real issues.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I don’t know what to say about this. I’m not a mental health expert ,and I can’t stand either him or his wife, so I’m not a good judge of this mess either. I do wish they’d both go away though.
I agree 100%. Also, Kim hasn’t been quiet about him in the past week. She retweeted his tweet saying he was running for president. That is support.
Does this man truly have any supportive people around him? He’s surrounded by Karjenners for God’s sake. They only care about publicity and he gives them plenty of that. People with mental illnesses need help. They can’t do it alone. His wife SHOULD be getting him help, not retweeting his utter bullsh*t.
Yeah, I agree with you. The comment in the article that it’s not Kim’s responsibility struck me the wrong way. She married him, had kids with him, if she doesn’t want to deal with her husband, then she should divorce him. Otherwise take care of him.
You seem to ALWAYS give Kim the benefit of the doubt and it’s insanely mind boggling. Did you forget how she co-signed his stupidness on Twitter with her dumb American flag tweet? Kim is complicit in everything this fool does.
Right??? Kim retweeted his announcement seemingly endorsing it. Why do you ALWAYS defend her/give her the benefit the doubt/separate her from anything negative? It‘s…odd.
Because I hate when people blame women for men’s bullshit. It’s that simple.
Yes, it’s usually true that the wife or girlfriend of a man gets unfairly dragged into their BS. But Kim is NOT ONE OF THOSE WOMEN. She actively encourages and participates in Kanye’s crap. She and her family are some of the worst people around. 🤯
I agree that women should not be blamed for what men do. Kim is not responsible for Kanye. However, the truth is that she is responsible for continuing to bring children into this unstable situation. She is responsible for that.
Kanye himself is responsible for everything he does. That is also true.
I have a bipolar husband, and I have to say that somehow to get them back on track is to appear to agree with their insanity. If you disagree or don’t support them, they go completely off the rails. It’s not a perfect solution, but it sometimes works the best. You can always state your honest opinion later when they’re back on their meds and they seem to understand, as long as their not a danger to others.
I don’t care about Kim, will never be her fan. But ELon Musk? What Is his reason for endorsing Kanye? Kanye who was actually not ever a candidate. This is the most important part of the story for me
I have bipolar, and I am disappointed at this article. Many people run for president, including people who do so for bad reasons. Running for president is not a sign of bipolar, and it is hugely stigmatizing to attribute KW’s actions to his disorder. He is a person who made a decision. Moreover, saying that he is inconsistent in describing his disorder is inappropriate. How he feels about his disorder is how he feels, you don’t get to police that. Do better, Celebitchy. Just because TMZ writes a nasty article about someone’s mental health doesn’t mean you have to follow suit.
He decided to run for president with zero prep, no experience, no platform, no campaign organization and too late in the day to get on most states’ tickets.
Its not a rational, well-thought out decision. He’s not rational.
Edit: …. and reading this back I realize most of this this could also be describing Trump. What a coincidence, eh?
I’ve had bipolar disorder since I was a teenager & it was still called manic depression. To me, this is a classic episode. Of course anyone can run for president & for their own reasons, but he’s showing similar patterns to what he did/said before he was hospitalized, by his own admission, particularly the conspiracy theories & most of his interview with Forbes. I absolutely agree that we shouldn’t stigmatize people with mental illness, but pointing out what could well be a pattern that is a warning sign isn’t that, in my opinion, & for me is a real way to recognize when I am at risk of having a serious episode. Similarly, when someone is in the midst of a serious episode, they’re often not the best judge of their illness, especially if they haven’t learned how to understand & manage it. This, of course, is what can make getting treatment so tricky.
I’m not trying to be dismissive of your experience or opinion. In my opinion, he seems like someone who is absolutely in the midst of an episode & who doesn’t really know how to manage his illness.
My MIL has serious mental health issues. I have noticed how serious it is recently because my FIL had surgery and my MIL really can’t take care of herself. So we’ve been stepping in to look after her, she’s in her mid 60′s. I can only speak to what I have seen with our family situation. MIL can’t take care of herself. She cannot be her own advocate, she is very ill. If we didn’t take her to her doctors or make her take her medication, she will not take it and get progressively worse. She isn’t bipolar, but what I have seen, I’m frightened. In our case if we don’t really watch her, then I fear it could be dangerous for her. But again, every situation is different.
So Kris Jenner called up TMZ to start the damage control.
Of course she did. She practically works for TMZ.
I agree, you always let Kim off the hook. Yes he’s a full grown man, yes she has children (and nannies who tend to them), but in the wake of the current political climate and in being aware of her family’s platform, Kim’s silence is a statement.
Everyone should completely ignore him, let his Twitter feed hear crickets, and inundate him with beige straightjacket deliveries.
This happens every few months,he lays low then boom goes on some twitter rants,explosive interviews,announces some absurd ideas and then the ‘off his meds’ sources(PMK)go to TMZ and then they cart him off to some Karjenner bunker until he lets loose again.
I notice he seems to always have these “crazy rants” when he has something to promote.
Oh PLEASE.
Kim doesn’t say anything because it suits her and the entire family of grifters to let him loose like this because at the end of the day, the publicity suits their needs and the press is all they care about. Can we stop with this narrative of her being a long suffering wife standing by her husband?
You said it all grabbyhands. So true!
And in other breaking news, the Titanic sank.
Forbes should be ashamed for that article. The interviewer – the chief content officer – knew exactly what was going on and asked questions about Wakanda to get the quotes he was looking for to blow up for the story. That article knowingly and gleefully exploited a man with well documented mental health issues. They literally couldn’t wait to put the story out
I agree. This feels like exploitation.
It’s all so complicated. My brother was married to someone who was bipolar and refused to take meds (unless it was court ordered). It’s hard on the family and has traumatized her children and our family year after year. I hope that is it not happening in his house and they have the resources to separate him from his family when he is unstable.
He is a public figure and when he’s having these episodes and spouts bullsh*t, it has real consequences so it’s hard not to be frustrated that he continues to not medicate. While mental illness is not someone’s fault, it is their responsibility.
It’s more frustrating, though, that media outlets continue to give him a platform, bipolar or not, when he says unhinged stuff like this.
Has anyone ever experienced or witnessed the opposite,my uncle (mid fourties) seems to be calm and some what together when he is off his meds,its when he takes his medication that he is all over the place,completely restless and has all these strange behaviours,though his wife has never fully pin pointed his condition so i dont know if it is infact bipolar,she just says he has mental stress.
KW is a tough call. He’s bipolar (diagnosed) AND a malignant narcissist. This isn’t a referendum on Kanye is a dick because he’s bipolar. It’s the combo of the two and that makes him a dick. My bestie is bipolar and the signs are unmistakeable. But my experience of her and others I’ve worked with is they hate the meds as it dulls brilliance and creativity. Again, stories from BP friends. Clearly he’s a money machine (who knows why) so everyone’s letting him run to make the money. He needs guidance and a firm hand to force him to do what’s right for him, but when off meds makes the bucks, that’s what happens.
As a spouse of someone with Bipolar Disorder, I have to say that I do think it’s my responsibility to both support him in his ongoing maintenance of his condition and intervene when he is experiencing extreme behavior. He can’t always do it himself. Whether I like it or not, I am part of the support system that keeps him functioning, and possibly even alive. Just like I would intervene if he was so depressed that he could harm himself, I would intervene if he is manic.
If I love him and want him to be safe and a good dad to our kids, that’s part of the package. It helps to view it as a medical support role.
But it can sometimes be hard to recognize manic behavior until it gets SUPER out of control. As a partner, it can be hard to know where to step in, without stifling all of your partner’s healthy ups and downs that the rest of us are free to experience. He should still be free to make mistakes like the rest of us.
That said, if Kanye’s behavior has dangerous implications I would hope Kim would step in. Only Kim has the ability to do so, and I would argue also the clear responsibility. Still, it’s really hard to actually do it.
Having a mental illness does not make you a Republican or an asshole. If you’re ALREADY an asshole your behavior might be accentuated.
I really dislike how every tabloid-baity thing Kanye does gets attributed to him *maybe* having an illness or disorder (we don’t actually know, I actually don’t understand his obscure references). People with mental illness or bipolar disorder aren’t assholes because of their illness.
“Kanye doesn’t take his mental health seriously enough to take his medication for himself, for his wife or for his kids.“
The tone of this article….isn’t great.
We don’t know if he isn’t taking medication. We don’t know if he is in a manic state.
It’s common for patients with mental illness to stop taking their medications at some point. The side effects can be atrocious.
He may be taking his medications, but perhaps he needs to visit his psychiatrist to have his dosage adjusted.
Or, this is just a dumb publicity stunt by a guy who is known for dumb publicity stunts.
I agree with President Obama, Kanye West is a jackass. But, he’s a jackass struggling with mental illness. Speculating on his medication adherence and shaming him for his struggle with mental illness feels gross.
Like when Kayne announced he was running for President, did anyone think he was ON his meds????? Come on! I wish Kayne would somehow just go away and get some serious help for his Bipolar Disorder once and for all. Listen, I have mental health issues as well. Have since I was 22/23 years old, but I put on my big girl pants, spent years in psychotherapy, tried different medications to see what worked for me – and I fucking listened to my doctors and didn’t pretend I have all the answers!! Mental disorders like bipolar/depression are a chemical imbalance in your brain; I know, I have bipolar II which doesn’t have the manic episodes like Kayne has, but I suffer from deep, severe episodes of depression. I have had many of these over the years. And I also have to agree with some other people here – I realize Kim is not responsible for him. He is a grown man and he is the one who must take charge and accountability of his mental health. HOWEVER, she could attempt to stop his ass from doing these publicity stunts when she is aware he is probably not mentally well. I feel that Kim/the Kardashians are simply enablers to him and are not supporting a true recovery for him. Just my opinion.
AND, if he does put his name on the ballot, I only fear that might take away votes from Biden and help Trump get re-elected and then GOD HELP US ALL! We cannot take four more years of the psychopath in the office right now!!
I understand and completely agree with not blaming Kardashian for West’s own narcissism and bs. I do not understand the idea that she has no responsibilities here. She does. She is in a serious relationship with someone who is unwell. Not just unwell, but if TMZ is to be believed, he’s in the middle of an acute mental health crisis and can’t or won’t help himself. I’m more than willing to believe that there’s plenty going on out of the public eye and that Kardashian knows more and is doing more than I can see here but I don’t think it’s wholly fair to leave her out of this instance entirely.