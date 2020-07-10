Martin Luther King III ‘greatly disappointed’ to see how UK treated Duchess Meghan

Martin Luther King III is the 62-year-old son of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK III does a lot of work around his father’s legacy, the MLK Center and social and racial justice causes. MLK III has a new interview with the I Paper, a British publication, where he speaks about the racial justice protests, the murder of George Floyd, and what would have been different if his father had lived decades longer – you can read the full piece here. MLK III was asked about the Duchess of Sussex, because I think British publications just do that all the time now – they just ask everybody “so what’s your take on Meghan??” Here’s what he said in context:
Even Prince Harry has called for Britain to confront the “uncomfortable” history of the Commonwealth, declaring days after I speak with King that “there is no way that we can move forward, unless we acknowledge the past”. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has faced what many feel was a harsh treatment at the hands of the British media that a white woman would not have endured.
King admits he was “greatly disappointed” watching Britain’s treatment of the American Duchess. “The reports that I saw were very, very, very difficult reports of how she was treated.”
“I’m not surprised, in other words, it’s not like ‘oh, wow, that that’s a surprise’ because these institutions have been here forever. And the institutions have been structured in a certain way. So when you operate as Harry just happening to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there was going to be pushback.
“I think that’s the process that we have to still continue to work through to rid our society of racism.”
But despite the barriers, and anger, and divisions, King doesn’t accept that his father’s dream is further away. That’s an insult to those who have fought to move forward for decades.
Here’s how I saw things – many Americans have always enjoyed reading gossip about royals, especially British royals. We enjoyed the fairytale aspect, and we enjoyed the real sh-t drama of it too, especially with Princess Diana. As Americans, we didn’t really understand the nuances of the British establishment, or the ingrained systemic racism in British class-based society, their media and their institutions. We just didn’t get it, it was literally foreign to us, even though America also has deep, systemic racism across the board. But we genuinely thought that when our pretty biracial American actress crossed the pond and married a British prince, it would just be a new, modern chapter to the fairytale we always enjoyed. What we got was an education in how British society, British media and British institutions simply did the most to reject, smear, humiliate and bully a woman of color until her life became unbearable. It was an education. I think it was an education even for people who have done work on institutional racism for decades, like MLK III.
Exactly!
They thought people weren’t paying attention; they are going to be very surprised by the pushback on their BS; we have enough problems here with orange man, our own systemic racism but Kaiser and MLK III are right, it was an education
It wasn’t shocking at all that they went after her, I always knew they would because she’s American and mixed race but what was disturbing was the amount of vitriol from a media that loves to claim that they’re not racist. It’s the delusion that has been jarring to witness. The obsession they have with her and Harry is stalkerish, deluded and they seem to want their attention badly. The attachment that many of those photographers, reporters, experts etc have toward this couple is really sickening. These people don’t realize how unhinged they look. They don’t realize that the rest of the world is looking at them sideways. The way they’re acting, you would think Harry was the next king. This is all about them missing the control and anger that their money makers are gone. It’s incredibly toxic and abusive. They know they aren’t returning, dropping the lawsuits and will never embrace them with access. That has them REELING.
Co-sign 100%. Anyone Harry married was probably going to be attacked. Harry marrying a biracial American woman upped the ante, so to speak. But the most disturbing aspect of it, to me, is how unhinged some of these people are. These “reporters” actively engage with the nastiest conspiracy theories on Twitter. they ENABLE and encourage those theories.
I will say, for the rota, I think its mostly about missing the control like you said, but I think its also self-preservation. Harry and Meghan have proved that you don’t actually need the royal rota to get your message out. You don’t need a pool photographer to get your charity work covered. You don’t need to interact with someone who abuses you daily to make sure your work gets attention. And so all the RRs have left is supposed “insider knowledge” that ends up being nasty conspiracy theories. But if they admit that H&M don’t need them, then why do other royals need them? Its clear from H&M that if their work is interesting, and relevant, and their message is clear, it will get international attention. And I guess that’s the issue, right? Would anyone cover Kate’s gardening if it weren’t for the rota?
They don’t deserve a woman as awesome as her in their country. We love her more here. Stay where the love is strong and unified. We need her now more than ever.
His answer was so diplomatic while still making very clear what he actually thought, especially the line about the work we need to continue to do to rid our system of racism. He’s being direct but not combative, but he’s making it crystal clear that he understands her treatment was racist.