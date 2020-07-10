Anita White, the real Lady A, speaks out: ‘I am not going to be erased’

As we discussed, the all-white country group Lady Antebellum decided to formally change their name to Lady A last month. There was an immediate problem though: a black artist named Anita White already performs and records under the name Lady A, and she’s been in the music industry for years/decades. Apparently, the country band reached out to OG Lady A after they already decided to rename themselves, and shenanigans ensued. Now the country band is suing Anita White for the trademark rights to the name. It’s a huge mess! But Anita White is calling out Lady Karen. She spoke to Vulture at length about how this is all one big problematic mess. Some highlights:
The name negotiations were never in good faith: “I think they always knew what they were gonna do,” she said over the phone, moments after news went wide and far that the band is taking her to court.
Anita White has always been an independent artist: Having been independent for the entirety of her career, White never had the machine behind her that the band did when they trademarked her name in 2010; without guidance from a label, the self-distributed artist was unlikely to have foreseen the need to protect her Pacific Northwest brand from a Nashville-based country group. “You don’t get to just come and take because you have that privilege,” White says of the band and of the music industry as a whole. “We don’t have that luxury or that privilege, so we need somebody to help us and lift us up.”
The band contacted her days after their June statement on their name change: In her very first conversation with the band, on June 15, when its members — Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley — repeatedly asked to take a picture they could post on social media to show the world how they were “moving forward with positive solutions and common ground,” White could see that they weren’t really concerned about her position as an independent artist. The band wanted to record a song with White, she told me just after the lawsuit was announced, and they wanted to record the process, documentary style, to chronicle the proof that they were nothing like the rest of the country standing on opposite sides of life and liberty, unable or unwilling to meet in the middle. But as they spoke during the negotiations over the last two weeks, White began to realize that any meeting in the middle would result only from her own painstaking strides. The band had already made their splashy statement, declaring newfound wokeness by ceremoniously discarding the latter half of their name. Their declarations of faith were meaningless, White now says, because they never engaged with her in good faith.
They sent her a vague contract: “The first contract they sent [on June 30] had no substance,” she explains. “It said that we would coexist and that they would use their best efforts to assist me on social-media platforms, Amazon, iTunes, all that. But what does that mean? I had suggested on the Zoom call that they go by the Band Lady A, or Lady A the Band, and I could be Lady A the Artist, but they didn’t want to do that.”
Why she asked for the $10 million to give up the name: White says that the goal since learning of the band’s name switch-up was always to continue to perform and release music under the name Lady A. But as the band proved unwilling to compromise, she began to consider other options for protecting her business interests. Regarding the $10 million she asked for when her attorney sent the latest draft of the coexistence agreement on July 3 — what Nashville songwriter Shane McAnally recklessly likened to extortion on Twitter — White says that it was simply a request for the necessary resources to support herself and, perhaps more importantly, the entire Black community. Her plan, she told me, was to use $5 million to rebrand, to start over as an artist with more than 20 years in the game — but without the high-powered label and management machine of a Lady Antebellum. The other $5 million was to be donated to the charities of her choice, including organizations that provide support to other independent Black artists. If the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum was going to vow to support to Black lives, Lady A says, she was going to hold them to it.
She believes that the band is trying to portray her as an ‘angry black woman’: “I was quiet for two weeks because I was trying to believe that it was going to be okay and that they would realize that it would be easier to just change their name, or pay me for my name. Five million dollars is nothing, and I’m actually worth more than that, regardless of what they think. But here we go again with another white person trying to take something from a Black person, even though they say they’re trying to help. If you want to be an advocate or an ally, you help those who you’re oppressing. And that might require you to give up something because I am not going to be erased.”
Yeah, it’s simple to me and I honestly don’t know why the band doesn’t see that paying the real Lady A for her name is simply the best option. It’s not even the best option for her, but at least she would have the money to start over with a new name. I’ll never know why the band would rather spend a sh-t ton of money in a legal battle with a black artist (who has the moral high ground). Especially since the WHOLE purpose of the band’s name change was so that they could “look woke” (or “not look AS racist”).
View this post on Instagram
Lady A Live New Orleans Drops Saturday July 18th My Birthday Download @ www.ladyababyblues.com I WILL NOT BE ERASED! #TheTruthIsLoud #ChangeTheWold #LadyALiveInNewOrleans #LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist #TheRealLadyA #UseYourPrivilege #SpeakUpSpeakOut #NoWeaponFormedAgainstMeShallProsper
All of these f–kers have I Would Like To Speak To Your Manager Face.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
Lady A makes more sense as an artist’s name than a group name. This fight is ridiculous and shows that Band Lady A wasn’t serious about BLM to begin with.
Word. Might as well have kept Lady Antebellum.
It doesn’t matter to me if they ever change their name. I will always call them Lady Antebellum because of this horse crap. I was also a fan who had one of their albums and a few other songs. Never again. They will never get any of my money or support ever again.
10 million seems like a fair deal, and what she wants to do with it is up to her (and it sounds like a good plan).
It’s going to be a PR mess for Lady A the Band!
Ah white privilege….
I’m wrong so I’ll double down. Why are you arguing with me? I don’t understand. How dare you!
“You owe me this! I’m woke! We’re not Lady Antebellum anymore!”
Ugh. I don’t even listen to Lady Racist nor had I ever heard of the real Lady A, but this makes me rage.
I met them once at one of their shoes. I asked them to sign my (cowboy) boots, which are signed by a number of country artists. The tall guy starting signing my boobs. Okkkkkay then..
Can a trademark lawyer chime in here?: I was under the impression Lady Antebellum already owned the trademark to “Lady A” since 2010. So, while the optics are obviously not good, I’m confused why they have to sue to use the name at all ? Don’t they legally own it?
I know EU copyright and trademark laws. basically these names are territorial and have expiration dates. Like even CocaCola need to renew their name and trademark every 10 years or so. i would love to know more from USA lawyer on the matter too. But I can’t believe this story since I have heard of her and feel this situation only launched them and they are using it. might be just cause I don’t listen to that music genre since i’m in eu. Are they big?
Yes they are very big, multi platinum selling, country music stars. Have been for a long time – and have been using Lady A liberally for as long as I’ve known about them (late 2000s or so).
I’m just super unclear as to why they are suing Lady A. Are they doing it as a preemptive strike to clear up the matter now instead of later if she sued them?
First, there are such things as common law rights (you just have to prove them while a trademark registration carries presumptive rights that you don’t have to prove). So, Lady A will argue that regardless of the trademark registration, she has priority over the band’s rights in “Lady A.”
Also, a trademark owner owns rights in connection with the goods and services that they are actually using the trademark with. You don’t just own the trademark in connection with everything. That’s why someone can own a name in connection with computers and someone can own the same name in connection with educational services, for example. It can obviously be more complicated than that, but those are the basics. Here, I imagine that Lady A would argue that she owns “Lady A” in connection with entertainment services/performing services/recordings since she actually used the name in connection with those items. From what I can tell, it seems like the band only used “Lady A” in connection with merch? So Lady A would argue that the band only owns limited rights in connection with merchandise. But this seems like more of a side argument? (I really haven’t looked into these details.)
Ultimately, it seems like Lady A has a strong priority argument, as I mention initially above. (I’m a trademark attorney.)
Just changing it to “Lady A” (even if they weren’t stepping on an artist who had been using the name for years) is a weak choice in the first place. Everyone still knows what the A stands for. They say they chose it because they found plantation mansions beautiful. That says it all right there.
Their best option is to change their name again, and leave Lady A to the original woman who has recorded under that name for 20 years.
If they co-exist with the name, she’ll be buried under their online presence. And why should they get what they want?
You can take out the racist in the name, but you can’t take the racist out of the band’s behavior.
They need to change their name to something else. It’s obvious that they’ll be just fine if they change their name, but Lady A does not have the money and resources to be able to carve out a whole new image for herself. That is the issue here. It’s totally reasonable that she asked for money to reestablish herself if they want to take her name.
I understand from a legal perspective that they have the rights to this name. But if they’re doing this in good faith with the intention to right a wrong, they shouldn’t be trying to strip this Black artist’s work from her. There are a million other names they can use. If they move forward with this lawsuit the PR will be so much worse than simply choosing a new name.
Yeah it reminds me of what my father drilled into my head about the right of way while teaching me how to drive: they were right. dead right.
Good for Anita. Her intended use for the money shows that this is also symbolic of how Black creators are ripped off all the time with little recourse. Not today, Karen.
After the name change by the country band, Lady A was immediately buried on the platforms where she sells her music. Spotify replaced her search with the country band so yeah this was an immediate blow to selling her music.
Not a lawyer, but I have owned businesses and had to consult a copyright lawyer re: someone posing as me. Claiming a name for your business can be filed with the state in which you live.
In the US, if Lady A was using the name prior to the country band, and if it was her primary name, that shows ownership. Filing the copyright itself doesn’t mean you will win in court against someone who didn’t file but was using it before you and using it consistently (this is where I think country band has a problem with their claim JMO.
If country band didn’t used the name Lady A in selling their band, on contracts, in merchandise consistently (meaning every day, every month, every year), and if they weren’t legally recognized as Lady A over the decades etc… that doesn’t prove a consistent and primary use.
JMO but country band wants to ride roughshod over this lady as they think she has no power.