Tucker Carlson says he doesn’t ‘endorse’ the racist, misogynistic words of his writer

Over the weekend, I seriously considered writing about Blake Neff, the racist writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, but then I read some of Neff’s writing and I was like “nope.” But here we are. Neff was “outed” as an “anonymous” internet commenter and writer on Friday – Neff spent years dropping the n-word on the internet and making thousands of racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments on an online forum. Neff was Tucker Carlson’s head writer on the Fox News show, and Neff helped cowrite at least one of Carlson’s books. If you’ve ever spent two seconds watching Carlson’s show, you are not surprised that he would employ a malignant racist and misogynist. That is entirely Carlson’s brand. After Neff was outed, Fox News forced him to quit and Tucker Carlson let it be known that he would use Monday night’s show to address the issue. Here’s what happened:

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Monday that his former writer who posted racist comments online was wrong but criticized “ghouls now beating their chests in triumph” after his staffer’s resignation.

“When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all,” the Fox host said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson, who said the online commentary by Blake Neff had no connection to his show, said he would be taking the rest of the week off to go trout fishing. Neff resigned Friday after CNN reported that he used the pseudonym CharlesXII to post bigoted remarks about Black and Asian people on the online forum AutoAdmit. He also repeatedly mocked a woman about her dating life.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said Saturday in a memo to staff that the company “strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior.” Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in January 2017 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the conservative news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.

Carlson addressed the story toward the end of his show Monday, noting that Neff was horrified and ashamed by the story.

“What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong,” Carlson said. “We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born.” He added, though, that “we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man that self-righteousness also has its costs.

“We are all human,” Carlson said. “When we pretend that we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it. There’s no question.”