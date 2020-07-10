Duchess Kate misses Wimbledon, so she found a way to chat with Andy Murray

As an avid tennis-watcher, some of the hardest moments for me during the lockdown have been during those weeks when a major tournament was supposed to be happening. Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Roland Garros… all cancelled or postponed, and all of those weeks were hard! But damn, today would have been the men’s semifinal day at Wimbledon. Wear a mask and hug your local tennis fans, because this would-have-been Wimbledon fortnight was rough!
The Duchess of Cambridge is a Wimbledon regular and patron to the All-England Club. Her favorite player is Roger Federer, without a doubt. But she’s also keen on Andy Murray, arguably the greatest British tennis player in, like, three generations? Andy is the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years (and he won it twice). Andy’s mum Judy Murray has done various events with Kate in the past, but Andy has avoided being sucked into the Performative Keenness for years now. But maybe Sir Andy and Duchess Kate were both commiserating about how much they missed Wimbledon this year or something, because Andy joined Kate on a Zoom call to talk to schoolkids (he joins around the 2:20-mark):
First thing: Kate is such a cheeseball for wearing her Wimbledon pin, that purple and blue pin that signifies that she’s a patron of the All-England. I mean, I get it. She REALLY misses tennis. I feel her. I’m there too. As for Andy… after his hip surgery last year, he’s been a bit up-and-down and you can tell that he’s afraid of re-injuring himself. He played a local “battle of the Brits” lockdown tournament a few weeks ago (he ended up pulling out because his hip wasn’t great) and he was rocking a beard, but I think the other guys made fun of him, so he shaved it. Too bad, because he looked HOT with that beard. He looks good here too, but anyway. So, I’m not yelling at Kate about this! She wanted to talk to a cute tennis player and she lured Sir Andy in with a “talking to kids” scheme.
Kate wants to get on the court with Andy too:
Loved dropping in on this, thanks for having me 😊 @KensingtonRoyal @Wimbledon https://t.co/BI3lGBTO2e
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 10, 2020
Maybe next time it can be on a tennis court…👀
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Where were the Daily Mail comments for Wiglet’s Performative Crotch Grabbing? Does this count as ‘work’? How did she get her Botox freshened in lockdown? Why isn’t she quivering at the knowledge she and Carole Bennett will soon be outed as Daily Wail sources? So many questions, so little… no, actually: Wiglet has all the spare time in the world.
I mean, Wimbledon really is the perfect event for her. She loves going anyway AND it counts as work! Its the ultimate keen kate event!
snarkiness aside, I do feel bad for people who love a certain sport and are missing it. I love football (although my feelings for it are now a lot more complicated) so I haven’t missed anything yet, but the fall will be interesting. My husband loves baseball – both the sport and the pastime (like he loves just having a game on in the background, or going to the stadium and getting fries and a beer and doing all the cheers, even if the game is bad….and we cheer for the Orioles, so it is usually bad, ha.) So he’s been bummed the past few months (he gets it, but he’s still bummed.)
My 16 year old has had a tough time with all of this-especially missing watching sports. It’s a huge part of his life-he’s a massive baseball fan. His teams are the Os (he was born in Bmore) and the Dodgers-my husband’s team too.
I miss tennis, I’ve just moved to the UK, and I was going to try head to Wimbledon this year (early riser tickets)
This seems like the type of thing the royal family actually enjoy doing too… must be something to do with the all white 😝😝
JK… I know the actual origins
Why is she doing this with her back to the window? FIND YOUR LIGHT, KATE.
Tyra would be shook
I was going to call her the Duchess of Backlighting but I thought it would be too mean
It’s not too mean. It’s just the right amount of mean, actually.
@Kaiser, backlighting… gaslighting…
She started doing that about a month or so ago. They were always in front of that door for a while and then I guess someone told her to switch it up because she moved in front of the window. I think its kind of weird because Charles and Camilla and Sophie are doing zoom calls where we can see their offices and such, and the Cambridges seem to go out of their way to show as little of their home as possible.
I think she thinks that natural light is more flattering – amateur move for someone the press likes to tell us is a professional photographer.
@LouBear Too much Botox/fillers to smize.
Lack of access to cosmetic work. This woman is vain as all hell and that is the only thing she has going for her.
I am going to wager that Andy did this because kids were involved and Unable knew that as well.
That seems to fall within his character.
Not yelling at her either on that. Would jump at the chance of a chat with Andy Murray. Huge crush on Andy Murray.
Looks like she’s found her new ‘happy place’ by the window. You have to laugh at the mediocracy being played out for us all to see.
I think it would be quite nice if she did something with tennis and kids. Or more with sports in general. Perhaps getting kids into sports more? Maybe she does do something like that and I just don’t pay attention to her enough. I know about Coach Core but that’s more so training. I’m talking about actually getting kids to do more sports
Just to clarify: I’m not hating on her, but just saying it would be nice if she could do more. Key phrase: would be nice.
Another Kate puff piece, not tackling a serious issue outside NHS. Again serious press outside the UK doesn’t pay attention. The FFQC needs to bring more to the table.
@Aquarius64 Wiglet has to bring something – ANYTHING – to the table. I mean, look at the timeline. Chased a Penis with Teeth for eight years. Worked for three months out of the eight years. Got the PWT (yay Kate!). Worked about three months in total out of the however many years they’ve been married. Spent eight years copying five questions out of an APA101 textbook, claiming she was going to ‘fix’ a whole country. ‘Fix’ vanished (was not fixed). Had a baby every time a seriously keen project was announced. Has been promising the Rota/nation that she’s ‘gaining in confidence’ and ‘getting better at public speaking’ and is going to ‘hit the ground running’ FOR NEARLY A DECADE. The bar is set so low for her there’s no room to crawl under it. Her life goals were to Marry Up. Now she exhausts herself by Zooming around once a week, ignoring Penis with Teeth’s topiary obsession, and cosplaying her dead mother-in-law in yet another new and hideous outfit. That. That, right there, is her life.
While it’s true that Murray is the best *British* player, I think the Scots would like people to be more specific.
Agree that this would be a great entree into some good work Kate could do. Maybe get underprivileged kids access to tennis lessons and rackets, or other sports that often have barriers to entry. She could show up with tennis players all the time then. But I really think she’s THAT work-shy.
Her goal is to work from home, don’t you know. The lockdown was, and is, her perfect “work” situation. She gets new outfits for every zoom stint (shopping!), gets to meet her heroes (Andy!) and yet only invest i15 minutes max in seeing the Public (doing her job!). Then she continues on with her day of scheming with Carole, throwing darts at her poster of Rose and more shopping while avoiding thinking about her husband’s cheating. What a hollow existence, and all on the taxpayer’s dime. SMH
Did you catch at the end how she said “Enjoy your holidays!”? I wonder how much of a Freudian slip this was on her part. I imagine for her, some of this distancing is a bit of a holiday, considering she has ample help with kids, cooking, and housework. It’s pretty tone deaf to say that, though, since so many are struggling to stay alive right now. I know the lockdowns have been lifted a BIT in the UK, but to whom is this time a “holiday”? Not the other 98%, that’s for sure.
I once found a signed photographer of Andy with a fan on a couch back home! I like Andy, sad about his hip. I agree @kaiser I too liked the beard!
I think he didnt know KeenKueen kate was doing this when he signed on! The keenbridges love to jump in on finished projects,events..etc ,I mean her PR keeps saying she loves tennis but she only attends the finals (only started attending women’s finals 2016 after the hype for serena). This was another stunt to raise her numbers on the CC
Sorry, never got the point of tennis. Even during lessons as a kid I thought it was just so stupid, hitting a ball back and forth. Back. And. Forth. Zzzzzzzz….
I wonder why CEO Kate never bothered to host a charity tennis match, where professional players, celebrities and keen amateurs compete and members of the public can buy tickets to attend, or make a donation to stream online, with money from the sales going to her various patronages and other charities, as well as funding sports programmes in deprived areas around the UK or for sports therapy for vulnerable children and adults, since she is meant to be an advocate for mental health, anti-addiction, early years development and the importance of outside time for children. She could even play a game herself against Psychic Hotline Caller William or Pippa, seeing as she is also supposed to be sporty and keen on tennis. It would be perfect for her since she would be doing something she actually enjoys, so it won’t exhaust her and take her away from the school run, and she’d be fulfilling her role as a patron by raising awareness and generating funds for her charities so they can stay open, carry on doing their work and don’t have to shade her for not seeing them in 8 years.
The fact that in all this time she hasn’t thought to do anything like this, yet attends Wimbledon year after year…
Imaging if kate and Andy Murray got together, they would be the dullest power couple ever.