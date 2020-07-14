Angelina Jolie: 15-year-old Zahara is ‘an extraordinary African woman’

Italian Premiere of Disney's Maleficent held in Rome, Italy - Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005. At the time, Jolie was already a single mother to Maddox, but Zahara’s adoption was somewhat fraught because Angelina and Brad Pitt were becoming a couple and it was said that they were basically adopting Zahara together. Still, Angelina did adopt Zahara as a single woman and then Brad adopted Zahara later on. As she’s done with several of her children, Angelina started a charity in Zahara’s name in her birth country. Zahara is now 15 years old and according to Angelina, Zahara is an “extraordinary African woman.”

Proud mom Angelina Jolie is “in awe of” her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The actress, 45, recently sat down for a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk and praised 15-year-old Zahara as “an extraordinary African woman.”

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” Jolie said of her daughter, whom she adopted in 2005.

In addition to Zahara, Jolie shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with ex Brad Pitt.

[From People]

What I find interesting is that all of the people who claimed that the Jolie-Pitt kids would turn out to be horrible brats now don’t have sh-t to say. I mean, these kids’ lives could go in many different directions, but from literally every indication, all of the Jolie-Pitt kids seem well-adjusted, empathetic, engaged and they all seem to adore their mom. I would love to know more about Zahara’s connection to Ethiopia and to the continent of Africa, but maybe Zahara will tell us about it herself when she gets a bit older.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt attends the World Premiere Of Disney's ÒMaleficent: Mistress Of Evil" - Red Carpet at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Angelina Jolie spends a day shopping at the mall with her kids and an assistant

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Angelina Jolie: 15-year-old Zahara is ‘an extraordinary African woman’”

  1. Truth hurts says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Zahara is a beautiful girl. Angie has done a great job with her. Literally!

    Reply
  2. Mina_Esq says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:44 am

    God I love her. Such a decent woman raising decent human beings. Angelina is my forever crush. Fun fact: her best friend’s sister shares an office with my aunt (city engineers). I’m 3 degrees of Angelina! lol 😝

    Reply
  3. whatWHAT? says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Z has such a radiant smile. I have no doubt that ALL of these kids will grow up to be productive members of society.

    Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I can’t believe Zahara is 15 already. I remember seeing pics of her as a toddler, wearing a mini version of Angie’s purple summer dress or carrying a mini version of Angie’s white handbag. LOL. I always thought she was Daddy’s little girl with those photos of her running around with Brad in Central Park years ago. So cute.

    Reply
    • Sayrah says:
      July 14, 2020 at 11:36 am

      I remember a video of Angelina carrying her in an airport I think and she was around 1 year old. She had a jacket with bunny ears on the hood and Angelina kept saying “who’s a bunny?” In this silly mom voice. Beautiful girl then and now.

      Reply
  5. Lunasf17 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Angelina truly seems like a wonderful mother! Also Zahara has the best style and I want her to style me. She is so cool!

    Reply
  6. Lily says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Zahara was such a beautiful baby. Angelina has done a great job with her kids.

    Reply
  7. CatWomen says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Zaraha’s boots and rings are on trend. Jolie is a good mom. She’s really invested so much in her family, she must be very proud of them.

    Reply
  8. Sierra says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Children show who the parents really are.

    These children seem well mannered, polite, emphatic, social conscience, educated and well loved.

    Angelina has done an amazing job raising 6 different children from different beginnings in life.

    Zahara has a wicked dress sense so she should really dress her mother 😂

    Reply
    • waitwhat says:
      July 14, 2020 at 11:24 am

      “Children show who their parents really are”??? Tell that to parents of addicted children. Parents who have given everything they’ve got only to watch their dearest love succumb to drugs. What a dangerously naive statement.

      Reply
      • Miss Grace Jones says:
        July 14, 2020 at 11:34 am

        What a bizarre thing to get offended by.

      • EviesMom says:
        July 14, 2020 at 11:35 am

        I agree – children don’t show the world who their parents are. Children are who they are – whether talented or average. I have three kids and their triumphs and challenges are their own. I’m here to support them and guide them but ultimately this is their journey. Some awesome people have garbage parents and some of the most damaged children have the most loving parents.

  9. Nina Simone says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:23 am

    She’s growing up to be such a lovely young woman., which is a testament to Angie’s parenting. So proud of her and the naysayers, where are y’all now? LOL

    Reply
  10. BC says:
    July 14, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Zahara is so beautiful!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment