Chance the Rapper thinks Kanye West is better & more trustworthy than Joe Biden

Kanye West is “running” for “president” much in the same way I am “running” for a “marathon.” In that, I think a lot about how great it would be to run a marathon, but I don’t actually have the will power, the physicality, the ability to plan long-term or really the desire to run a marathon. But it’s out there, and I think about it sometimes. Which is what Kanye is doing with his presidential run. It’s out there, he’s thinking about and I’m sure he thinks that some day very soon, he’ll be running for president. Hell, he already has an endorsement from Elon Musk. But what about a second prominent endorsement? What about… Chance the Rapper? Chance tweeted this yesterday:

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

So… Chance thinks he’s going to vote for Kanye over Joe Biden because Kanye posted a recording of his mom? It got worse from there. Here’s what else Chance tweeted, over the course of several hours on Monday, as his name began trending and prominent political writers were trying to talk sense into him:

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. I also always felt a way about people using the word “presidential”. Like a n-gga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential?? How do you as an individual feel about prison abolition and universal basic housing? And if you’re in favor of those things how important are they in terms of immediacy? When you get to the top of a hill and realize you have to die on it Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews

[From Chance’s Twitter]

Here’s the thing: if this was a simple argument of “I’m not sure that I can or should trust Joe Biden,” that would be one thing and I actually trust that many of us could argue with Chance in good faith and he would listen in good faith. But when you put Kanye in the mix and then argue that somehow Kanye West is a better candidate – OH MY GOD – or that Kanye would do things better than Biden, you need to put down the Crazy Juice. Kanye truly went to Forbes and went off about how he’s anti-vaccine, anti-reproductive rights, anti-voting and still pro-Trump. He said that all in what was clearly the midst of a manic episode. And no, Kanye would not be better for the country than Biden. We don’t have to worry about that because Kanye is missing filing deadlines right and left and he probably won’t be on most ballots. Please, I’m begging everyone: stop falling for Kanye’s horses-t.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk clarified some things in a recent interview with the NY Post – he’s still supporting Kanye but he thinks “2024 would be better than 2020.” When asked to elaborate, Musk said: “Brevity is the sole meunière of wheat.” Mess.