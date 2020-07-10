Duchess Kate misses Wimbledon, so she found a way to chat with Andy Murray

As an avid tennis-watcher, some of the hardest moments for me during the lockdown have been during those weeks when a major tournament was supposed to be happening. Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Roland Garros… all cancelled or postponed, and all of those weeks were hard! But damn, today would have been the men’s semifinal day at Wimbledon. Wear a mask and hug your local tennis fans, because this would-have-been Wimbledon fortnight was rough!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a Wimbledon regular and patron to the All-England Club. Her favorite player is Roger Federer, without a doubt. But she’s also keen on Andy Murray, arguably the greatest British tennis player in, like, three generations? Andy is the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years (and he won it twice). Andy’s mum Judy Murray has done various events with Kate in the past, but Andy has avoided being sucked into the Performative Keenness for years now. But maybe Sir Andy and Duchess Kate were both commiserating about how much they missed Wimbledon this year or something, because Andy joined Kate on a Zoom call to talk to schoolkids (he joins around the 2:20-mark):

First thing: Kate is such a cheeseball for wearing her Wimbledon pin, that purple and blue pin that signifies that she’s a patron of the All-England. I mean, I get it. She REALLY misses tennis. I feel her. I’m there too. As for Andy… after his hip surgery last year, he’s been a bit up-and-down and you can tell that he’s afraid of re-injuring himself. He played a local “battle of the Brits” lockdown tournament a few weeks ago (he ended up pulling out because his hip wasn’t great) and he was rocking a beard, but I think the other guys made fun of him, so he shaved it. Too bad, because he looked HOT with that beard. He looks good here too, but anyway. So, I’m not yelling at Kate about this! She wanted to talk to a cute tennis player and she lured Sir Andy in with a “talking to kids” scheme.

Kate wants to get on the court with Andy too:

Maybe next time it can be on a tennis court…👀 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2020