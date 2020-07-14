Tucker Carlson says he doesn’t ‘endorse’ the racist, misogynistic words of his writer

Over the weekend, I seriously considered writing about Blake Neff, the racist writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, but then I read some of Neff’s writing and I was like “nope.” But here we are. Neff was “outed” as an “anonymous” internet commenter and writer on Friday – Neff spent years dropping the n-word on the internet and making thousands of racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments on an online forum. Neff was Tucker Carlson’s head writer on the Fox News show, and Neff helped cowrite at least one of Carlson’s books. If you’ve ever spent two seconds watching Carlson’s show, you are not surprised that he would employ a malignant racist and misogynist. That is entirely Carlson’s brand. After Neff was outed, Fox News forced him to quit and Tucker Carlson let it be known that he would use Monday night’s show to address the issue. Here’s what happened:
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Monday that his former writer who posted racist comments online was wrong but criticized “ghouls now beating their chests in triumph” after his staffer’s resignation.
“When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all,” the Fox host said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson, who said the online commentary by Blake Neff had no connection to his show, said he would be taking the rest of the week off to go trout fishing. Neff resigned Friday after CNN reported that he used the pseudonym CharlesXII to post bigoted remarks about Black and Asian people on the online forum AutoAdmit. He also repeatedly mocked a woman about her dating life.
Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said Saturday in a memo to staff that the company “strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior.” Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in January 2017 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the conservative news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.
Carlson addressed the story toward the end of his show Monday, noting that Neff was horrified and ashamed by the story.
“What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong,” Carlson said. “We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born.” He added, though, that “we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man that self-righteousness also has its costs.
“We are all human,” Carlson said. “When we pretend that we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it. There’s no question.”
Again, Tucker Carlson is a racist, a bigot, a white supremacist, a misogynist and a homophobe as well. That’s HIS brand. And it’s no surprise that he would groom a young bigot at the Daily Caller, then allow this hateful man a place at the white supremacy table at Fox News. For Carlson to play-act this “HOW DARE YOU JUDGE HIM” horses-t is asinine. “We don’t endorse those words,” Carlson said, knowing that he fully endorsed those words and racist, misogynistic acts.
PS… Neff’s outing came at the tailend of a week which saw Tucker Carlson mocking and maligning Senator Tammy Duckworth, a woman of color, a public servant, a decorated veteran and a double-amputee. Carlson called Duckworth an unpatriotic “coward” and a “hack” for talking about Black Lives Matter and defunding the police.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Eww, I hadn’t heard this story until now. Not surprised at all by neff’s employment there nor his disgusting comments. Also not surprised at Tucker’s outrage!1!! at people calling out this “young man.”
I guess DT’s tweet yesterday about liberal Fox News was in regards to fox firing this jerk?
This is part for the course with his ilk, I’m pretty curious as to how they found out if he was posting anonymously?
The CNN article explains the clues in the posts that linked them to him, including some where there were photos that showed his reflection as the photographer.
I hate him more than almost any other talk show host. Ugh – he is so smug. I loved Jon Stewart’s take down of him when he was on Crossfire: https://youtu.be/aFQFB5YpDZE
thanks for mentioning the misogyny in the headline. few did. and many of things he did were stunningly misogynistic.
I think carlson has some socks he posts with too. I think a lot of these guys do. I was around during the early days, and I’m telling you a lot of well known internet people got caught doing that. Glenn Greenwald comes to mind,but there were lots. I feel like everyone forgot about that. So many of them are posting anonymously now, and if they’re ever uncovered you are going to see some isht.
Yes, thanks! He is so misogynistic and it seems to get almost a pass from many people as they don’t get as upset about it as racism and homophobia. He is slime.
I wonder if Tucker broke out into warts and boils after forcing a disingenuous mea culpa through his white supremacist teeth on live TV. Right now, I’m going to break out my tiny violin for Blake Neff while drinking champagne in a coffee mug because that’s how much I care about him.
The only thing Tucker Carlson is sorry about is the outing of his head writer. Tucker DOES share the same beliefs as Neff’s. Tucker is racist, homophobic and misogynistic period
Ah, the party of personal responsibility.
Tucker? You are responsible for the actions of your staff, especially when they inform the worldview of your “product”. Do fuck off.
I’ve only heard him, ever, for about a minute. It doesn’t take long to identify sewer scum.
What is the mental damage of these people??!
These people disgust me.