Kim Kardashian is ‘concerned, worried’ about Kanye, but she’s not leaving LA

Like nearly every Kanye West story, the backstory on his bipolar disorder is lengthy, contradictory and backed up by endless interviews and quotes. I won’t even attempt to recap, but People Magazine did a good one here. It is established by his words and actions that Kanye has been suffering with his bipolar disorder for several years. Personally, I would guess that his drinking and drug use in his 20s was probably an early attempt to self-medicate. Over the past five years especially, he just goes through very manic periods and they almost always play out in public, through Kanye’s social media, or Kanye giving interviews and making bizarre, outlandish claims, or what about the time that he seemed to be in some kind of ranting fugue state in the Oval Office?
Anyway, in recent weeks, Kanye has been going through another manic phase. We all knew that as soon as he announced his presidential candidacy via tweet, and then we were sure about it when he gave that God-awful interview to Forbes. Then TMZ got a tip (likely from a Kardashian) that Kanye was in fact “in the throes of a serious bipolar episode.” As it turns out, People Magazine got a similar exclusive:
Kanye West’s announcement about his intention to run for president has come amid a new cycle in the rapper’s struggle with his bipolar disorder, a source tells PEOPLE.
“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source tells PEOPLE.
Wife Kim Kardashian West, who according to the source is in Los Angeles with their four kids while West is in Wyoming, has been feeling “worried” about her husband’s behavior.
“Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried,” the source adds. “The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.”
Well, that answers that: “Wife Kim Kardashian West, who according to the source is in Los Angeles with their four kids while West is in Wyoming.” I said in yesterday’s story that it’s not Kim’s responsibility to be her husband’s caretaker, and I still feel that way. It’s not Kim’s “fault” that Kanye is like this, and it’s not Kim’s fault that Kanye has megalomaniac delusions when he refuses to medicate. She does what she can, but she’s also been through all of this before with Kanye and (I would assume) she finds that there really isn’t anything she *can* do for him when in this state. And clearly, she doesn’t want to be around him – they’ve been having marriage problems throughout the quarantine, and Kanye keeps flying back and forth between LA and Wyoming while Kim mostly stays in LA. It feels like Kim is doing what she needs to do for herself and her kids.
Also: there’s a sort of desperation to the claims that Kim “has to stick with Kanye” or else she’ll be nobody. Like, she was incredibly famous before Kanye. If she left him tomorrow, she’d still be famous and financially successful, and she wouldn’t have to pretend to like domes. Imagine how successful her fourth husband will be. I imagine the fourth husband will be some big-name lawyer in LA.
I think she’s stuck between a rock and a very hard place. (Disclaimer: I am very much NOT a fan of anything K-related.) If she doesn’t support him, she’s cold, a bitch, grasping, self-obsessed and career-focused. If she DOES support him she’s encouraging his delusions, is cynical, cold, narcissistic, self-obsessed and career-focused. If she were to temper or counter his statements she’d be censoring him. This is a situation where she just can’t win, even through divorce, because there are four children in the mix. If we look beyond the performative narcissism and the series of new faces and implants and terrible reality series, she’s a woman who’s made a commitment to a man who often refuses to help himself and drops himself, and her by extension, right in it. His outbursts range from embarrassing to terrifying. If I were in her situation I’d divorce him and insist that he could only have contact time with the children if he were appropriately medicated, and it could very well be her only option. His children are old enough to be affected by this now.
I think what’s not well understood about these manic episodes is that agreeing with the delusions does not encourage further delusions for the person in mania. It doesn’t make them any worse than they would be without you agreeing.
However, by agreeing you are encouraging the person in mania to stay connected with you and keeps that line of communication open.
It seems counterintuitive, but flat out denying the delusions can cause more harm than agreeing that the person believes in the delusions and acknowledging that the delusions are real for that person.
Until either the manic episodes passes or they get into trouble where they end up in a hospital and medicated, the only way to have any type of conversation is to agree with some aspect of the delusions. Show the sick person that you are on their side. Then they may open up and eventually agree to treatment. If you flat our refuse the delusions, things can actually get even worse and the person can get into greater trouble because they feel no support from their loved ones.
It’s messed up, and as much as I usually don’t care about the kardashians, there is no right way to deal with this. Mania/psychosis, it’s incredibly hard to deal with. Especially as it comes on in waves. One conversation the person is raving lunatic running for president, next conversation he is asking how you are doing and do you want him to make pasta or chicken for dinner.
100% @gemenichic
I think ignoring the pressure placed on family members from their loved ones whilst manic is very often ignored
KKW endorsed in the lightest way possible and this could have prevented hours of haranging or even be done in order to keep him safe.
We have no idea how rapidly he cycles or his need to be acknowledged when manic.
Please stop wanting to make this the fault of the Kardashian or Jenner family.
It is a difficult situation for anyone – not actually made easier by money. She will be highly anxious not knowing the right path to take for her, their family or him.
These people are still people
I disagree. As rich and famous as she was before Kanye, her star was falling after her 72 day quickie marriage. Fast! He revived her, and then opened doors for her and her family that were locked to them.
Kim (And the rest of that degenerative family) are quite ready to stand with Kanye when it benefits them. They’re happy for him to go on rants in their defence. They need to take the bad with the good. She made the vows. Stand by your man Kim. Look after this black man… consider it gratitude for ripping off the culture and profiting off of it
I’d want to be several states away with my kids during “episodes” like these too.
“You go on to Wyoming, Honey. We’ll be here when you get back.” (Whew! He’s gone!)
I don’t think she’ll divorce him until the kids are older or grown. 1) He’d get visits with the kids, possibly, unsupervised visits. 2) It would make her look bad like she abandoned her husband due to a medical condition. Better to just live separately as much as possible.
The top three reasons people divorce are kids, money, careers.
Those are often the same reasons people stay.
I hope he wears that silver get-up at the debates….
She will not divorce him right now. She’ll look like the wife who stood by him during hard times, then when everything calmed down in a year or two I believe she will leave.
I agree with you she was already super successful before Kanye, but she didn’t hang out with Beyonce until she was with Kanye West. It catapulted her to another level of fame. She wasn’t only a tv reality show star, she became a celebrity.
@nancypants
Agreed. The fear of a person with bouts of mania being given joint custody is likely a reason to not get a divorce. Until a divorce is done and a custody agreement is in place, she can take the kids and go live separately during the episodes making sure their exposure is limited/controlled.
He is a rich man, and likely loves his children very much. I doubt that he would give up full custody and I doubt that he would be able to avoid manic states completely.
So she is between a rock and a hard place.
Come here just for the Kanye news, was thinking today would be the day they finally divorce. There’s that dress.
It’s not that I think it’s her fault when he behaves this way or that nearly a decade into their relationship she owes him for all the doors her opened …. it’s that unlike most people, his manic behavior doesn’t just impact him and his family. He actively attacks the civil rights of this country and divides us. Over and over and over again.
It’s not that I think Kim should magically fix him, it’s that as his wife, I do think she has a responsibility to his mental health. That’s not blaming a woman for her husbands bs.
And as I also said yesterday, she has no issue profiting off of him and his mental state when it suits her. Right now it doesn’t.
I can relate to the bipolar depression. I just finish paying off a credit card bill doing my episode and finally going on proper medication. My 20′s were filled with liquor and pot use so I could just feel something else, pretty much anything else.
I know Kayne is totally awful and a complete and total douchebag but this is something that I do have in common with him and I do not have a tenth of a tenth of the assets and access he does.
My man, you have four kids, think about their future and how they will want to you around.