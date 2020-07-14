Chance the Rapper thinks Kanye West is better & more trustworthy than Joe Biden

Kanye West is “running” for “president” much in the same way I am “running” for a “marathon.” In that, I think a lot about how great it would be to run a marathon, but I don’t actually have the will power, the physicality, the ability to plan long-term or really the desire to run a marathon. But it’s out there, and I think about it sometimes. Which is what Kanye is doing with his presidential run. It’s out there, he’s thinking about and I’m sure he thinks that some day very soon, he’ll be running for president. Hell, he already has an endorsement from Elon Musk. But what about a second prominent endorsement? What about… Chance the Rapper? Chance tweeted this yesterday:
And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
So… Chance thinks he’s going to vote for Kanye over Joe Biden because Kanye posted a recording of his mom? It got worse from there. Here’s what else Chance tweeted, over the course of several hours on Monday, as his name began trending and prominent political writers were trying to talk sense into him:
Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??
I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.
I also always felt a way about people using the word “presidential”. Like a n-gga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential??
How do you as an individual feel about prison abolition and universal basic housing? And if you’re in favor of those things how important are they in terms of immediacy?
When you get to the top of a hill and realize you have to die on it
Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:
Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em
Ok sprinting down the hill now:
I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews
Here’s the thing: if this was a simple argument of “I’m not sure that I can or should trust Joe Biden,” that would be one thing and I actually trust that many of us could argue with Chance in good faith and he would listen in good faith. But when you put Kanye in the mix and then argue that somehow Kanye West is a better candidate – OH MY GOD – or that Kanye would do things better than Biden, you need to put down the Crazy Juice. Kanye truly went to Forbes and went off about how he’s anti-vaccine, anti-reproductive rights, anti-voting and still pro-Trump. He said that all in what was clearly the midst of a manic episode. And no, Kanye would not be better for the country than Biden. We don’t have to worry about that because Kanye is missing filing deadlines right and left and he probably won’t be on most ballots. Please, I’m begging everyone: stop falling for Kanye’s horses-t.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk clarified some things in a recent interview with the NY Post – he’s still supporting Kanye but he thinks “2024 would be better than 2020.” When asked to elaborate, Musk said: “Brevity is the sole meunière of wheat.” Mess.
One of these days, people will learn to stop listening to these Hotep ass rappers.
How likely is it for Kanye (if he sticks to this) to split votes on either side (so that it matters)? I can’t see Trump voters going for Kanye nor democrats because of his stances. What demographics is he hoping for?
Wow… look at what happened to your country the second you put someone with no political background and no real interest in the well-being of the People. Kanye seems self centered and pro money. Kanye cant even take his medication right so… I’m not sure why you’d put someone like that in a position like that. Doesn’t mean you can’t run if you have a mental illness it just means Kanye doesnt take his meds right and it looks like it makes him unstable, and we should extapolate. But I dont know him personally, I cold be wrong.
Elon Musk and Kanye West is wackadoodle in a bottle delivered by a rocket on its way to Mars. But one is just entitled and in love with the smell of his own farts and the other one is entrapped in a mental disease that seems to go unchecked most of the time (with the added celeb narcissism just to make it better). Chance the Rapper feels like a wild card thrown in there.
I wouldn’t trust Kanye to feed an imaginary cat.
I would say Chance the Rapper use to seem friendly with his kit Kat commercials but now I’d prefer to never see him. My tolerance for stupidity is gone at this point. I have yelled at people in Target not wearing masks. I am beyond my wits end with this country so Chance please crawl back into your pre Kit Kat hole and bugger off.
On the upside, he got completely told off by EVERYONE, not just political writers but also his own fans were coming for him in the comments. Which was great to see 😂
Good to know. As soon as I saw his tweet and him trending, i blocked him on twitter. There is just so much entitled stupidity one can take.
Okay y’all I am tryna imagine Kim Kardashian West as FLOTUS. Without sarcasm I think she would do a better job than Melania.
Well that’s disappointing
Angela Davis is endorsing Biden and acknowledges that he’s been problematic. What she said summed it up:”The best choice isn’t always your favorite and that’s life.” I wasn’t enthusiastic about voting for HRC but I needed to be able to sleep at night knowing someone who was competent and had experience was in charge.
This is an example of how sometimes it is just best to say quiet. Donate money, read a book, consult someone who’s more knowledgeable about the topic.
Terry Crews was embarrassing ,after twitter starting coming down heavy on Chance he thought he could buddy up with him in his madness and Chance publicly made it clear even he wants no parts of Terry Crews ill advised rants.
With everything going on, this is the hill he has decided to die on?? A mess. An embarrassment. A fool. I’m glad he got called out by everybody yesterday cause he needs to shut it! I don’t understand why it is so damn difficult for some to get we are trying to get Trump out office. Biden is the best bet to do so…period!
People without the cash to move away from this dystopian hellhole can’t afford another 4 years of Trump. People like Chance & Ye can. The fact he tried to make people feel guilty for not supporting the black man, when that black man doesn’t vote, supports a white supremacist, talks about slavery like it was a choice and wants to restrict women’s right is fucking laughable. There are a great many reasons why no one is talking Kanye seriously. He wants to support him. Be my guess, but stfu and leave the rest of us alone.