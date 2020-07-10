Kim Kardashian is ‘concerned, worried’ about Kanye, but she’s not leaving LA

Like nearly every Kanye West story, the backstory on his bipolar disorder is lengthy, contradictory and backed up by endless interviews and quotes. I won’t even attempt to recap, but People Magazine did a good one here. It is established by his words and actions that Kanye has been suffering with his bipolar disorder for several years. Personally, I would guess that his drinking and drug use in his 20s was probably an early attempt to self-medicate. Over the past five years especially, he just goes through very manic periods and they almost always play out in public, through Kanye’s social media, or Kanye giving interviews and making bizarre, outlandish claims, or what about the time that he seemed to be in some kind of ranting fugue state in the Oval Office?

Anyway, in recent weeks, Kanye has been going through another manic phase. We all knew that as soon as he announced his presidential candidacy via tweet, and then we were sure about it when he gave that God-awful interview to Forbes. Then TMZ got a tip (likely from a Kardashian) that Kanye was in fact “in the throes of a serious bipolar episode.” As it turns out, People Magazine got a similar exclusive:

Kanye West’s announcement about his intention to run for president has come amid a new cycle in the rapper’s struggle with his bipolar disorder, a source tells PEOPLE. “Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source tells PEOPLE. Wife Kim Kardashian West, who according to the source is in Los Angeles with their four kids while West is in Wyoming, has been feeling “worried” about her husband’s behavior. “Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried,” the source adds. “The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.”

[From People]

Well, that answers that: “Wife Kim Kardashian West, who according to the source is in Los Angeles with their four kids while West is in Wyoming.” I said in yesterday’s story that it’s not Kim’s responsibility to be her husband’s caretaker, and I still feel that way. It’s not Kim’s “fault” that Kanye is like this, and it’s not Kim’s fault that Kanye has megalomaniac delusions when he refuses to medicate. She does what she can, but she’s also been through all of this before with Kanye and (I would assume) she finds that there really isn’t anything she *can* do for him when in this state. And clearly, she doesn’t want to be around him – they’ve been having marriage problems throughout the quarantine, and Kanye keeps flying back and forth between LA and Wyoming while Kim mostly stays in LA. It feels like Kim is doing what she needs to do for herself and her kids.

Also: there’s a sort of desperation to the claims that Kim “has to stick with Kanye” or else she’ll be nobody. Like, she was incredibly famous before Kanye. If she left him tomorrow, she’d still be famous and financially successful, and she wouldn’t have to pretend to like domes. Imagine how successful her fourth husband will be. I imagine the fourth husband will be some big-name lawyer in LA.