Angelina Jolie: 15-year-old Zahara is ‘an extraordinary African woman’

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005. At the time, Jolie was already a single mother to Maddox, but Zahara’s adoption was somewhat fraught because Angelina and Brad Pitt were becoming a couple and it was said that they were basically adopting Zahara together. Still, Angelina did adopt Zahara as a single woman and then Brad adopted Zahara later on. As she’s done with several of her children, Angelina started a charity in Zahara’s name in her birth country. Zahara is now 15 years old and according to Angelina, Zahara is an “extraordinary African woman.”
Proud mom Angelina Jolie is “in awe of” her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The actress, 45, recently sat down for a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk and praised 15-year-old Zahara as “an extraordinary African woman.”
“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” Jolie said of her daughter, whom she adopted in 2005.
In addition to Zahara, Jolie shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with ex Brad Pitt.
What I find interesting is that all of the people who claimed that the Jolie-Pitt kids would turn out to be horrible brats now don’t have sh-t to say. I mean, these kids’ lives could go in many different directions, but from literally every indication, all of the Jolie-Pitt kids seem well-adjusted, empathetic, engaged and they all seem to adore their mom. I would love to know more about Zahara’s connection to Ethiopia and to the continent of Africa, but maybe Zahara will tell us about it herself when she gets a bit older.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
Zahara is a beautiful girl. Angie has done a great job with her. Literally!
God I love her. Such a decent woman raising decent human beings. Angelina is my forever crush. Fun fact: her best friend’s sister shares an office with my aunt (city engineers). I’m 3 degrees of Angelina! lol 😝
Z has such a radiant smile. I have no doubt that ALL of these kids will grow up to be productive members of society.
She has her mom’s smile, right?
I love how kids pick up their parents characteristics
I can’t believe Zahara is 15 already. I remember seeing pics of her as a toddler, wearing a mini version of Angie’s purple summer dress or carrying a mini version of Angie’s white handbag. LOL. I always thought she was Daddy’s little girl with those photos of her running around with Brad in Central Park years ago. So cute.
I remember a video of Angelina carrying her in an airport I think and she was around 1 year old. She had a jacket with bunny ears on the hood and Angelina kept saying “who’s a bunny?” In this silly mom voice. Beautiful girl then and now.
Angelina truly seems like a wonderful mother! Also Zahara has the best style and I want her to style me. She is so cool!
Zahara was such a beautiful baby. Angelina has done a great job with her kids.
Zaraha’s boots and rings are on trend. Jolie is a good mom. She’s really invested so much in her family, she must be very proud of them.
Children show who the parents really are.
These children seem well mannered, polite, emphatic, social conscience, educated and well loved.
Angelina has done an amazing job raising 6 different children from different beginnings in life.
Zahara has a wicked dress sense so she should really dress her mother 😂
“Children show who their parents really are”??? Tell that to parents of addicted children. Parents who have given everything they’ve got only to watch their dearest love succumb to drugs. What a dangerously naive statement.
What a bizarre thing to get offended by.
I agree – children don’t show the world who their parents are. Children are who they are – whether talented or average. I have three kids and their triumphs and challenges are their own. I’m here to support them and guide them but ultimately this is their journey. Some awesome people have garbage parents and some of the most damaged children have the most loving parents.
She’s growing up to be such a lovely young woman., which is a testament to Angie’s parenting. So proud of her and the naysayers, where are y’all now? LOL
Zahara is so beautiful!